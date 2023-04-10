50 famous pretty brunette actresses in Hollywood and beyond
There are hundreds of brunette actresses in the Hollywood industry and beyond. These pretty brunette celebrities in Hollywood are exceptionally talented individuals and boast successful careers thanks to the movie and TV show roles they have landed since they debuted their careers.
Find out about some famous, pretty brunette actresses in Hollywood and beyond.
Pretty brunette actresses
Some of the most prolific roles in recent TV shows and movies have been played by brunette actresses. They are brilliant people who charm audiences with good looks and acting prowess.
Brunette actresses in their 20s
Hollywood has plenty of talented actresses doing great work and inspiring the future generations. Here is a list of brunette actresses in their 20s:
1. Bailee Madison (23)
Bailee Madison made her debut when she was cast to play a role in the drama film Lonely Hearts. She gained popularity for her role as Sally Hurst in the horror film Don't Be Afraid of the Dark.
2. Danielle Campbell (28)
Danielle is best known for her role as Davina Claire On the CW Original series The Originals. She has starred in other works such as Prison Break, Starstruck, and You Can Change Your Family.
3. Zoey Deutch (28)
Zoey Deutch is well-known for her roles in the movies Ringer and Why Him? She is the daughter of director Howard Deutch and actress-director Lea Thompson.
4. Samantha Boscarino (28)
Samantha Boscarino played Alicia Rivera in the teen drama The Clique. She also appeared as Molly on the 2012 Nickelodeon show How to Rock.
5. Isabelle Fuhrman (26)
This brunette actress first hit the screens when she played Esther in Orphan and its sequel Orphan: First Kill. She also starred in the dystopian adventure film The Hunger Games and The Novice.
6. Liana Liberato (27)
Liana has been in the entertainment industry since the age of 9. She is mostly famous for her roles in Trust, Best of Me, If I Stay, and To the Bone.
7. Mackenzie Foy (22)
Mackenzie Christine Foy came into the limelight for her breakout role as Renesmee, in Breaking Dawn Part 2, for which she received a Young Artist Award nomination.
8. Zendaya (26)
Zendaya is an American actress and singer who gained fame after appearing in Disney's Shake It Up. She is now recognised for her roles in the TV show Euphoria, and the Spider-Man movies.
9. Becky G (25)
Rebbeca Marie Gomez, popularly known by her stage name Becky G, is an American singer and actress. Gomez first gained recognition in 2011 for sharing cover video songs on social media.
10. Elizabeth Gillies (29)
Elizabeth Gillies is an American actress and singer. She rose to stardom for her roles in the Nickelodeon series Victorious, and the CW revival of Dynasty.
11. Landry Bender (22)
Landry Bender is best known for playing the role of Cleo Bernstein in the Disney XD series Crash & Bernstein. She has also appeared in The Sitter, Best Friends Whenever, and Looking for Alaska.
12. Katie Chang (27)
Katie Chang is an American actress, producer, and writer. She is known for her roles in various movies such as The Bling Ring, A Birder's Guide to Everything, and The Outcasts.
13. Hailee Steinfeld (26)
Steinfeld began acting at the age of 10. She gained success after starring in the western drama film True Grit. These days, she is known for her roles in Bumblebee, The Edge of Seventeen, and the Pitch Perfect films.
Brunette actresses in their 30s
There are many talented, beautiful actresses in their 30s in the entertainment industry. They come from diverse backgrounds and have many influences that have helped them rise to the top of the Hollywood tree.
14. Selena Gomez (30)
Selena is a stunning brunette-haired actress who commenced her acting career in 2002 on the children's television series Barney & Friends. She became famous after appearing on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place as Alex Russo.
15. Miley Cyrus (30)
Miley is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She became a child TV star after playing the title character on the hit Disney series Hannah Montana. She is known for her hit songs Party in the U.S.A. and Wrecking Ball.
16. Ana de Armas (34)
The Cuban actress made her acting debut in 2006 when she appeared in in the romantic drama Una rosa de Francia. She is famous for her roles in Knives Out and Blonde.
17. Vanessa Hudgens (34)
The Hollywood star is best known for starring in The Princess Switch movies. She got her start appearing in various TV shows but achieved major fame after playing Gabriella in the High School Musical franchise.
18. Olivia Wilde (39)
Olivia Wilde is an American actress, activist, and filmmaker. She has been featured in numerous acclaimed film productions, including The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Rush, and The Longest Week.
19. Kristen Stewart (33)
Kristen Stewart is most famous for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight Saga. She has received various accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and a César Award.
20. Gemma Arterton (37)
Gemma Arterton is an English actress and producer. She made her professional acting debut in the 2007 movie Capturing Mary as Liza. She also starred in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace.
21. Mary Elizabeth Winstead (38)
Mary Elizabeth Winstead is a well-known American actress and singer. She is best recognized for her significant roles in various films and television projects, such as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Smashed, and Death Proof.
22. Megan Fox (36)
The famous brunette actress made her acting debut in 2001 in the film Holiday in the Sun, but her breakthrough came in 2007 after she appeared in the action film Transformers. She is also known for her role in Jennifer's Body.
23. Keira Knightley (38)
The British actress is widely known for starring in the Bend It Like Beckham film. She is also known for her roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, Pride & Prejudice, and Love Actually.
