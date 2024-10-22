TikTok star Peller has opened up on how his relationship with his Jadrolita 'Jarvis' started

Peller also addressed the allegations that he was using her, making Jarvis stop making her robot content

The TikTok star revealed the kind of content Jadrolita was making on social media before they met

Popular social media influencer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has addressed allegations that he used his colleague Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jadrolita or Jarvis, to boost his career.

Peller denied the allegations, stated the he and Jarvis were not using each other, like people assumed.

Peller reveals Jarvis was not making robot content when they first met. Credit: peller08

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with BBC Yoruba, the social media influencer also recalled how his relationship with Jarvis started on TikTok.

According to Peller, when they met, he was into making live videos on TikTok, where he tried to woo ladies, and Jarvis was one of those who joined.

Peller, who said he was initially making a video with Jarvis' sister, disclosed that Jarvis was not making robot content when they met.

He revealed that after their first meeting on TikTok, he told Jarvis her voice sounded like a robot's.

Peller disclosed that the next day after their first meeting, Jarvis started her robot contents, which got boring along the way, leading to their collaboration.

The social media influencer also expressed his love for Jarvis, stressing that their age difference held her back.

Watch video as Peller speaks about Jarvis below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Jarvis debunked rumours about her age.

People react to Peller's video

Read some of the comments below:

arablady001:

"I really like peller for being himself, if he don't do drug sha."

olanyiwolaayinde:

"waran waran e po but he’s doing well."

malikolatunde1:

"This guy no well."

nikky_hade:

"Mo lo Jarvis o. Alo each other Peller no well."

yemigold78:

"God bless you both l just love and cherish you both."

What Peller said about Oloba Salo

In other news, Peller gave updates about TikToker Oloba Salo, battling for survival in the hospital.

The social media star claimed that Salo was shot in the arm, and the bullet penetrated his backbone, affecting his kidney.

Peller also added that the possibility of him walking again rests in the hands of God.

