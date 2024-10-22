Fashion designer Veekee James has opened up on how long it took her to make Prudent Gabriel's stunning wedding dress

In a video, Prudent wore the dress that has been designed halfway and Veekee James was adding some finishing touches to it

Some social media users were amazed at how fast and gifted Veekee James was and others complimented the beautiful work of art

There is no gainsaying that fashion designer Veekee James is talented and hardworking. She proved it again as she made her colleague Prudent Gabriel's wedding dress.

Veekee James shows how she made Prudent Gabriel's dress on her wedding day. Image credit: @veekee_james, @prudent_gabriel

Source: Instagram

According to the celebrity stylist, the attire was made within a few hours on the bride's special day, and she shared some of the processes she took.

In a video, Prudent tested the flamboyant wedding dress which was made with expensive net fabric and was assessed by Veekee James before she continued the process.

After she was done with the dress, the outcome looked glamorous, and Prudent rocked it excitedly. She also showed off its different angles during her photoshoot session.

Fans of Veekee James noted that her hands were gifted as were blown away by her ability to make Prudent Gabriel's wedding dress within a short period.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Prudent's dress by Veekee James

Legit.ng has shared some of the reactions to Prudent's wedding dress made by Veekee James.

@francesofgrace:

"Made on the same wedding day? Make una take am easy o!! Hmmm."

@tamarhomes:

"Your hands are blessed."

@toonice_hyacinth:

"Una done carry magic enter this fashion designing oh."

@_oyiza:

"Veekeee never runs out of style. You’re who you think you are!"

@tracyoge11:

"Amazing? But why? A girl dreams of her dress! What is the sweet gist behind this last minute dress for her. Do tell us."

Veekee James replies netizens dragging her

Earlier, Veekee James has been in the news since her close friend and colleague Prudent Gabriel got married.

At the wedding, Veekee was seen spraying the couple with some dollar bills while her husband sprayed with naira notes.

This got mixed reactions online as fans insinuated she was the head of her home, however, Veekee James has given netizens a reply.

