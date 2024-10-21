The NIS has disclosed that Nigerian popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was arrested because he is a person of interest

Kenneth Udo, the Service Public Relations Officer, gave the explanation while reacting to the trending reports of the Nigerian crossdresser

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has finally spoken out about the arrest of Bobrisky, a popular cross-dresser and socialite. Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, was taken into custody on Monday at the Seme Border while attempting to leave the country. According to DCI Kenneth Udo, the Service Public Relations Officer, Bobrisky is a "person of interest" due to recent issues that have raised public concern.

It's worth noting that Bobrisky's arrest has been generating buzz online, with many speculating about the reasons behind it. While the NIS hasn't disclosed the specific reasons for the arrest, they did confirm that Bobrisky was trying to flee the country.

The NIS has assured the public that they will continue to carry out their duties in a civil and professional manner, maintaining the security of the country's borders.

As part of their investigation, Bobrisky is currently undergoing interrogation. Once the NIS has completed their inquiry, he will be handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.

The NIS' swift action in apprehending Bobrisky demonstrates their commitment to addressing issues that affect national interest and public concern.

For now, the details surrounding Bobrisky's arrest remain scarce, but the NIS' statement provides some clarity on the situation. As more information becomes available, we'll likely gain a deeper understanding of the events leading up to the arrest.

