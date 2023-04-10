50 famous pretty brunette actresses in Hollywood and beyond

There are hundreds of brunette actresses in the Hollywood industry and beyond. These pretty brunette celebrities in Hollywood are exceptionally talented individuals and boast successful careers thanks to the movie and TV show roles they have landed since they debuted their careers.

There are numerous actresses in today's film and television industry. These talented individuals have played a huge role in the advancement of the entertainment industry through their portrayal of numerous characters. Find out about some famous, pretty brunette actresses in Hollywood and beyond.

Pretty brunette actresses

Some of the most prolific roles in recent TV shows and movies have been played by brunette actresses. They are brilliant people who charm audiences with good looks and acting prowess.

Brunette actresses in their 20s

Hollywood has plenty of talented actresses doing great work and inspiring the future generations. Here is a list of brunette actresses in their 20s:

1. Bailee Madison (23)

Actress Bailee Madison attends WE Day California at The Forum on April 19, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: UGC

Bailee Madison made her debut when she was cast to play a role in the drama film Lonely Hearts. She gained popularity for her role as Sally Hurst in the horror film Don't Be Afraid of the Dark.

2. Danielle Campbell (28)

Danielle Campbell attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Ambulance" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 4 April 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Danielle is best known for her role as Davina Claire On the CW Original series The Originals. She has starred in other works such as Prison Break, Starstruck, and You Can Change Your Family.

3. Zoey Deutch (28)

Zoey Deutch attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 12 March 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Zoey Deutch is well-known for her roles in the movies Ringer and Why Him? She is the daughter of director Howard Deutch and actress-director Lea Thompson.

4. Samantha Boscarino (28)

Actress Samantha Boscarino attends the premiere of "Diamond In The Rough" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on 29 June 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Samantha Boscarino played Alicia Rivera in the teen drama The Clique. She also appeared as Molly on the 2012 Nickelodeon show How to Rock.

5. Isabelle Fuhrman (26)

Isabelle Fuhrman attends the "Un Fils Du Sud" red carpet during the 47th Deauville American Film Festival on 8 September 2021 in Deauville, France. Photo: Francois G. Durand

Source: Getty Images

This brunette actress first hit the screens when she played Esther in Orphan and its sequel Orphan: First Kill. She also starred in the dystopian adventure film The Hunger Games and The Novice.

6. Liana Liberato (27)

Actress Liana Liberato attends the 7th Annual Baby Ball Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Liana has been in the entertainment industry since the age of 9. She is mostly famous for her roles in Trust, Best of Me, If I Stay, and To the Bone.

7. Mackenzie Foy (22)

Actress Mackenzie Foy visits 'The IMDb Show' on 17 October 2018 in Studio City, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Mackenzie Christine Foy came into the limelight for her breakout role as Renesmee, in Breaking Dawn Part 2, for which she received a Young Artist Award nomination.

8. Zendaya (26)

Zendaya attends HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Zendaya is an American actress and singer who gained fame after appearing in Disney's Shake It Up. She is now recognised for her roles in the TV show Euphoria, and the Spider-Man movies.

9. Becky G (25)

Becky G at the Spotify Best New Artist Event held at Pacific Design Center on 2 February 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

Rebbeca Marie Gomez, popularly known by her stage name Becky G, is an American singer and actress. Gomez first gained recognition in 2011 for sharing cover video songs on social media.

10. Elizabeth Gillies (29)

Actress Elizabeth Gillies attends the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on March 15, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth Gillies is an American actress and singer. She rose to stardom for her roles in the Nickelodeon series Victorious, and the CW revival of Dynasty.

11. Landry Bender (22)

Landry Bender attends Cosmopolitan's celebration of the launch of CosmoTrips and Fêtes cover star Laura Harrier at Skybar on 29 September 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Landry Bender is best known for playing the role of Cleo Bernstein in the Disney XD series Crash & Bernstein. She has also appeared in The Sitter, Best Friends Whenever, and Looking for Alaska.

12. Katie Chang (27)

Katie Chang attends the premiere of "Pantheon" during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 18, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

Katie Chang is an American actress, producer, and writer. She is known for her roles in various movies such as The Bling Ring, A Birder's Guide to Everything, and The Outcasts.

13. Hailee Steinfeld (26)

Hailee Steinfeld visits ABC's "Good Morning America" in Times Square on November 24, 2021 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Steinfeld began acting at the age of 10. She gained success after starring in the western drama film True Grit. These days, she is known for her roles in Bumblebee, The Edge of Seventeen, and the Pitch Perfect films.

Brunette actresses in their 30s

There are many talented, beautiful actresses in their 30s in the entertainment industry. They come from diverse backgrounds and have many influences that have helped them rise to the top of the Hollywood tree.

14. Selena Gomez (30)

Selena Gomez at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch held at Studio 13 at City Market Social House on 3 December 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Selena is a stunning brunette-haired actress who commenced her acting career in 2002 on the children's television series Barney & Friends. She became famous after appearing on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place as Alex Russo.

