A man has landed in prison over his actions while having a good time with a woman

A court in the UK sentenced him to prison for four years and three months for secretly removing his condom during sex, without the woman, his victim’s knowledge

The 39-year-old was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, June 13, reports confirmed

On Thursday, June 13, a man was jailed for four years and three months after being charged with rape as he removed a condom without the approval of the woman he was having sex.

Sky News reported that Guy Mukendi, 39, from Brixton, south London, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court after being found guilty on April 2.

Mukendi was arrested following a report of sexual assault made by a young woman in Brixton on May 9, 2023.

Non-consensual condom removal

As reported by INDEPENDENT, the Met said the woman had consented with Mukendi on condition that a condom was used. But during sex, he removed the condom without the victim’s knowledge.

Meanwhile, non-consensual condom removal is sometimes referred to as “stealthing” and is classified as rape under English and Welsh law.

The Metropolitan police said prosecutions for this type of crime were very rare due to under-reporting.

Detective Constable Jack Earl, who led the investigation, said:

"Throughout this investigation Mukendi denied any wrongdoing - but our officers built a compelling case against him to leave no doubt in the jury's mind.

"We were dedicated to securing justice for the victim and will continue to raise awareness that this crime is a form of rape.

"The victim did the right thing to call the police straight away and her bravery should not be overshadowed."

