VeryDarkMan has finally taken action after being summoned over charges filed against him by a yet-to-be-disclosed person

In a video, he expressed concerns for his personal safety, as called on his followers to hold the police responsible if he doesn’t come out

VeryDarkMan also vowed to uncover the identity of the unknown person who filed the charges against him

Martins Vincent Otse, widely recognised as VeryDarkMan, has responded to the charges filed against him by an undisclosed individual.

Weeks ago, the self-acclaimed activist was called in by the police to address allegations of cyberbullying.

VeryDarkMan turns himself in after getting summoned by police Photo credit: @mazitundeednut/Instagram.

Source: Facebook

However, he refused to accept the invitation at the time, insisting that his safety was at stake and shifting the date to January.

The social media influencer also expressed surprise at the sudden invitation, suspecting foul play, especially since he was unaware of the identity of the person who filed the charges.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

VeryDarkMan arrives at station, shows concern for his safety

As VeryDarkMan prepared to enter the premises, he shared his growing concerns for personal safety. Recalling a previous arrangement that seemed suspicious, he questioned the motives behind the cyberbullying charges.

Despite the uncertainty, VeryDarkMan asserted his determination to discover the identity of the person who filed the report.

He warned that if any harm befalls him, he will not hesitate to speak out, emphasizing that he cannot be silenced.

With unwavering confidence, VeryDarkMan proclaimed his innocence and refused to apologize to anyone.

He affirmed that all his online statements are rooted in public importance or raising awareness, never targeting individuals.

Regardless of the potential consequences, VeryDarkMan stood firm, declaring that he would rather endure a lengthy confinement than apologize for something he did not do.

He urged his followers to hold accountable those responsible for any harm that may come his way.

He said:

“So, I’m about to enter Area 10 over the invite that was sent to me, just incase una no see me online later, make una know where I enter. You know the last time when they set up the date, I suspected something fishy.

"However, I’m going in there though they didn’t tell me who filed the report, they only said someone filed cyberbullying charges against me. I know I’ve never sent anyone an email, I have never DM’ed anybody to say anything harsh or anything negative so I don’t know where they are getting that idea.

"For me, I’m suspecting something, I feel like I’m not safe. But for the person that filed the charges, I hope you understand that I will find out who you’re. So if una no see me, make una hold them and if they threaten or touch me, If I come outside I will talk. Anything they do me, I will talk.

"They sha can’t ’kpai’ me. And if na all those wey them dey do make person come apologize online, I no dey apologize to anybody, I’d rather sleep inside there for 10 years. I now fully well that I did not do anything to anybody.

"All the things I’ve said online is based on public importance or awareness. I’ve never gone out of my way to start picking on any person. So anything, make una know where I dey.”

Reactions as VeryDarkMan arrives at station

Netizens shared their thoughts about the video.

@_whosblvckieeee said:

“This guy will always have my respect. He is a man and I agree that Lots of women don't like him. But if you be man and you no like this dude then you get serious issue and you are part of the youths that don't want to move forward this new year. Ride on bro. You're doing a great job.”

@jackiee said:

"See how he's looking so nervous. Hope you come out of there safe."

@opeyemifamakin commented:

“They better not arrest him. I'm not his biggest fan but I wont stand for bullying or injustice.”

@b_unique said:

“Fight for your right VDM. Defend all that you've said. Na you kuku talk everything. It's just a harmless invite anyways.”

@nellybemz said:

“What if it's because he visited plateau and the victims of Christmas Day massacre. I suspect that.”

Rare video of VeryDarkMan with Hausa men leaks online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that activist, VeryDarkMan, has stunned netizens with a new video that he shared on social media. In the clip, he was seen boldly teaching Hausa artisans self-defence techniques.

In the video, he emphasised that life does not have to be hard and encouraged people to live for themselves rather than trying to impress others. The comment section of the viral video was flooded with expressions of love and support for VeryDarkMan. Netizens applauded his efforts to empower others and his authenticity and ability to prioritize his happiness and growth.

@srigeorgeom commented: “If you know him very well, you will know that he is a principled person and not someone who can be influenced by fame and money. I regret to inform you that Very Dark Black Man is not available for purchase. Don't play, If you attempt to bribe him or silence him with money, You will learn. So, be cautious.”

Source: Legit.ng