15. Miley Cyrus (30)

Miley Cyrus attends the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball - Day 1 at 02 Arena on December 5, 2009 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

Miley is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She became a child TV star after playing the title character on the hit Disney series Hannah Montana. She is known for her hit songs Party in the U.S.A. and Wrecking Ball.

16. Ana de Armas (34)

Cuban actress Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. Photo: ROBYN BECK

Source: Getty Images

The Cuban actress made her acting debut in 2006 when she appeared in in the romantic drama Una rosa de Francia. She is famous for her roles in Knives Out and Blonde.

17. Vanessa Hudgens (34)

Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: @vanessahudgens on Instagram

Source: UGC

The Hollywood star is best known for starring in The Princess Switch movies. She got her start appearing in various TV shows but achieved major fame after playing Gabriella in the High School Musical franchise.

18. Olivia Wilde (39)

Olivia Wilde attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Women Talking" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on 17 November 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Olivia Wilde is an American actress, activist, and filmmaker. She has been featured in numerous acclaimed film productions, including The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Rush, and The Longest Week.

19. Kristen Stewart (33)

President of the International Jury Kristen Stewart reacts at the International Jury press conference during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin. Photo: Sebastian Reuter

Source: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart is most famous for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight Saga. She has received various accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and a César Award.

20. Gemma Arterton (37)

Gemma Arterton attends the World Premiere screening of Twentieth Century Studios' "The King's Man" at Cineworld Leicester Square on 6 December 2021 in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Gemma Arterton is an English actress and producer. She made her professional acting debut in the 2007 movie Capturing Mary as Liza. She also starred in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace.

21. Mary Elizabeth Winstead (38)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead arrives at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 7 May 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is a well-known American actress and singer. She is best recognized for her significant roles in various films and television projects, such as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Smashed, and Death Proof.

22. Megan Fox (36)

Actress Megan Fox speaks onstage at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on 13 December 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

The famous brunette actress made her acting debut in 2001 in the film Holiday in the Sun, but her breakthrough came in 2007 after she appeared in the action film Transformers. She is also known for her role in Jennifer's Body.

23. Keira Knightley (38)

Keira Knightley attends the "Charlotte" film screening at the UK Jewish Film Festival at The Curzon Mayfair on 15 November 2022 in London, England. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

Source: Getty Images

The British actress is widely known for starring in the Bend It Like Beckham film. She is also known for her roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, Pride & Prejudice, and Love Actually.

24. Victoria Justice (30)

Actress Victoria Justice is seen arriving to the Pamella Roland fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 Studios on 7 February 2020 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Victoria Justice is an American actress, singer, songwriter, and dancer. She began acting at 10 and has since starred in numerous movies and TV series, including the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 and Victorious.

25. Alexandra Daddario (37)

Alexandra Daddario attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario had her breakthrough after portraying Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series. She has since starred in other movies and TV shows, such as We Summon the Darkness and The White Lotus.

26. Mila Kunis (39)

Mila Kunis attends the premiere of Netflix's "Luckiest Girl Alive" at Paris Theater on 29 September 2022 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Mila Kunis came into the spotlight in 1998 as Jackie Burkhart on That '70s Show. Her most notable films include Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Friends with Benefits, Ted, and Bad Moms.

27. Gal Gadot (37)

Gal Gadot attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

The Israeli actress is widely known for her breakout role in the 2017 blockbuster movie Wonder Woman. She is also famous for her portrayal of Gisele Yashar in the Fast and the Furious franchise and for her role in Netflix's Red Notice.

28. Alexis Knapp (33)

Alexis Knapp poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Friday on 28 February 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

Alexis Knapp has appeared in numerous movies, including Couples Retreat and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. She worked as a model before acting.

Brunette actresses in their 40s

Hollywood actresses of probably all time are not only the top beauties in Hollywood but also a few of the most iconic and inspirational women on screen. Here are the most beautiful brunette actresses in their 40s:

29. Natalie Portman (41)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Natalie Portman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on 9 February 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Natalie Portman began her acting career in 1994 when she appeared in the film Léon: The Professional. She has since been featured in many films, receiving multiple accolades, including an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

30. Zoe Saldana (44)

Zoe Saldana attends the Opening Ceremony and the "Grace of Monaco" Premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on 14 May 2014 in Cannes, France. Photo: Traverso/L'Oreal

Source: Getty Images

Zoe Saldana gained popularity for her roles as Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek films and Neytiri in James Cameron's Avatar films.

31. Zooey Deschanel (43)

Zooey Deschanel attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on 12 November 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Zooey Claire Deschanel is an American actress and musician. She made her acting debut in 1999 in the drama film Mumford. She also co-founded the female-focused website HelloGiggles, which was acquired by Time, Inc. in 2015.

32. Angelina Jolie (47)

Angelina Jolie attends the "Eternals" photocall on 25 October 2021 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. The Academy Award-winning actress gained popularity in 1999 after portraying Lisa in Girl, Interrupted.

33. Kate Beckinsale (49)

Kate Beckinsale attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale is an English actress and model. She is known for her appearances in Pearl Harbor and the Underworld franchise.

