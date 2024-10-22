Portable Zazu has seemingly taken his new social media exchange with Verydarkman to a new level

Hours after VDM called for the Zeh Nation label boss' arrest, Portable has now shared a video of him in a shrine

Portable Zazu, while pouring his supplications before his gods, shared what he wants to happen to those fighting with him despite showing them love

Nigerians are in for more drama as the new online exchange between Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, and Vincent Otse Martins, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has turned to spiritual warfare.

Recall that the drama started after VDM publicly accused Portable of assaulting a man in a toilet while calling for the Zazu crooner's arrest.

In response, Portable slammed VDM while telling the critics to ask about him in Abuja.

Not stopping there, Portable has now shared a video of him in his shrine, making supplications to his gods about his enemies.

"All the people I dey show love, wey no show me love, God erase them, either male or female, anyone fighting with me make them disappear," the Zeh Nation label boss was heard saying in the video.

See Portable Zazu's video below:

What people are saying about Portable's video

Read some of the comments below:

money_gee34:

"All this one no concern very dark man."

inumidun_:

"Jesus Christ is the only way, the light and the truth."

awesomeberry:

"The fear of VDM is......"

djswag011:

"Portable and sense na like this."

iam_dezkid:

"Why you still carry Quran to your ifa, this guy rest abeg your orientation no gum."

ibraheem_lateef_adebayo:

"Boss , You are great at what you do , you are a talent and you’ve done well for the culture . But , please do well to control anger as much as you can . Even it’s there stipulated in this oracle that every believer of ifa should note the importance of “iwa pele” “iwa tutu."

