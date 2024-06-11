Nigerians are finding it hard to stomach the defeat against Benin in a World Cup Qualifier game on Monday, June 10

Many have called for the firing of the head coach in charge, expressing discontent with his managerial abilities

Some call for calm, asking the new manager to be given the benefit of the doubt and be given a couple of matches before being critically judged

Nigerian citizens cannot imagine another World Cup tournament without the Super Eagles participating in it. They have channelled their fears, in the form of anger, at the recently appointed national football team coach after losing a World Cup Qualifier game against Benin on Monday, June 10.

The Eagles' wings were clipped after the Benin boys came from behind to stage a majestic comeback, leaving Nigeria's hope for a qualification spot hanging.

Finidi did not record a win in his first two matches at the helm. Image: X/NGRSuperEagles

Source: Instagram

In a match in which Nigeria was heavily touted to be the clear favourite, analysts pointed to the coach's poor tactics, blaming his selection of the starting lineup for the loss.

Amidst widespread condemnations and sharp criticisms, some very few call for patience in dealing with the former Enyimba coach.

Nigerians took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their vituperations. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@the_Lawrenz commented:

"Bro. José Peseiro made a team out of a disjointed and mixed-experienced set of players. He took them to the finals and was defeated by a difference of one goal. The NFF deemed it for not to renew his contract and he was let go. They appointed a Finidi George whose only managerial experience was Enyimba FC. These people appointed Finidi George and gave him the task to take NIGERIA to the World Cup. Super Eagles cannot beat a 97th ranked Benin. We are not serious as a country… Super Eagles will miss yet another World Cup. I’m tired."

@firstladyship said:

"Finidi George will need time. We shouldn’t crucify him, until he has done 2 years as the head coach. He inherited a bad team, & other coaches would have applied the same tactics. He built Congolese team, he can build the Nigerian team as well. Where is your sense of patriotism?"

@Nsukka_okpa:

"Great game. The players fought till the very end. Shoutout to the coach as it’s not easy playing under pressure. As Nigerians, We should all be at the airport to welcome them back from Benin as it’s not easy. Immediately them land, Make Amotekun first carry Finidi George."

@mrlurvy said:

"Who recommended Finidi as Super Eagles coach? I really wanna know. This is hurtful. Now we begin to do calculations to qualify for World Cup. We couldn’t win our home games, we are still loosing to Benin on a neutral ground. Finidi George, thanks for your services, pls resign."

Source: Legit.ng