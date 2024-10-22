Big Brother reality TV star Frodd caught the attention of many online as he reacted to a recent report about him

Popular Nigerian controversial blog Gistlover made a list recently accusing some top celebrities of being homosexuals

Frodd, seeing his name on the list, unleashed his anger at the faceless social media platform

Big Brother reality TV star Chukwuemeka "Frodd" Okoye has reacted to a recent report by controversial social media blog Gistlover.

A few days ago, Gistlover stirred chaos on the internet with a list of Nigerian celebrities and top politicians who are involved in secretly involved in homosexualism.

The controversial platform claimed they had backstories and testifiers to most of the names that made it to their list.

While fans and netizens were taken aback by the people who were mentioned on the list, BBNaija Frodd furiously attacked Gistlover for adding his name to it.

The father of one called his creator to vindicate him and noted that these rumours were spreading because of he has fame and wealth.

He further noted that Gistlover was lucky to be a faceless blog as he heaped insults on them.

See his post below:

BBNaija Frodd spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fabricsbylifabs:

"Untill Dey accuse u of something you are innocent of you won’t understand the pain."

mz_tobo:

"Actives???? Naah,sounds like someone who knows a little too much."

vivicaanuforo:

"They just insinuate something then there follower helps them to complete the story next thing they start posting screenshots from their dm from random people to validate their tales dem no dey ever bring their own prove take back wetin dem dey talk."

ms_tbm_:

"As he should !!! Gist lover should rest. His or her tenure don pass."

ujuchiomaorji:

"Na people wey dey believe that blog be mumu. The lies they establish just in the name of causing traffic."

dazzlnbeau:

"Everything shouldn't be swept under the carpet!! As he should."

phe_bian:

"People took years, blood and sweat to make a name for themselves and n0nentities all in the name of blogging thinks they can just come up with some washed up story and ruin it? And people go ahead and jump at the stories? Shows how much Nigerians love seeing people fall. So sad."

ms.ayomidee:

"Even if there’s any insider giving Gistlover gists.. Gistlover him/her self is supposed to know that these celebrities have haters.. Anyone can come to ur DM to ruin another person’s reputation… Why would you believe any gist without proof? Even if there’s proof, there’s the possibility that it could be fake… na the gullible followers I blame sha."

Video of Frodd dancing with his newborn daughter melts hearts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how ex-BBNaija housemate Frodd reacted when reunited with his family after his eviction from the All Stars show.

In a viral clip shared online, the ex-All-Star housemate exuded the purest form of joy as he finally got to meet his daughter, who was born while he was in Biggie's house.

The viral clip stirred several reactions online as fans congratulated the reality TV star as he finally became a father.