34. Cote de Pablo (43)

Actress Cote De Pablo, star of CBS' "NCIS" visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" on 23 September 2019 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

María José de Pablo Fernández, best known as Cote de Pablo, is a Chilean-American actress and singer. She is widely recognized for starring in the series NCIS as Ziva David.

35. Emily Blunt (40)

Emily Blunt attends the World Premiere of Disney's "Jungle Cruise" at Disneyland on July 24, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

The award-winning British actress is known for her roles in The Devil Wears Prada, The Young Victoria, Edge of Tomorrow, and The Girl on the Train. She received a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

36. Jessica Alba (41)

Jessica Alba attends the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on 5 January 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Alba began her television and movie appearances at age 13 in Camp Nowhere and The Secret World of Alex Mack in 1994. She gained prominence as the lead actress in the television series Dark Angel.

37. Jessica Biel (41)

Jessica Biel attends the "The Sinner" Season 3 premiere at The London West Hollywood on February 03, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Biel started her career as a vocalist appearing in various musical productions. Later, she was cast as Mary Camden in the family drama series 7th Heaven.

38. Michelle Monaghan (47)

Actress Michelle Monaghan arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on 11 December 2016 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Michelle is an American model-turned-actress. She has been featured in various films such as Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gone Baby Gone, Made of Honor, and Eagle Eye.

39. Priyanka Chopra (40)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Actor, speaks onstage during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Renee Dominguez

Source: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the highest-paid Indian actresses and has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards. She was the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant.

40. Lena Headey (49)

Lena Headey is a guest on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "Good Morning America." Photo: Paula Lobo

Source: Getty Images

Lena Headey rose to prominence for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister on the HBO series Game of Thrones. She is also known for her roles in other movies, including The Brothers Grimm, Possession, and The Remains of the Day.

41. Minka Kelly (42)

Minka Kelly attends the Build Series to discuss her new clothing line FashionABLE at Build Studio on 26 July 2017 in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

Minka Kelly is an American actress and model. She gained public attention for portraying Lyla Garrity on the NBC drama Friday Night Lights. She has also appeared on Parenthood, Titans, Euphoria, and Almost Human.

42. Grace Park (49)

Actress Grace Park attends the 16th annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on 9 December 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Grace Park is an American-Canadian actress and model. She is known for her roles in the science-fiction series Battlestar Galactica, Edgemont, Police Procedural Hawaii Five-0, and A Million Little Things.

43. Alison Brie (40)

Actress Alison Brie arrives for the screening of film Spin Me Round during the Seattle Film Festival at the Egyptian Theatre on 15 April 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Mat Hayward

Source: Getty Images

The actress first gained recognition after playing Annie Edison on Community. Her breakthrough came after she appeared in the drama series Mad Men, which won her a Screen Actors Guild Award.

44. Evangeline Lilly (43)

Canadian actress Evangeline Lilly during the photocall at the Hotel De Russie in Rome of the film "Ant-Man and the Wasp", produced by Marvel Studios. Photo: Matteo Nardone

Source: UGC

Evangeline Lilly is a Canadian actress and author. She gained popularity for her lead role as Kate Austen in the ABC series Lost. She is also known for her roles in the Ant-Man movies

45. Anne Hathaway (40)

Anne Hathaway speaks at the "She Came to Me" press conference during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Sebastian Reuter

Source: Getty Images

The American actress has been featured in notable films, including The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, and Interstellar. She has won multiple awards, including a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

46. Olga Fonda (40)

Actress Olga Fonda attends the opening night of Cirque Du Soleil's "Kurios-Cabinet Of Curiosities" at Dodger Stadium on 9 December 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Olga Fonda is a Russian-American actress and model. She is famous for playing the character of Nadia Petrova in The Vampire Diaries.

47. Michelle Borth (44)

Actress Michelle Borth visits ‘The IMDb Show’ LIVE on Twitch on 17 April 2019 in Studio City, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Michelle Borth played Catherine Rollins in the remake of Hawaii Five-0. She also starred in the HBO cable television series Tell Me You Love Me.

48. Audrey Tautou (46)

Actress Audrey Tautou attends the opening ceremony of Longchamp La Maison Omotesando flagship store on 19 October 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

The French actress gained public attention for her roles in The Da Vinci Code and the Oscar-nominated film Amelie. Her debut role in Venus Beauty Institute earned her a César Award for Most Promising Actress in 1999.

49. Jenna Dewan (42)

Jenna Dewan attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 at Goya Studios on 21 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Jenna Dewan is an actress who began her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson. She is known for her roles in Step Up and Take the Lead.

50. Julie Gonzalo (41)

Actress Julie Gonzalo visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 14 March 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The Award-winning television actress began acting at the age of 20. She is best known for playing Rebecca Sutter on the 2012 TNT revival of Dallas. Her breakthrough role came when she played the role of Parker Lee in Veronica Mars.

Hollywood is full of talented and beautiful brunette actresses who have captured the hearts of many with their exceptional performances on screen. These famous brunette women have rocked their hair in movie shots, photoshoots, red carpet events or gracing various shows.

