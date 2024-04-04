Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky has been reportedly arrested by the country's anti-graft body EFCC

According to the reports, the crossdresser was arrested on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, for abuse of the naira

The details about Bobrisky's arrest come barely hours after Verydarkman called on the Nigerian police to arrest the crossdresser

The latest report has claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from Abuja have arrested popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky.

It was reported that Bobrisky was arrested at Pinnock Estate of Lagos State on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, over what is considered an abuse of the naira at a movie premiere.

Bobrisky was reportedly arrested for abuse of naira. Credit: @bobrisky222

The crossdresser was said to have spent the night in the EFCC cell

Sharing the update on his page, filmmaker Seun Oloketuyi wrote:

"According to reports in Porcheclassly was arrested by @officialefcc Wednesday afternoon and he spent the night in their Cell."

Bobrisky's alleged arrest comes after the social media critic Verydarkman called on the police to arrest the crossdresser within seven days.

Netizens react to report of Bobrisky's arrest

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

baoku01:

"Brotherhood or sisterhood cell?"

roniajanaku:

"Efcc ke.. for financial crime or what ?"

kny00716:

"Female or Male cell ?"

djmagicbeatz:

"He or she?"

odogwu_na_kola:

"Most of you don’t even understand how strong and damaging is @verydarkblackman allegations to bobrisky. In he put the police in a very dark spot cos they can’t continue arresting him on blah blah blah cos they know it’s a misdemeanor in a court of law."

zolo_whyte1313:

"I can never believe this he orchestrate it by himself ni what does efcc as to do with cross dressing."

