Years after being at war with each other, it brought so much joy to many fans of the P-Square brothers when they announced that they were back together in 2021

However, a recent report about the music trio Paul, Peter and their older brother Jude Okoye being at war again and this time over the embezzlement of their royalties, has gone viral

According to reports, the brothers were recently sighted at the offices of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja, and things didn't look well between them

Paul, Peter and Jude Okoye, popularly known as the PSquare brothers, are one of the most famous music groups in Nigeria.

The history of the modern Afrobeat in Nigeria cannot be complete without dedicating a page to talk about the achievements of the PSquare brothers.

In 2017, the PSquare brothers had a massive fallout that even the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, couldn't help them resolve.

After nearly four years apart, they came back together in 2021 to the joy of many of their fans. However, recent reports about the brothers being at war again have started to filter out, and this time, their days working together might be over forever.

Jude Okoye arrested by the EFCC

According to the report published by Stella Dimorkorkus, the brothers' problems started after Peter approached his twin Paul and their elder brother Jude Okoye with a business proposal.

The report states that a company approached Peter to acquire the group's music catalogue but on one condition.

When the company demanded back-end access to the group's royalties from 2007, it was found that Jude Okoye had been embezzling the duo's money through a shell company.

According to the report, Jude Okoye's wife, Ifeoma, was the director of the shell company used to siphon money out of the group's joint-owned firm.

In light of the discovery, Peter Okoye was reported to have allegedly got the EFCC involved and had his older brother arrested.

Reactions trail report about the PSquare

See some of the comments that trailed the viral report about the PSquare brothers:

@stephadamu:

"What did Peter ever do to his brothers though."

@queenethgurl_:

"Jude has always been the problem between these twins and his greed is out of this world. You can imagine making his wife the director. Money she didn’t know how it was made."

@mandemluvme:

"Why dem dey always cheat Peter?"

@nnenna_egwu:

"Which one is Peter? Which one is Paul? I'm always confused about their personality."

@emperor__royal:

"Jude took “robbing peter to pay paul” to another level. Brothers ripping brothers."

@prechy_sav:

"And people always think peter is the problem…. This is not nice na Haba."

@chel.sea8373:

"This Jude na real Agbaya! Why is he always causing division in the family? What kind of senior is this? God abeg!"

@daredrizzle:

"From all indications. They weren’t raised with love. Too much cheating is going on. For twins fa."

@icekrim25:

"Peter is actually the talented one."

