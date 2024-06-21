Bauchi Man Beaten to Death for Promoting ‘New Religion’, Police React
- Tragedy struck in Bachi state, northeastern part of Nigeria as an angry mob went wild and beat a man to death
- The deceased identified as Usman was reported killed for promoting a new religion known as the Fera Movement
- The state police Commissioner Auwal Musa, said normalcy has been restored in the affected area
Bauchi state - A man identified as Yunusa Usman has been beaten to death by an angry mob for promoting a religious movement known as the Fera Movement in Nasaru, Ningi Local Council of Bauchi state.
The state police public relations officer, Ahmed Wakil, said the tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
Wakil said the deceased was killed due to tension and an altercation while sharing information about a new religious movement.
As reported by The Punch he made this known in a statement issued on behalf of the state police Commissioner Auwal Musa on Thursday, June 20.
“An individual named Usman was involved in sharing information about a new religious movement known as the Fera Movement.
“Regrettably, this led to tension and an altercation, resulting in his loss of life.”
According to Guardian, an eyewitness said Usman was a member of Fera Islamic Sect, but was heard to have spoken words of insults about the Prophet.
“Some young men challenged Yunusa to withdraw his statement, but he insisted he would not. He even repeated it. That was when they started beating him.”
CP Musa said the police are committed to stepping up surveillance to ensure the safety and security of all residents.
According to the police boss, normalcy has been restored in the affected area, adding that the Command will provide updates on the investigation as it progresses.
He called on the public to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement agencies to refrain from taking laws into their own hands.
“We urge the community to remain calm and carry out daily activities without fear of intimidation, as normalcy has been restored in the affected area."
