Bobrisky has gone viral after he was seen with his designer boxes as he heads to the correctional center

The crossdresser had been sentenced to prison a few weeks after pleading guilty to charges of money abuse and mutilation

In the picture, he was wearing a black abaya and he dragged his brown box with him to enter the bus that would take him to his new home for the next few months

Popular crossdresser, Okunneye Idris, better known as Bobrisky has caused massive reactions after his picture was sighted while going to the to correctional Center.

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky had been sentenced to six months in jail without the option of fine after he was found guilty of abuse of money.

In the viral picture, he was heading towards the bus that would take him to his new home for the next six months. He was wearing a black abaya and he covered his head with a matching scarf.

Pictures of Bobrisky going to prison goes viral. Photo credit @bobrisky222/@lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky drags designer box

In one of the pictures, he was dragging his brown designer box which had a matching bag atop it.

The cross-dresser was seen alone as no family member accompanied him to the bus. A security personnel later followed him.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested after the controversial award he was given at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere had died down.

He was kept in a lone cell while he was in EFCC's custody.

Below are the pictures:

How fans reacted to the pictures

Reactions have trailed the pictures of Bobrisky going to prison. Here are some of the comments below:

@timmyoflagos:

"So sorry my dear sister. But na man you be. So endure."

@laubora_outfits:

"Yet she is still maintaining beauty and class."

@_s4mokes__:

"If you don't support this hit the like button."

@oranye_onyinye:

"3rd slide: Hips don't lie."

@zikky_slim_:

"Who else zoomed his back leg in 3 slide. It can’t be me alone."

@callmeolatunde:

"Abuse of power judgment."

@didi__of__abuja:

"Class."

@official_sully_porsh:

"Vacation ya."

@cso_mc_oluomo:

"Brotherhood less."

@pakoloken:

"To everyone seeing this comment. May untimely de@th never be your portion and your family portion."

Bobrisky admits that he is a man

Legit.ng had reported that popular crossdresser Bobrisky started trending after his real gender was revealed.

While he was in front of Justice Abimbola Awogboro when he confessed that he was a man.

The judge inquired about his gender and he had no option but to reveal the truth publicly. Awogboro noted that Bobrisky's judgment would serve as a lesson to others not to mutilate the Naira.

Source: Legit.ng