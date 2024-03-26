Videos of some Nigerian youth taking to the street to demand VeryDarkMan's release from police detention have surfaced online

In one of the videos, some young men were spotted with placards demanding the social media activist's release

This comes after VeryDarkMan's lawyer and Seun Kuti confirmed Tonto Dikeh was behind VeryDarkMan's arrest

Popular activist and social media influencer Martin Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) arrest, has been stirring up dramas on social media.

The activist's arrest has divided not just Nigerian netizens but some celebrities. While prominent figures like Seun Kuti call for his release, others have insisted he remains in detention.

Youth drum support for VeryDarkMan. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Fans take to the street over VeryDarkMan's arrest

A trending video on social media showed some Nigerian youths taking to the streets to protest over arrest.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the viral video, some youths were spotted carrying placards and demanding VDM's release.

Recall that the activist has been off social media for four days now after he was arrested for cyberbullying.

Watch viral video of youth protesting over VeryDarkMan's arrest

Reactions as youths hold protest

Some netizens, while reacting to the video, criticised those who stormed the streets to demand VeryDarkMan's release

ikenga_orlu_:

"Any woman that dislikes VDM can never ever be a good wife."

j.a.r.m.a:

"If your relative no de among this people omo you no know wetin God do for you."

bright___r:

"Buhari was right when he called us “Lazy Nigerian Youths."

yourbrandchick:

"Y'all should use this energy to tell him to mind his business when he comes out!"

djnasty01:

"But but if it was another person that they arrested and people protest like this, vdm for don set camera and say “Nigeria youths are mumus."

princessrtyria507:

"Dey play he will learn the hard way."

Verydarkman releases song

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman buzzed the internet with a clip of his music project.

The social media activist teased his fans and followers with a snippet of a song he featured in.

VDM called out the names of popular showbiz personalities he has had clashes with in the past, such as Iyabo Ojo and Blessing CEO.

Source: Legit.ng