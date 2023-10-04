Police authorities in Lagos state have taken hip-hop star Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, into custody for interrogation about Mohbad's death

The Marlians record owner promised to cooperate with the authorities, and he has been remanded by a Magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos

The singer and socialite Sam Larry will remain with the police for 21 days as investigation progresses

A, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigative measures concerning the death of Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, commonly called Mohbad.

The singer informed the public and the Lagos state police of his return and sparked a debate online.

Netizens react to Naira Marley being remanded in police custody Photo credit: @samlarrry/@iammohbad/@nairamarley

According to Punch, On Wednesday, October 4, a Magistrate court in Yaba Lagos remanded Naira Marley and Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, alias Sam Larry, to police Custody.

The duo and others connected to the tragic death of Mohbad will remain with the police for 21 days pending investigation.

See post below:

Netizens react to court ruling

Nigerians refuse to believe Sam Larry and Naira Marley are in police custody.

Read

governorscousin:

"Poor man when thief Maggi omo them go show him face for crime fighter!!!!!!"

demo__uk:

"I hope say na 1 cup of rice dem go dey feed dem every 3 days?"

sir_eltee:

"You’ll be thinking they are being held in police cell like they do common Nigerians. Those two guys are probably in a hotel or police safe house. Pictures or I don’t believe it!"

officialagege_m:

"They’re just dodging from the public."

slayo_nbudget:

"We need evidence ohhh!!! I no trust una."

thaderaa:

"We need pictures to actually show that these people are in the so called police custody "

tori_essential:

"Them lodge Eko for 22 days "

cocktailscontent:

"Why? Have they been proven guilty? I'm very uncomfortable with this street justice. Dey said its ear infection that killed him. The nurse was even arrested. Why drag marley into it? People are just looking for a scapegoat to blame and the yeye police is just playing to crowd sentiments. I hope naira marley and co sues them all when this is over."

hrh_kingdiamond:

"How are we really sure that these people have Sam Larry and Naira Marley in their custody. What if we are being played. We want to see their pictures while in custody."

main__charater:

"We want to see evidence, we’re not fools."

