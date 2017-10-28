300 Unique Yoruba names for boys and girls with meanings

Did you know Yoruba is one of Nigeria's largest ethnic groups? This community is known for occupying the southwestern part of that country. Some members of the community are scattered in various parts of the nation, Benin and Togo. There are numerous Yoruba names for boys and girls to choose from for new parents.

A newborn baby wrapped in a grey and white blanket. Photo: unsplash.com, @marcinjozwiak (modified by author)

When parents give birth to a child in Yoruba land, they must carefully select the Yoruba names the child will carry in the first seven to nine days after birth. The names chosen depend on the type of family, events that occurred around the time of birth, and the circumstances surrounding the birth.

Categories of names

Names in Yorubaland are categorised as shown below.

Destiny names: These are known as Oruko Amutorunwa

These are known as Acquired names: These are known as Oruko Abiso

These are known as Panegyrics: These are known as Oriki

These are known as Oruko Abiku: These are given to a child born after successive deaths of previous children.

Commonly used prefixes

Some common prefixes and suffixes used in this community are listed below.

Ade: It means crown and is a prefix before the names of children born into a royal lineage.

It means crown and is a prefix before the names of children born into a royal lineage. Ayo: Signifies joy

Signifies joy Oluwa/ Olu: God

God Ola: Wealth

Wealth Odun: Born during a festive season

Yoruba names for boys and girls

Are you looking for unique Yoruba names for your little boy or girl? We have compiled a list of 300 options for you to choose from, and each is accompanied by its meaning.

Uncommon Yoruba names for a baby girl

If you are expecting or have welcomed a little girl into your family, here are fantastic Yoruba names and their meanings to consider.

Names starting with the letter A

A mother smiling as she holds her baby. Photo: unsplash.com, @drezart (modified by author)

Below is a list of common and uncommon Yoruba names for girls starting with the first letter of the alphabet.

Aanuoluwakiishi: God’s mercy doesn’t fade away or end

God’s mercy doesn’t fade away or end Abifoluwa: Born for God

Born for God Abimbola: Born into wealth

Born into wealth Abisola: Born into a wealthy family

Born into a wealthy family Abosede: Born on the first day of the week

Born on the first day of the week Adebimpe: The crown gave birth to me

The crown gave birth to me Adebisi: We have added to the crown

We have added to the crown Adebola: The crown meets wealth

The crown meets wealth Adedayo: The crown is a source of joy

The crown is a source of joy Adelola: The crown has wealth.

The crown has wealth. Ademuyiwa: The crown brought this gift

The crown brought this gift Adepeju: The crown is full of honour

The crown is full of honour Aderonke: The crown has something to pamper

The crown has something to pamper Adesanya: Reward for my suffering

Reward for my suffering Adesewa: The crown of beauty.

The crown of beauty. Adesola: The crown makes wealth

The crown makes wealth Adetoke: The crown should be handled honourably

The crown should be handled honourably Adetola: The crown is worthy of wealth

The crown is worthy of wealth Adetutu: A gentle crown

A gentle crown Adewemimo: The crown has washed me clean

The crown has washed me clean Adewunmi: I am desirous of the crown

I am desirous of the crown Adunni: One who is sweet to have

One who is sweet to have Aduragbemi: Prayer that favoured or lifted me

Prayer that favoured or lifted me Akin: The heroic one

The heroic one Akintoye: Strength is enough title

Strength is enough title Anjolaifeoluwa: I am enjoying the love of God

I am enjoying the love of God Anrolaoluwayo: We are seeing the Lord’s goodness and rejoicing

We are seeing the Lord’s goodness and rejoicing Anuoluwabamise: The mercy of God has done it for me

