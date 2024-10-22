In a surprising move, Anambra state has withdrawn from the lawsuit challenging the legality of the EFCC

Anambra’s Attorney General, Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje, made this known at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 22

As it stands, 16 states are challenging the constitutionality of the EFCC and the Supreme Court will determine if the operations of the anti-graft agency will be scrapped or not

The Anambra state government, led by Charles Soludo, announced its decision to withdraw from the suit seeking to declare the operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) illegal on Tuesday, October 22.

The state, through its Attorney General, Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje, told the Supreme Court that it was no longer willing to participate in the legal action originally instituted by Kogi state.

The withdrawal notice was dated October 20.

As reported by Vanguard, Anambra took the position on the day that Osun state, through its Attorney-General, Mr. Oluwole Bada, applied to consolidate its grievance against the EFCC's operations with that of Kogi state.

16 govs want EFCC's operations scrapped

Recall that 16 state governments, in their suit, had challenged the constitutionality of laws establishing the EFCC and two other agencies. The states argue that these laws violate the Nigerian Constitution.

The plaintiffs, contend that the EFCC laws were enacted without adhering to Section 12 of the Constitution. They noted that the section mandates that international conventions be approved by a majority of state Houses of Assembly before being enacted into Nigerian law in 2004.

A seven-member panel of justices, led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, will hear the cases filed against the EFCC today, Tuesday, at the Supreme Court.

