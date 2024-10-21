Who has the longest NBA career? Top 10 longest-playing NBA stars

The NBA has seen many legendary players over the years. Still, only a select few have stayed in the NBA for a long time, competing at the highest level for 15 or even 20 seasons, which is incredibly admirable. These longest-playing NBA stars' careers testify to their enduring skills, passion for the game, and commitment to the sport. This piece highlights some of the players who boast the longest NBA career.

Throughout NBA history, more than 4,500 players have participated in the league, with the average career length being around 4.5 years. Notably, only about 15 players have played 20 or more seasons, highlighting the rarity of such longevity in professional basketball careers.

What NBA player has the longest career?

The NBA has seen many exceptional players grace its courts, but only a few have had lengthy careers. These athletes have not only excelled at the highest level of competition but have also managed to stay relevant and impactful across multiple seasons. Here are the top ten longest-playing NBA stars and the number of seasons played.

Player No. of seasons played Vince Carter 22 LeBron James 21 Dirk Nowitzki 21 Kevin Garnett 21 Kevin Willis 21 Robert Parish 21 Udonis Haslem 20 Jamal Crawford 20 Kobe Bryant 20 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 20

1. Vince Carter — 22

Vince Carter during the Class of 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Press Conference on 12 October 2024 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Photo: David Dow

Full name: Vincent Lamar Carter Jr.

Vincent Lamar Carter Jr. Date of birth : 26 January 1977

: 26 January 1977 Age : 47 years old (as of 2024)

: 47 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Daytona Beach, Florida, United States

Vince Carter is an American former NBA player who serves as a basketball analyst for YES Network, an alternate Studio Analyst for the NBA on TNT, and formerly ESPN. He holds the record for the longest NBA career, having played 22 seasons and 1,541 games. Carter made his NBA debut in 1999 at age 22 and retired in 2020 at age 43.

Throughout his career, Carter played for various teams, including the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks. He was an eight-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA Team selection. His remarkable longevity in the league has solidified his place in the NBA's history.

2. LeBron James — 21

LeBron James during the Men's Basketball Final between France and the United States on Day 15 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on 10 August 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen

Full name : LeBron Raymone James Sr.

: LeBron Raymone James Sr. Date of birth : 30 December 1984

: 30 December 1984 Age : 39 years old (as of 2024)

: 39 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, United States

LeBron James is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is famous as one of the greatest players in the sport's history. James is noted for his longevity and is currently the oldest player in the NBA. He is also among the richest NBA players.

James is the current longest-playing NBA player. He is currently in his 21st season and has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. He has won four NBA championships (two with the Miami Heat and one each with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers). He also holds the record for the most points scored in NBA history and has been named an All-Star 19 times.

3. Dirk Nowitzki — 21

Dirk Nowitzki speaks during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Schedule Announcement at AT&T Stadium on 4 February 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

Full name : Dirk Werner Nowitzki

: Dirk Werner Nowitzki Date of birth : 19 June 1978

: 19 June 1978 Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)

46 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Würzburg, Germany

Dirk Nowitzki is a German former professional NBA player who is a special advisor for the Dallas Mavericks. He spent his entire 21-year career with the Dallas Mavericks, leading them to win the championship in the 2010-11 season and taking Finals MVP honours.

Nowitzki is widely considered among the greatest power forwards and European players of all time. He was also an exceptional three-point shooter, making 1,982 threes with a 38.0 percentage. In 2023, Nowitzki was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

4. Kevin Garnett — 21

Kevin Garnett during a media press conference for the 2010 NBA Finals on 5 June 2010, at Toyota Sports Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Dow

Full name : Kevin Maurice Garnett

: Kevin Maurice Garnett Date of birth : 19 May 1976

: 19 May 1976 Age : 48 years old (as of 2024)

: 48 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Greenville, South Carolina, United States

Kevin Garnett, a power forward, played 21 seasons in the National Basketball Association from 1995 to 2016. He is widely regarded among the greatest power forwards of all time, famous for his intensity, versatility, and defensive ability.

Kevin played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets, leaving a lasting impact on the teams he represented. As of 2024, he is among the five NBA players to have won both the NBA Most Valuable Player Award and the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.

5. Kevin Willis — 21

Kevin Willis speaks at the Dominique Wilkins Statue Unveiling Ceremony on 25 February 2015 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Scott Cunningham

Full name : Kevin Alvin Willis

: Kevin Alvin Willis Date of birth : 6 September 1962

: 6 September 1962 Age : 62 years old (as of 2024)

: 62 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

American former professional basketball player also played an impressive 21 seasons in the NBA. He played for numerous teams, including the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, and Dallas Mavericks.

