Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman is unfortunately still in Police custody after reports of his freedom

The viral TikToker buzzed the internet on June 10 after a video showed in the court to be granted release

VDM's friend came forward to share reasons the internet sensation was thrown back into prison on the verge of his freedom

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, known as Verydarkman, is still in prison after reports that he had been released on Monday, June 10.

A video showing Verydarkman in court made the rounds online, alongside reports that he had been released from police custody.

The notorious TikToker, who was charged with cyberbullying, is said to currently be in Kuje prison.

Why Verydarkman was sent back to prison

A video from the activist's friend Itskokopee stated that the judge held VDM back in prison because some mischievous individuals videoed him during the court proceedings.

Itskokopee said that the judge had earlier warned that nobody should video VDM while he was in court, but surprisingly, on the day he was granted the reclaimed freedom, a fresh video of the activist was seen on the popular social media blog Instablog.

Listen to him explain below:

Verydarkman in prison spurs reactions online

nathan_chukwunonso:

"The more VDM stays in prison the more popular and even powerful he becomes, is that not the agreement after Abi did I miss any meeting??"

director_h20:

"Let's be patient, he will be out b4 January."

havilahdivas101:

"Go and visit ur friend Vdm he saw who videoed him."

lolo_agunwanyi:

"My Brother VDM ... PLEASE AND PLEASE, when you come out, monetize your pages, STOP helping all three Ingrates, and NEVER let your voice be silenced . You've done enough for Nigeria and Nigeria don't deserve your good heart. This is obviously the case of Jesus & Barnabas. God bless EVERYONE working hard to make sure you're released. We're praying for you."

veryfairman1:

"This isn’t nice wtff are this people doing."

houstonmarron:

"Hahahahaha he’s in Kuje Prison praise the Lord. May he remain there for the next 5yrs. Ode."

sheedah.idris:

"He wll be there till 2037……"

aminatnaomi:

"This is unjust ,what did he do ,abeg release the innocent guy ,all the politicians stealing and harassing citizens hasn’t been arrested … this nonsense should stop."

lustredgr8:

"This is just the same way VDM sat in one corner and made Mohbad’s case and investigation difficult. Karma comes in different form make he enjoy his own."

ashandysuzi:

"God of mohbad I hail you."

