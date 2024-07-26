A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong has said plans are in place to assemble a legal team in Lagos state to offer free representation to 'End Bad Governance' protesters

Effiong asked his colleagues in the legal profession willing to offer pro bono services to protesters in Lagos to share their WhatsApp numbers with him

The legal practitioner wrote the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that Nigerians taking part in the planned protest are protected by the country’s security agencies

Ikeja, Lagos state - A prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has expressed his readiness to assemble a legal team in Lagos state to offer representation to 'End Bad Governance' protesters.

In a tweet on his verified X handle, Effiong allayed the fears of some prospective demonstrators.

Barr. Inibehe Effiong has written the IGP over the proposed nationwide protest.

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"We are putting together a legal team in Lagos state to offer representation to any protester who may be arrested and or charged to court during the forthcoming peaceful protest.

"My learned colleagues practicing in Lagos, please share your WhatsApp number with me via DM if you would love to offer pro bono services to protesters."

Planned protest: Effiong writes IGP

In another tweet, Effiong disclosed that he has asked the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that Nigerians taking part in the planned protest are protected by the country’s security agencies.

Effiong, in a letter to the IGP on Friday, July 26, contended that the proposed protest was not against any law in Nigeria.

He said via social media on Friday, July 26:

"I have written to the Inspector General of Police today about the nationwide End Bad Governance protests scheduled to start on 1st August, 2024.

"In the letter, the IGP’s attention was drawn to relevant provisions of the law, including Sections 39 and 40 of the Constitution, Section 83(4) of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, Section 91(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and case law, the combined effect of which guarantees the constitutional right of citizens to protest, and gives the police and other law enforcement agencies a duty to protect protesters.

"The letter also reminds the IGP of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017 which has criminalized all forms of torture and dehumanization of Nigerians by law enforcement officers in the country.

"I have demanded that the IGP should respect and protect the rights of the protesters, and direct Commissioners of Police in the States and the FCT and all departments of the police to ensure that protesters are protected during the course of the protests."

IGP gives intending protesters condition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Egbetokun asked organisers and members of the planned nationwide protest to submit their details.

The IGP said this is to enable the police to adequately provide protection.