24. Victoria Justice (30)
Victoria Justice is an American actress, singer, songwriter, and dancer. She began acting at 10 and has since starred in numerous movies and TV series, including the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 and Victorious.
25. Alexandra Daddario (37)
Alexandra Daddario had her breakthrough after portraying Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series. She has since starred in other movies and TV shows, such as We Summon the Darkness and The White Lotus.
26. Mila Kunis (39)
Mila Kunis came into the spotlight in 1998 as Jackie Burkhart on That '70s Show. Her most notable films include Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Friends with Benefits, Ted, and Bad Moms.
27. Gal Gadot (37)
The Israeli actress is widely known for her breakout role in the 2017 blockbuster movie Wonder Woman. She is also famous for her portrayal of Gisele Yashar in the Fast and the Furious franchise and for her role in Netflix's Red Notice.
28. Alexis Knapp (33)
Alexis Knapp has appeared in numerous movies, including Couples Retreat and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. She worked as a model before acting.
Brunette actresses in their 40s
Hollywood actresses of probably all time are not only the top beauties in Hollywood but also a few of the most iconic and inspirational women on screen. Here are the most beautiful brunette actresses in their 40s:
29. Natalie Portman (41)
Natalie Portman began her acting career in 1994 when she appeared in the film Léon: The Professional. She has since been featured in many films, receiving multiple accolades, including an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.
30. Zoe Saldana (44)
Zoe Saldana gained popularity for her roles as Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek films and Neytiri in James Cameron's Avatar films.
31. Zooey Deschanel (43)
Zooey Claire Deschanel is an American actress and musician. She made her acting debut in 1999 in the drama film Mumford. She also co-founded the female-focused website HelloGiggles, which was acquired by Time, Inc. in 2015.
32. Angelina Jolie (47)
Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. The Academy Award-winning actress gained popularity in 1999 after portraying Lisa in Girl, Interrupted.
33. Kate Beckinsale (49)
Kate Beckinsale is an English actress and model. She is known for her appearances in Pearl Harbor and the Underworld franchise.
34. Cote de Pablo (43)
María José de Pablo Fernández, best known as Cote de Pablo, is a Chilean-American actress and singer. She is widely recognized for starring in the series NCIS as Ziva David.
35. Emily Blunt (40)
The award-winning British actress is known for her roles in The Devil Wears Prada, The Young Victoria, Edge of Tomorrow, and The Girl on the Train. She received a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.
36. Jessica Alba (41)
Jessica Alba began her television and movie appearances at age 13 in Camp Nowhere and The Secret World of Alex Mack in 1994. She gained prominence as the lead actress in the television series Dark Angel.
37. Jessica Biel (41)
Jessica Biel started her career as a vocalist appearing in various musical productions. Later, she was cast as Mary Camden in the family drama series 7th Heaven.
38. Michelle Monaghan (47)
Michelle is an American model-turned-actress. She has been featured in various films such as Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gone Baby Gone, Made of Honor, and Eagle Eye.
39. Priyanka Chopra (40)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the highest-paid Indian actresses and has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards. She was the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant.
40. Lena Headey (49)
Lena Headey rose to prominence for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister on the HBO series Game of Thrones. She is also known for her roles in other movies, including The Brothers Grimm, Possession, and The Remains of the Day.
41. Minka Kelly (42)
Minka Kelly is an American actress and model. She gained public attention for portraying Lyla Garrity on the NBC drama Friday Night Lights. She has also appeared on Parenthood, Titans, Euphoria, and Almost Human.
42. Grace Park (49)
Grace Park is an American-Canadian actress and model. She is known for her roles in the science-fiction series Battlestar Galactica, Edgemont, Police Procedural Hawaii Five-0, and A Million Little Things.
43. Alison Brie (40)
The actress first gained recognition after playing Annie Edison on Community. Her breakthrough came after she appeared in the drama series Mad Men, which won her a Screen Actors Guild Award.
44. Evangeline Lilly (43)
Evangeline Lilly is a Canadian actress and author. She gained popularity for her lead role as Kate Austen in the ABC series Lost. She is also known for her roles in the Ant-Man movies
45. Anne Hathaway (40)
The American actress has been featured in notable films, including The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, and Interstellar. She has won multiple awards, including a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.
46. Olga Fonda (40)
Olga Fonda is a Russian-American actress and model. She is famous for playing the character of Nadia Petrova in The Vampire Diaries.
47. Michelle Borth (44)
Michelle Borth played Catherine Rollins in the remake of Hawaii Five-0. She also starred in the HBO cable television series Tell Me You Love Me.
48. Audrey Tautou (46)
The French actress gained public attention for her roles in The Da Vinci Code and the Oscar-nominated film Amelie. Her debut role in Venus Beauty Institute earned her a César Award for Most Promising Actress in 1999.
49. Jenna Dewan (42)
Jenna Dewan is an actress who began her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson. She is known for her roles in Step Up and Take the Lead.
50. Julie Gonzalo (41)
The Award-winning television actress began acting at the age of 20. She is best known for playing Rebecca Sutter on the 2012 TNT revival of Dallas. Her breakthrough role came when she played the role of Parker Lee in Veronica Mars.
Hollywood is full of talented and beautiful brunette actresses who have captured the hearts of many with their exceptional performances on screen. These famous brunette women have rocked their hair in movie shots, photoshoots, red carpet events or gracing various shows.
Source: Legit.ng