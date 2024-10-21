Adamawa State University school fees and administrative fees for all courses

Adamawa State University (ADSU) is a public university in Mubi, Adamawa State, Nigeria. Established in 2002 by the Adamawa State government, it aims to provide high-quality education, foster research, and contribute to developing its host community and the country. This guide has everything you need to know Adamawa State University school fees for all courses.

Adamawa State University offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs across multiple fields of study. Photo: @adsumubiofficialpage on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Adamawa State University has a diverse student population and offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs across multiple fields of study, including agriculture, education, and social sciences. The university has announced its school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session through its online portal. To join the institution, you must familiarise yourself with the approved school fees for this year.

Adamawa State University school fees

Adamawa State University's school and administrative fees vary depending on the course and program and whether a student is an indigene (from Adamawa State) or non-indigene (from other states).

Tuition fees

Below are the tuition fees for all levels, from 100 to 300 and above, at the institution for indigene and non-indigene students.

Category Tuition fee (Naira) Indegene 20,000 Non-Indigene 30,000

Other fees for new students

Adamawa State University school fees are also divided into categories, such as accommodation, registration, medical, examination and other levies.

Item Fess (Naira) Hostel maintenance 10,000 Registration 1,500 Examination 1,500 Library 1,500 Medical 2,500 Sports/Recreation 2,500 Furniture 1,500 Caution charges 1,000 Acceptance 1,500 I. D. Card 500 SUG dues 500 ADSU mobile alert 500 Portal access fees 2,000 Handbook 200 Laptop (100 Level & D.E. Students) others- optional 30,000 Laptop Insurance cover 1,500 Bed Space 5,000 Excursion/field trip 2,500 Laboratory/workshop/seminar 2,000

Bed space and hostel maintenance fees are optional. New students are required to pay for acceptance, ID cards, caution charges, and handbooks. Continuing students must pay 20,000.00 for a laptop.

How many faculties are there at Adamawa State University?

Adamawa State University has six faculties that offer various competitive courses in the undergraduate and postgraduate categories. Below is a breakdown of the faculties and their respective departments:

Faculty of Agriculture

Adamawa State University (ADSU) has six faculties that offer a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Photo: Hobo_018

Source: Getty Images

The Faculty of Agriculture at Adamawa State University offers programs focused on agricultural science and related fields. This faculty initially started with two departments and has since added two more. They include:

Crop Production

Animal Production

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Faculty of Arts

English

History

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education is one of the university's pioneer faculties. It trains future teachers and education professionals and offers teaching, curriculum development, and educational administration courses. Here is a list of departments under the Faculty of Education.

Maths Education

Chemistry Education

Computer Education

Physics Education

Biology Education

Economics Education

Geography Education

Agric Science Education

Guidance and Cancelling Education

Early Childhood Education

Home Economics Education

Primary Education

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science was established in the 2002/2003 academic session when the university launched in January 2003. It started with six departments: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Geography, Mathematical Sciences, Physics, and Science Education.

Botany

Biochemistry

Industrial Chemistry

Microbiology

Chemistry

Geography

Computer Science

Geology

Mathematics

Physics

Zoology

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

The Faculty of Social and Management Sciences started in 2002 with two departments: Business Studies and Public Administration. Its philosophy and objectives align with the National Universities Commission's minimum academic standards, ensuring quality social and management sciences education.

Accounting

Business Administration

Banking and Finance

Economics

Marketing

Political Science

Public Administration

Mass Communication

Sociology

Taxation

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law at Adamawa State University offers legal education focused on producing competent, world-class lawyers. As of 2024, the faculty has only one department: Law.

Adamawa State University is ranked 72 out of 157 in Nigeria. Photo: Andrii Zastrozhnov

Source: Getty Images

What is the ranking of Adamawa State University?

According to a publication by Edu Rank, the state-owned university is ranked 72 out of 157 in Nigeria. In Africa, Adamawa State University is ranked 336 out of 1,10; globally, it is 7332 out of 14,131.

How much is the Adamawa State University acceptance fee?

The Adamawa State University acceptance fee for the 2024/2025 academic year is only N1,500. To pay acceptance and screening fees, visit the school's website.

Knowing the Adamawa State University school fees is essential if you intend to enrol for a course there. The university offers a well-defined fee structure that varies depending on the course and program and whether a student is an indigene (from Adamawa State) or non-indigen. Students should pay the school fees and other fees once they have been accepted to the learning institution.

Legit.ng published an article about Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark. Ambrose Alli University is a public university established in 1981 by Professor Ambrose Folorunsho Alli. The institution has thirteen faculties in sciences and arts. To be admitted at Ambrose Alli University, you must meet the cut-off mark and admission requirements for the course you want.

Ambrose Alli University takes pride in providing top-quality education to students from Nigeria and beyond. The higher learning institution's programmes are tailored to make learning easy, flexible, and accessible to all students. Learn more about Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for this academic year in the article.

Source: Legit.ng