The mercy of God has done it for me Anuoluwadamisi: God’s mercy has kept me

God’s mercy has kept me Anuoluwakiishi: The mercy of God never fades

The mercy of God never fades Anuoluwapo/ Anuoluwaposi: God is merciful

God is merciful Araoluwa: Wonder of God

Wonder of God Araoluwanimi: I am God’s wonder

I am God’s wonder Atinuke: Taken care of from conception

Taken care of from conception Atofarati: Dependable or the one you can lean on

Dependable or the one you can lean on Ayanfeoluwanimi: I am God’s beloved

I am God’s beloved Ayodapomope: Joy mixed with thanksgiving

Joy mixed with thanksgiving Ayokunumi: I am overwhelmed with joy

I am overwhelmed with joy Ayoola: The joy of wealth

The joy of wealth Ayooluwa: The joy of Jehovah

The joy of Jehovah Ayotola: Joy is enough wealth

Joy is enough wealth Ayotundun: Joy is sweet

Joy is sweet Ayowumi: I want joy

Names starting with the letters B, D, E and F

A mother sleeping next to her newborn child. Photo: unsplash.com, @Igordoon Primus (modified by author)

Check out this list of fantastic names for your little girl.

Boluwatife: As God wants it

As God wants it Digiola: Mirror or reflection of abundance

Mirror or reflection of abundance Ebunifewamiri: God’s gift of love has found me

God’s gift of love has found me Ereadura: Reward for prayers

Reward for prayers Eriadurami: A testimony of my prayer

A testimony of my prayer Eriayomi: My testimony of joy

My testimony of joy Eriifeoluwasimi: Proof or evidence of God’s love for me

Proof or evidence of God’s love for me Erimipe: My testimony is complete

My testimony is complete Erinkansilemi: Laughter has landed in my home

Laughter has landed in my home Ewaoluwa: Beauty of God

Beauty of God Ewatomi: Beauty is enough

Beauty is enough Eyitayo: A sufficient cause for joy

A sufficient cause for joy Eyitomilayo: This is enough for me to rejoice

This is enough for me to rejoice Eyiwunmimitoluwasefunmi: I like this particular thing the Lord did for me

I like this particular thing the Lord did for me Fadekemi: Pamper me with the crown

Pamper me with the crown Fadesewa: Beautified with a crown

Beautified with a crown Fadesike: The Lord has beautified me with honour

The Lord has beautified me with honour Fadesope: The Lord has beautified me with thanks

The Lord has beautified me with thanks Folashade: She uses wealth as a crown

Names starting with the letters G to K

A dad kissing his daughter's cheek. Photo: unsplash.com, @Zach Vessels (modified by author)

Here are amazing names starting with the letters G, I and K.

Gbemisola: Carry me to wealth

Carry me to wealth Ibukunoluwa: God’s blessing

God’s blessing Idunnuola: Happiness

Happiness Ifeoluwakofimisile: God’s love has never departed from me

God’s love has never departed from me Ikeoluwa: The care of God

The care of God Ilerioluwa: Promise

Promise Irekanmi: Good things come to me

Good things come to me Irekitan: Good deeds will not come to an end

Good deeds will not come to an end Ireoluwatomiwa: God’s goodness comes to me

God’s goodness comes to me Iretiola: Anticipation of wealth

Anticipation of wealth Iretioluwa: God’s hope

God’s hope Iseoluwa: The work of God

The work of God Iteoluwa: Altar or throne of God

Altar or throne of God Itunuoluwa: Comfort from God

Comfort from God Iyalomowun: A child cherished by her mother

A child cherished by her mother Kasopefoluwa: Let us give praise to Jehovah

Let us give praise to Jehovah Kikelomo: A child meant to be pampered

A child meant to be pampered Kikiogoluwa: A child full of God’s glory

A child full of God’s glory Kikiolaoluwanimoje: I have received the grace of God

I have received the grace of God Kikiopefoluwa: I say thank you to God

Names starting with the letters M and N

A picture of a baby's feet. Photo: unsplash.com, @Igordoon Primus (modified by author)

Here are amazing names starting with the letters M and N.

