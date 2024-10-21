More videos from Toke Makinwa's 40th birthday Thanksgiving service in Lagos have emerged on social media

The media personality in one of the videos addressed rumours about her wedding to alleged longtime lover Farouk Umar

Toke Makinwa also amazed social media users with the way she appreciated God during the Thanksgiving service

Media personality and fashionista Toke Makinwa has finally cleared the air about her wedding to her alleged longtime lover, Farouk Umar, in Lagos today, October 20th.

The rumour started after a clip from her 40th birthday Thanksgiving ceremony showed Toke dressed in white and covered with a veil surfaced online with Farouk by her side, also rocking a white outfit.

Toke Makinwa throws Thanksgiving service for 40th birthday.

Source: Instagram

Despite Toke stating that it was a Thanksgiving ceremony, most netizens weren’t having it as they flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

In a video from her party, Toke debunked being married while stating that Farouk was her best friend.

Watch video as Toke Makinwa addresses wedding rumours below:

Another highlight from Toke Makinwa's party was the moment she broke down while appreciating God for standing by her.

“Thank you for not looking at me or judging me the way the world judge me. You saw me through a divorce when I thought I was going to die," she said.

Watch video of Toke Makinwa appreciating God below:

Celebrities were also not left out of the party, such as Rita Dominic, Toyin Abraham, Bovi, Tacha, and BBNaija Wanni, among others, who were also spotted at Toke's Thanksgiving.

Watch a video of Rita Dominic's arrival below:

Iyabo Ojo and Eniola Badmus:

Comedian Bovi at Toke Makinwa's party below:

Reactions as Toke Makinwa appreciates God

Read the comments that trailed the video below:

lagold_skincare:

"Gen Z baddies if u like don’t add prayer to ur steeze."

nailed_by_michal:

"Genuine prayers, from the depth of her soul to God ears."

abike__1:

"God is within her, she will not fail."

msandykalu:

"That same Christian God doesn't support divorce, so who are you thanking? That thanksgiving is for your pastor and church members, obviously it's not for God."

Toke Makinwa rocks peach outfit

In other news, Toke Makinwa looked stunning in a peach and black dress for the premiere of the Water and Garri movie.

The beautiful lady has earned her place as a fashionista in the industry by consistently creating classy outfits.

Her pieces of jewellery complemented the attire, and her fans admitted that she dressed to kill.

