The Cute Geminme, former girlfriend of Lil Frosh has refuted claims made by the singer with a receipt

The singer had denied beating her severally but said that he only slapped her once and that was all

She shared videos and pictures of the times Lil Frosh beat her up and added that she had lost so many pictures and video evidence

The Cute Geminme will have none of what her former lover Sanni Goriola Wasiu aka Lil Frosh said about their past relationship.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had claimed that he didn't beat her but only slapped her after resurrecting their past controversy.

Lil Frosh's ex-lover gives evidence singer physically assaulted her. Photo credit @lihilfroshgram/@thecutegeminme

Source: Instagram

In some videos and photo collage, Cute Geminme refuted the claims and shared evidence of physical assault on different parts of her body. She also showed off the item Lil Frosh used to beat her.

Cute Geminme says she was beaten several times

In the caption of her post, she noted that Lil Frosh who was also physically abused by Yhemo Lee laid his hands on her multiple times.

She also stated that she didn't disrespect the mother of her former lover at any time.

Lil Frosh's ex-lover added that she lost most of the evidence because it's been long. More so, she never know the singer would deny ever beating her.

Cute Geminme says Lil Frosh used an iron rod to beat her

Explaining further in the caption of her post, the Cute Geminme said the singer used a rod to beat her at the back of her head.

She mentioned that she hit her head against the wall and there was internal bleeding.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the post where Lil Frosh's former girlfriends said she was physically assaulted by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@angelhart_1:

"She is bringing out evidence too but just because you hate her already, everything she is saying is a lie now.'

@ms_moyosoree:

"How can a man beat you so much and you went back to him??? Are you a go.at ?"

@hibee_gramm_textiles:

"You go explain Taya we no fit believe you. Let report her account."

@e__o__l881:

"Sammy Larry of TikTok.'

@baby_k_k_:

"Chrisean rock and blueface Nigeria version."

@i_am_bolar:

"If he really beat you up you won’t go back to him.. probably you both like rough play."

@bube_aji:

"My only problem with this thing is why you went back to him. Ahh. You weren't even scared for your life. Didn't you think that he could be nursing deep anger at you for spoiling his career and look for a way to clean up his image? Please don't put yourself in harm's way like that again. For what it's worth, I believe you 101%."

@amahrachi.joy:

"You kept proof of him threatening to kill himself. Him threatening your friends but no proof of him texting you he wants to come back. Gift please turn your plantain.'

@ydk.santizzy:

"Allergic reaction osim !! Internal bleeding."

@_dollris:

"You don’t like her , but you are keeping up and commenting trash. Una no just well nor be gift say make Nigeria economy hard . Passive aggression everywhere."

Lil Frosh allegedly arrested for physical assault on girlfriend

Legit.ng had reported that Lil Frosh had to face the wrath of the law over his misbehavior with his lover.

He was accused by the lady of abuse and the police allegedly picked him up.

While commenting about the singer, Davido said Lil Frosh was his brother for life.

Source: Legit.ng