Nigerian actress Regina Daniels' first son Moon allegedly received a warm gift from Halima Buhari during the Eid El-Kabir season

According to a recent report, the daughter of the former president of Nigeria is the movie star's son's godmother as she gifted him a healthy ram for the Muslim celebration

In a trending video spotted by Legit.ng on a popular TikTok blog, Regina's son could be seen frightened by the sight of the hefty animal.

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels reportedly flaunted the ram her son received for Eid El-Kabir from Halima Buhari, the daughter of the former president of Nigeria.

A video posted on a popular TikTok blog FYP_HQ saw security guards cradling the ram and trying to get it closer to the actress' son, who got frightened and tried to run away.

Regina Daniels’ son reportedly received ram from Buhari's daughter. Credit: @regina.daniels, @mohammedbuhari

In the video, the faces of the Nollywood actress and the daughter of the former president were not visible, but the actress' first son, Moon, was spotted.

An accompanying social media post for the video revealed Regina's appreciation for the gift :

"Moon received a ram from his godmother today. Thank you, Halima Buhari; we love you," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, the Nollywood star bask in the joy of her five-year union with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The young mum of two and her politician spouse celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on May 28, a stunning moment for fans and internet users.

In a recent update, she raved about how she has enjoyed her matrimonial home for the first five years despite the side talks surrounding it.

Regina pointed out that naysayers and lovers can say all they want, but the truth of her marital journey with the senator would still be visible.

The movie star also shared lovey-dovey moments from their wedding anniversary dinner.

