The police in Lagos state have averted what could have been a tragedy following the action of some of its men

Operatives of the RRS saved a life as they prevented an American citizen, a married man to be precise, from taking his own life by possibly jumping into Lagos Lagoon

The Force in a statement did not disclose what prompted the man's action but handed him some advice that would save him and his young family

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos state police command have rescued an American citizen from committing suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Lagos police rescue man attempting to take his own life. Image of police IG for illustration. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

RRS disclosed this in a post shared on its X page on Monday, June 11.

How the American citizen was rescued

According to the statement, the Force said that the American citizen was brought to the bridge by his yet-to-be-identified baby mama in the company of his daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The man, (name withheld) in his early 30s, was on Monday, June 11, restrained from committing suicide on the bridge. A passerby who observed his movements quickly alerted patrolling police operatives, who persuaded him not to jump.

The post reads:

“An American citizen, name withheld was at 1:23 p.m. today restrained from committing suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

“The American, who is in his early 30s was driven to the Third Mainland Bridge by his Baby Mama in company of his daughter. He directed the lady who was unaware of his motive to park somewhere while he walked to a spot for a leap into the Lagoon.

“A passerby who observed his movement quickly alerted patrolling RRS operatives who persuaded him from jumping, re – united him.”

It further stated that the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, gave the man some advice.

“The Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), after advising the man and his family, directed that the case be transferred to Gender Department, Lagos Police Command for further counselling and necessary actions.”

Man fleeing arrest jumps into Lagos lagoon, dies

In a similar development, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man named Azeez, accused of stealing bags of cement, was chased by an angry mob in Lagos.

In an apparent act of despair, he decided to take his own life by jumping into the lagoon beneath the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

An informant from the police, who requested anonymity as he was unauthorised to make an official statement, informed PUNCH that the director of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency operations in Lagos Central received a call about the unfortunate incident that occurred on the bridge linking Ikoyi to Lekki on Friday.

Source: Legit.ng