Mobolade: I came with affluence

I came with affluence Mobolaji: I woke up with riches

I woke up with riches Mobolarinwa: I walk in affluence

I walk in affluence Mofarayolaoluwa: I have been rubbed in God’s wealth

I have been rubbed in God’s wealth Mofeoluwa: I love God

I love God Mofeyisopefoluwa: I thank the Lord for this

I thank the Lord for this Mogbadunolajesu: I am enjoying the goodness of the Lord

I am enjoying the goodness of the Lord Mojirola: I woke up to riches

I woke up to riches Mololuwatonjoba: I have a God that reigns

I have a God that reigns Momoreoluwa: I know God’s goodness

I know God’s goodness Momoririoluwa: I know the worth or importance of God

I know the worth or importance of God Monifa: I am lucky

I am lucky Moraanugba: I have obtained mercy

I have obtained mercy Morayo: I see joy

I see joy Morenike: I have found a person to pamper

I have found a person to pamper Morianuoluwa: I see God’s mercy

I see God’s mercy Morireoluwa: I see God’s goodness

I see God’s goodness Morireoluwagbanilealaaye: I received the goodness of God in the land of the living

I received the goodness of God in the land of the living Morotolaoluwa: I see the wealth of the Lord

I see the wealth of the Lord Morounranti: I see something to remember

I see something to remember Mosinmileoluwa: I rest on the Lord

I rest on the Lord Mosopefoluwa: l give thanks to the Lord

l give thanks to the Lord Moyosooretoluwasefunmi: I rejoice to the goodness of the Lord

I rejoice to the goodness of the Lord Moyosooretoluwaseninuayemi: I enjoy the good the Lord has done in my life

I enjoy the good the Lord has done in my life Ninioluwalere: Having God pays

Names starting with the letter O

A little girl posing for a picture outdoors. Photo: unsplash.com, @Kindred Hues Photography (modified by author)

The Yoruba community has numerous female names starting with the letter O. Most are listed below.

Ododo: Flower

Flower Odunayo: Year of joy

Year of joy Odunola: Year of abundance

Year of abundance Ogooluwa: Glory of God

Glory of God Ogooluwatomiwa: God’s glory comes to me

God’s glory comes to me Ojumiriireoluwa: My eyes see the goodness of the Lord

My eyes see the goodness of the Lord Ojumitirireoluwa: My eyes have seen the goodness of the Lord

My eyes have seen the goodness of the Lord Oladayo: Wealth becomes joy

Wealth becomes joy Olajumoke: Riches that pamper

Riches that pamper Olaoluwatomi: The Lord's riches are enough for me

The Lord's riches are enough for me Olubunmi: Gift from God

Gift from God Oluwabukunmi: God blesses me

God blesses me Oluwabusayo: God adds to joy

God adds to joy Oluwabusola: God adds to my riches

God adds to my riches Oluwadamifunre: The Lord created me for His goodness

The Lord created me for His goodness Oluwadarasimi: The Lord is good to me

The Lord is good to me Oluwadunbarin: It is such a joy to walk with the Lord

It is such a joy to walk with the Lord Oluwadunsin: It is sweet to serve the Lord

It is sweet to serve the Lord Oluwaferanmi: The Lord likes me

The Lord likes me Oluwafiebunifesetojumisibe: God’s gift of love preserves me

God’s gift of love preserves me Oluwafiirekanmi: The Lord touched me with goodness

The Lord touched me with goodness Oluwafukunremi: The Lord added to my goodness

The Lord added to my goodness Oluwagbohunmi: The Lord heard my voice

The Lord heard my voice Oluwajomiloju: The Lord has surprised me

The Lord has surprised me Oluwajomilojupupo: The Lord has greatly surprised me

The Lord has greatly surprised me Oluwakanyinsinuolami: The Lord added honey to my wealth

The Lord added honey to my wealth Oluwalanumi: God is so merciful to me

God is so merciful to me Oluwalonimi: I belong to the Lord

I belong to the Lord Oluwamakinwa: The Lord's goodness

The Lord's goodness Oluwamayomikun: The Lord has completed my joy

The Lord has completed my joy Oluwamayowan: The Lord's mercy

The Lord's mercy Oluwamumibori: The Lord has made me an overcomer

The Lord has made me an overcomer Oluwamumirayomi: God has made me witness my joy

God has made me witness my joy Oluwamurewa: The Lord has brought goodness

The Lord has brought goodness Oluwaniewami: The Lord is my beauty

The Lord is my beauty Oluwanikayin: Our praise should be unto the Lord

Our praise should be unto the Lord Oluwapemisayo: The Lord called me to happiness

