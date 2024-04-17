Nollywood actor Seun Sean Jimoh has reacted to the EFCC’s arrest of some celebrities for allegedly abusing the naira

On his Instagram page, the movie star penned down lengthy notes where he berated the commission of using celebrities as scapegoats

Seun Jimoh’s submission on the matter sparked mixed reactions from netizens with them either supporting or condemning his argument

Following the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s arrest of Bobrisky and Cubana Chiefpriest over an alleged case of naira abuse, Nollywood actor Seun Sean Jimoh took to his page to react.

Recall that following Bobrisky’s six-month sentence in jail for spraying naira at a party, celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest was arrested soon after.

Reactions as actor Seun Jimoh slams EFCC for using celebs as scapegoats. Photos: @seunseanjimoh1, @officialefcc, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The arrest of celebrities spraying naira at parties has drawn a reaction from Seun Jimoh who fears it will become a trend and that popular personalities are being used as scapegoats.

On his official Instagram page, the movie star questioned why no civil rights group had yet to challenge the prosecution of spraying naira. The actor went on to describe the act as a cultural norm and a practice that is as old as the country.

Speaking further, Seun Jimoh explained that though he understands the need to curb the sale of naira at parties, saying that people should stop spraying at events is against the country’s rich partying culture.

In the caption of the post, the Nollywood star asked why Nigerian celebrities are the only ones being targeted for something the majority of the country’s citizens are guilty of. He wrote:

“It looks like scapegoats are being selected to send a message to the general populace . But then , is it not unfair that certain people are being selected for a crime almost 70 % of Nigerians or more are guilty of with overwhelming video evidence all over the internet? ! Why isn’t anyone ever caught on video spraying money between the time the law has been in effect till now being arrested ?! Why celebrities? Celebrities and citizens too ! This scapegoat approach to cultural reforms is quite sinister and lacks any concern for the mental health of the Nigerian citizens.”

See his post below:

See another of Seun Jimoh’s posts below:

Netizens react as actor slams EFCC

Seun Jimoh’s reaction to the EFCC arresting celebrities for spraying money sparked reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Woleogundare:

“Spray dollars because its not issued by the central bank of nigeria so it’s not a violation of section 21(1) of the Nigerian central bank Act of 2007.”

ashabi_olorisha_official:

“Drop it in d celebrant’s big bag or inside a big empty carton box in front of d celebrant is better than throwing it to oppress d less privileged ones.”

Hustle_hard06:

“Baba the celebrities have the platform to voice out and make things right, they didn’t make any impact instead they were less concerned so let’s everyone feel the heat. Government know Watin dem dey don. Na part of the game plan.”

funkeabdulai:

“Mind you it's not a new law. It's just being implemented. Obey the rules. Transfer to the host account or buy props to spray. Ce fini.”

victor_ekeleme:

“Well if you ask me the celebrities are the best to scapegoat,if them arrest a random person the news no go spread but a celebrity arrested it will be all over the new and everyone will know.”

oluwatoyin_v:

“Before there was no law prohibited it but now there is law against it so nothing human rights can do about it everyone should adjust”

Moorkingskas:

“I beg to differ on this one, just because it’s been a normal does not make it right, it takes one person for change to happen. If this is a welcome change then we all have time bear the frustration we feel for the betterment of our country, we do the same here in America with the dollar but the extent we take it with the naira is just insane and it needs to be cautioned.”

Olamibami:

“Not selected or witch-hunting them, but the people who are frequently abused and norms for them to do anyhow and spreads naira.”

Kewa_emmanuel:

“A big abuse of power.”

ayobami__bami:

“I believe, to create a system that works. The govt should be ready to do better, and show the citizens how they want it to be done.”

otubufunmilolatunmininu:

“I totally disagree Sir.The LAW is above everybody in Nigeria irrespective of who they are.Cubana chief priest is friend or Business partner to Mr Kashim Shettima. To tell you that nobody is being Scapegoat.We should Appeal to the Federal Government on their Behalf rather than dragging them on this case.”

gamo_inc:

“Not everybody is aware that it's a crime to spray money until now. Instead of scapegoating people, EFCC should start a campaign against it.”

Video of Obi Cubana spraying money emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after Cubana Chiefpriest was detained by the EFCC, online users dug up old clips of celebrities, including Obi Cubaba making money rain in public.

Obi Cubana, whose real name is Obinna Iyiegbu, was spotted in a viral video spraying dollars at a wedding ceremony.

There were claims that the popular businessman, who happens to be Cubana Chiefpriest's former associate only sprays dollars and not naira at events, making many of his supporters breathe a sigh of relief.

Source: Legit.ng