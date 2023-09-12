Singer Mohbad, who was formerly signed to Naira Marley's Marlian music label, has passed on at 27

The news of Mohbad's death was confirmed by journalist Ovie on Twitter, which stirred emotions online

Details surrounding Mohbad's death remain unknown as netizens took to social media to pen tribute to the singer

Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad, passed on at 27.

Popular entertainment journalist Ovie on X, formerly Twitter, confirmed the rumours about the singer's demise.

Mohbad is dead. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

It was revealed that the 27-year-old Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

As of the time of this report, details on the cause of Mohbad's death remain unknown.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ovie wrote:

"Confirmed. Mohbad is dead. Sad, sad day. R.I.P ️."

See Ovie's tweet here.

Mohbad, before his death, was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records”, which he left in 2022 amid different dramas.

Netizens pen tribute to Mohbad

See some of the messages netizens penned as Mohbad passes on.

themidejohnson:

"If na play, make una stop am abeg ."

kun_zlim:

"Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh God I don’t want to believe this Somebody should tell me its a prank ."

2055_slime:

"Make Una just tell me this is a joke …. I listen to his song some few minutes ago."

___sheila1:

"This one pain me oooo."

aramideskitchen:

"I can’t believe this."

sirbalocomedy_:

"God please don’t let this be true."

freshentertainment_001:

"Mohbad died long ago. But no one noticed He was crying for help to be revived but no one listened . This life just keep your circle small. Lobatan # RIP IDAN ️."

the_real_tobe_official:

"How? Explain to us please"

bella.pollyn:

"How pleaseGod wars all this."

Mohbad returns to his neighbourhood with gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Mohbad warmed hearts with a video showing when he visited his old neighbourhood in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

In the clip the singer shared, Mohbad was welcomed to Ikorodu amid cheers and applause from his old neighbours, who sang his praises.

In another clip, Mohbad was seen presenting gifts to his old neighbours.

Source: Legit.ng