The Lagos Police has confirmed that the famous Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, is in their custody

Popularly referred to as Sam Larry, the police affirmed that he would assist in its investigation to unravel the circumstances behind Mohbad's death

A police source who further confirmed the socialite's arrest, shed more light on how he landed in the Force's net

On late Thursday night, September 28, the Lagos State Police Command confirmed the arrest of controversial Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry.

A police source confirmed Naira Marley's associate is in their custody and would assist with the investigation of Mohbad's death.

Legit.ng reported that this is in connection with an ongoing investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the late Singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba best referred to as Mohbad.

However, details have emerged on how the popular music promoter was arrested.

A police source who pleaded anonymity disclosed to The Punch that the embattled Larry was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Thursday evening.

He said:

“Sam Larry was arrested at the airport after he arrived from Kenya. Our officers arrested him at the airport and he was immediately taken to the state police headquarters for questioning.”

Meanwhile, Sam Larry’s name had been in the spotlight since the demand for justice over Mohbad’s death started to gain traction in the nation's polity.

But his arrest came after late Mohbad’s former music label boss, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley announced his plan to return to Nigeria provided his safety was guaranteed by the police, PremiumTimes report added.

