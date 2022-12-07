Popular Nigerian singer, Dbanj, has reportedly been arrested by the police and detained in Abuja

The music star was said to have been cornered and picked up by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC)

It was gathered that Dbanj’s arrest took place on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, after he was forced to surrender himself at ICPC’s headquarters

Popular Nigerian singer, Dbanj with real name Dapo Oyebanjo, has been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC).

Premium Times reports that the top music star was forced to surrender himself at their headquarters in Abuja on December 6, 2022, after he was finally cornered.

It was also gathered that Dbanj had been ignoring summons to defend fraudulent claims against him for many weeks and claiming to be outside the country on concerts.

Popular singer DBanj arrested for allegedly fraudulently diverting N-Power funds. Photos: @iambangalee

The music star is being accused of fraudulently diverting hundreds of thousands of naira from the government meant to empower youths under the N-Power project.

It was alleged that Dbanj had connived with corrupt government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the funds. The monies were later traced to accounts associated with the singer.

According to Premium Times, after Dbanj had failed to honour his summons for months, the ICPC moved to arrest him anywhere, whether home or abroad which eventually led to him surrendering himself at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The singer’s plea for bail was also rejected after he was subjected to a long interrogation. It was said that he could not be trusted to show up at his own trial if his bail was granted.

Nigerians react to Dbanj's arrest on N-Power fraud allegations

The news of the top Nigerian singer's arrest for allegedly fraudulently diverting N-Power funds soon trended online and got netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

princekadiri_:

"Otilo. Government officials involved name Withheld because of political reasons "

lola_dolire:

"Where are others?"

orgamarx:

"See how porous these govt projects are. This N power stuff, there were people who benefitted from it even without going to work, some people were still getting paid even after the program ended. At the end of the day, the government themselves are the major scam. They introduce all these programs to steal. Please arrest other culprits, not just Dbanj."

dayoogedengbe:

"Politicians, some Actress, Actors and skit makers are all on the same WhatsApp group, just that politicians are the group admin"

iamflorencechioma:

"Ahh, it’s can’t be oo our one and only “Kokolet” der must be a mistake somewhere."

elendaheke:

"In this life, don't trust anybody and anything. Social media life is different from real life."

