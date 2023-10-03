Ikeja, Lagos state - Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigative measures concerning the death of Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, commonly called Mohbad.

This is according to Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command.

Naira Marley quizzed by police over ex-signee's death. Photo credits: Naira Marley, Mohbad

Mohbad: "I'm back", Naira Marley

Hundeyin shared the update via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, October 3.

Earlier, Naira Marley posted on his verified X handle that he is back in Nigeria.

The embattled singer also said that he would be meeting with police operatives.

He wrote:

"I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail."

How Sam Larry was arrested

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry's arrest. Larry is an associate of Naira Marley.

On Thursday, September 28, the Lagos state police command confirmed the arrest of Sam Larry.

A police source who pleaded anonymity disclosed to The Punch that the embattled Larry was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Source: Legit.ng