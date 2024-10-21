Global site navigation

Adamawa State University school fees and administrative fees for all courses
Education

Adamawa State University school fees and administrative fees for all courses

by  Night Mongina 4 min read

Adamawa State University (ADSU) is a public university in Mubi, Adamawa State, Nigeria. Established in 2002 by the Adamawa State government, it aims to provide high-quality education, foster research, and contribute to developing its host community and the country. This guide has everything you need to know Adamawa State University school fees for all courses.

Section of the Adamawa State University school building (L) and grandaunts in graduation attire (R)
Adamawa State University offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs across multiple fields of study. Photo: @adsumubiofficialpage on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Adamawa State University has a diverse student population and offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs across multiple fields of study, including agriculture, education, and social sciences. The university has announced its school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session through its online portal. To join the institution, you must familiarise yourself with the approved school fees for this year.

Adamawa State University school fees

Adamawa State University's school and administrative fees vary depending on the course and program and whether a student is an indigene (from Adamawa State) or non-indigene (from other states).

Tuition fees

Below are the tuition fees for all levels, from 100 to 300 and above, at the institution for indigene and non-indigene students.

CategoryTuition fee (Naira)
Indegene20,000
Non-Indigene30,000

Other fees for new students

Adamawa State University school fees are also divided into categories, such as accommodation, registration, medical, examination and other levies.

ItemFess (Naira)
Hostel maintenance 10,000
Registration1,500
Examination1,500
Library1,500
Medical2,500
Sports/Recreation2,500
Furniture1,500
Caution charges1,000
Acceptance1,500
I. D. Card500
SUG dues500
ADSU mobile alert500
Portal access fees 2,000
Handbook200
Laptop (100 Level & D.E. Students) others- optional30,000
Laptop Insurance cover1,500
Bed Space5,000
Excursion/field trip2,500
Laboratory/workshop/seminar2,000

Bed space and hostel maintenance fees are optional. New students are required to pay for acceptance, ID cards, caution charges, and handbooks. Continuing students must pay 20,000.00 for a laptop.

How many faculties are there at Adamawa State University?

Adamawa State University has six faculties that offer various competitive courses in the undergraduate and postgraduate categories. Below is a breakdown of the faculties and their respective departments:

Faculty of Agriculture

A guy sitting on the stairs in a front of the office building, working using laptop.
Adamawa State University (ADSU) has six faculties that offer a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Photo: Hobo_018
Source: Getty Images

The Faculty of Agriculture at Adamawa State University offers programs focused on agricultural science and related fields. This faculty initially started with two departments and has since added two more. They include:

  • Crop Production
  • Animal Production
  • Agricultural Economics and Extension
  • Fisheries and Aquaculture

Faculty of Arts

  • English
  • History

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education is one of the university's pioneer faculties. It trains future teachers and education professionals and offers teaching, curriculum development, and educational administration courses. Here is a list of departments under the Faculty of Education.

  • Maths Education
  • Chemistry Education
  • Computer Education
  • Physics Education
  • Biology Education
  • Economics Education
  • Geography Education
  • Agric Science Education
  • Guidance and Cancelling Education
  • Early Childhood Education
  • Home Economics Education
  • Primary Education

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science was established in the 2002/2003 academic session when the university launched in January 2003. It started with six departments: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Geography, Mathematical Sciences, Physics, and Science Education.

  • Botany
  • Biochemistry
  • Industrial Chemistry
  • Microbiology
  • Chemistry
  • Geography
  • Computer Science
  • Geology
  • Mathematics
  • Physics
  • Zoology

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

The Faculty of Social and Management Sciences started in 2002 with two departments: Business Studies and Public Administration. Its philosophy and objectives align with the National Universities Commission's minimum academic standards, ensuring quality social and management sciences education.

  • Accounting
  • Business Administration
  • Banking and Finance
  • Economics
  • Marketing
  • Political Science
  • Public Administration
  • Mass Communication
  • Sociology
  • Taxation

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law at Adamawa State University offers legal education focused on producing competent, world-class lawyers. As of 2024, the faculty has only one department: Law.

A serious and cheerful young man, immersed in education, studying at home with books, a laptop, and a notebook.
Adamawa State University is ranked 72 out of 157 in Nigeria. Photo: Andrii Zastrozhnov
Source: Getty Images

What is the ranking of Adamawa State University?

According to a publication by Edu Rank, the state-owned university is ranked 72 out of 157 in Nigeria. In Africa, Adamawa State University is ranked 336 out of 1,10; globally, it is 7332 out of 14,131.

How much is the Adamawa State University acceptance fee?

The Adamawa State University acceptance fee for the 2024/2025 academic year is only N1,500. To pay acceptance and screening fees, visit the school's website.

Knowing the Adamawa State University school fees is essential if you intend to enrol for a course there. The university offers a well-defined fee structure that varies depending on the course and program and whether a student is an indigene (from Adamawa State) or non-indigen. Students should pay the school fees and other fees once they have been accepted to the learning institution.

Legit.ng published an article about Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark. Ambrose Alli University is a public university established in 1981 by Professor Ambrose Folorunsho Alli. The institution has thirteen faculties in sciences and arts. To be admitted at Ambrose Alli University, you must meet the cut-off mark and admission requirements for the course you want.

Ambrose Alli University takes pride in providing top-quality education to students from Nigeria and beyond. The higher learning institution's programmes are tailored to make learning easy, flexible, and accessible to all students. Learn more about Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for this academic year in the article.

Source: Legit.ng

