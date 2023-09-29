The Police have arrested Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry, over the death of the late Afrobeat singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

According to a tweet by the Nigerian Police Force on Thursday, September 28, the music promoter has been arrested and is currently helping with information connecting with the late singer's death.

It was learnt that Sam Larry was arrested on his arrival to Nigeria from Kenya at about 10 pm on Thursday and was moved to the force headquarters in Lagos.

He arrived at the force headquarters at about 10:30 pm, where he was questioned by the commissioner of Police and later handed over to the DC Panti area.

Sam Larry is expected to provide more information to the police on their investigation of Mohbad's death.

The music promoter, an ally of Azeez Fashola, a Nigerian singer also known as Naira Marley, has been trending since the breaking of Mohbad's death.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry have said they know nothing about Mohbad's death, but there have been calls for their arrest by some Nigerians over their multiple face-off with the late singer, who left the Marlian Records on a controversial note in 2022.

But on Thursday night, Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the Lagos State police command, announced that the music promoter is in their custody.

Source: Legit.ng