Willis shares the second position for most seasons played in the NBA with Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and LeBron James. He is also among the fifteen players in NBA history with over 16,000 career points and 11,000 career rebounds.

6. Robert Parish — 21

Robert Parish during the press conference of the NBA Europe Live Tour 2007 on 15 March 2007 at the Sala delle Bandiere Campidoglio in Rome, Italy. Photo: Giulio Ciamillo

Full name: Robert Lee Parish

Robert Lee Parish Date of birth : 30 August 1953

: 30 August 1953 Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)

71 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Shreveport, Louisiana, United States

Robert Parish had a remarkable 21-season career in the NBA, which began in 1976 and ended in 1997. He played for the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and Chicago Bulls. In his career, Parish averaged 14.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

During his 14-year tenure with the Boston Celtics, Parish teamed with Hall-of-Fame forwards Larry Bird and Kevin McHale to form one of the greatest front lines in NBA history. Known for his impressive playing style, Parish left a significant mark on the league during his lengthy career.

7. Udonis Haslem — 20

Udonis Haslem during the 2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability on 31 May 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler

Full name: Udonis Johneal Haslem

Udonis Johneal Haslem Date of birth : 9 June 1980

: 9 June 1980 Age : 44 years old (as of 2024)

: 44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Udonis Haslem spent his 20-season NBA career with the Miami Heat, where he is currently the Vice President of Basketball Development. During his time with the Heat, Haslem won three NBA championships (2006, 2012, 2013), making him one of only three players in NBA history to play at least 20 years with one team.

Haslem commenced his professional career in France with Chalon-sur-Saône and then signed with his hometown Miami Heat. Before that, he played college basketball for the Florida Gators, where he was a key member of four NCAA tournament teams.

8. Jamal Crawford — 20

Jamal Crawford poses for a portrait on 25 October 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Barry Gossage

Full name: Aaron Jamal Crawford

Aaron Jamal Crawford Date of birth : 20 March 1980

: 20 March 1980 Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)

44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, United States

Jamal Crawford played in the NBA for 20 seasons from 2000 to 2020. He played for numerous teams, including Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and lastly, Brooklyn Nets.

Nicknamed J-Crossover, he has won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award three times and is considered among the best ball handlers in NBA history. In 2024, Crawford joined MSG Network, offering commentary for select New York Knicks games. He also worked for TNT Sports as a colour commentato during the 2024 NBA playoffs.

9. Kobe Bryant — 20

Kobe Bryant during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on 19 February 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

Full name: Kobe Bean Bryant

Kobe Bean Bryant Date of birth : 23 August 1978

: 23 August 1978 Date of death : 26 January 2020

: 26 January 2020 Age at the time of death : 41

: 41 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Kobe Bryant, a shooting guard, spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2016. He is widely considered one of the greatest and most influential players ever. During his career, Kobe won numerous accolades, including Five championship rings, two-time Finals MVP, 18-time All-Star, five-time scoring champion and 2007-08 season MVP.

The legendary NBA player recorded 33,643 total points (fourth all-time), averaging 25 points per game and accumulating 1,944 career steals. He ranks fourth in league all-time regular season and postseason scoring.

10. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — 20

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on 18 August 2024 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Full name : Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Date of birth : 16 April 1947

: 16 April 1947 Age : 77 years old (as of 2024)

: 77 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Harlem, New York, United States

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a former Muslim NBA player who played for 20 seasons, 14 with the Los Angeles Lakers and 6 with the Milwaukee Bucks. He played college basketball for the UCLA Bruins as a centre and is considered one of the sport's greatest ever.

Kareem won six NBA championships and became the league's all-time leading scorer. He is currently the all-time scoring leader (38,387), fourth in rebounds (17,440), third in blocks (3,189), and the player with the most win shares in history (273.4). Kareem retired from the NBA in 1989 at the age of 42.

How many seasons has Lebron played?

As of the 2023/2024 season, LeBron James has played 21 seasons in the NBA. He entered the league in 2003 when the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted him and has since played for the Miami Heat, returned to Cleveland, and currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Who has played 20+ seasons in the NBA?

Several NBA players have had long careers, playing 20 or more seasons. Some of the players who have achieved this milestone include Vince Carter, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, and Robert Parish.

Has any NBA player played in 3 decades?

Several NBA players have played in three different decades due to their long careers. Some of the notable ones include Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Willis and Vince Carter.

Vince Carter has the longest NBA career, playing for 22 seasons from 1998 to 2020. Other longest-playing NBA stars include Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, and Robert Parish. Their lengthy careers have left an indelible mark on the league's history.