The Lord called me to happiness Oluwapemisere: The Lord called me to goodness

The Lord called me to goodness Oluwarogbayimika: God has built an edge around me

God has built an edge around me Oluwasemilogo: The Lord has given me glory

The Lord has given me glory Oluwasemiyefunogore: God has singled me out for His glory

God has singled me out for His glory Oluwaseunbabarafunmi: The Lord has done a miraculous thing for me

The Lord has done a miraculous thing for me Oluwaseyifunmi: God did this for me

God did this for me Oluwasindara: The Almighty still performs wonders

The Almighty still performs wonders Oluwasunmibare: Jehovah draws me nearer to goodness

Jehovah draws me nearer to goodness Oluwatamiloreire: The Lord gave me a good gift

The Lord gave me a good gift Oluwateniola: God is all-encompassing

God is all-encompassing Oluwatetisimi: The Almighty has heard my voice

The Almighty has heard my voice Oluwatetisiohunebemi: The Lord listened to my cry for help

The Lord listened to my cry for help Oluwatetisioromi: The Almighty listened to my plea

The Almighty listened to my plea Oluwatishemipetan: Jehovah has completed me

Jehovah has completed me Oluwatitunmise: Jehovah has renewed me

Jehovah has renewed me Oluwatofunmi: God is sufficient for me

God is sufficient for me Oluwatunmise: Jehovah has beautified me

Jehovah has beautified me Oluwayemisi: The Almighty honours me

The Almighty honours me Omobobola: A child who came to meet abundance

A child who came to meet abundance Omobolanle: A child who met wealth at home

A child who met wealth at home Omodunni: A child is sweet to have

A child is sweet to have Omolabake: A child to be pampered

A child to be pampered Omowunmi: I love children

I love children Opeyimika: Surrounded by praise

Surrounded by praise Oreofeoluwakitan: God’s grace never ends

God’s grace never ends Oreofeoluwatofunmi: The Grace of the Lord is sufficient for me

The Grace of the Lord is sufficient for me Oreoluwa: God’s friend

God’s friend Oreoluwarinsola: The goodness of Jehovah has walked me into wealth

The goodness of Jehovah has walked me into wealth Orode: Wealth has arrived

Wealth has arrived Oyindasola: Honey pours into wealth

Honey pours into wealth Oyindumade: Sweet honey

Sweet honey Oyinlola: Honey is wealth

Names starting with the letters S, T and Y

A girl in a striped tank top holding a baby. Photo: unsplash.com, @Ben Dutton (modified by author)

Check out unique names you should consider in 2022.

Sibesibeoluwanbepelumi: The Lord is still with me despite everything.

The Lord is still with me despite everything. Simisola: To relax in abundance

To relax in abundance Tanidabioluwa: who is like God?

who is like God? Tanitoluwa: Wwho is like the Lord?

Wwho is like the Lord? Tanitoluwami: Who is like my God?

Who is like my God? Temilade: The crown belongs to me

The crown belongs to me Tiaraoluwa: The Lord’s wonder

The Lord’s wonder Tiwatope: Our situation is worthy of thanksgiving

Our situation is worthy of thanksgiving Toluwalashe: May the will of God be done

May the will of God be done Yejide: The image of her mother

The image of her mother Yewande: My mother looked for me

My mother looked for me Yeyetunde: My mother has returned (usually given to a girl born immediately after the death of her grandmother)

My mother has returned (usually given to a girl born immediately after the death of her grandmother) Yosolaoluwa: To enjoy the abundance of the Lord

Yoruba names for boys

Check out the compilation of meaningful Yoruba boy names below. Some of them are pretty traditional, while others have a modern twist.

Yoruba male names starting with the letter A

A little boy holding his chin standing on a grass field. Photo: unsplash.com, @santivedri (modified by author)

Here are unique Yoruba boy names starting with the first letter of the alphabet.

Abayomrunkoje: The Lord will not allow humiliation

The Lord will not allow humiliation Abegunde: Born during the holiday

Born during the holiday Abeo: The bringer of happiness

The bringer of happiness Abiade: Born to royal parents

Born to royal parents Abiola: Born in honour

Born in honour Abioye: The son of royalty

The son of royalty Abidugun: Born before the war

Born before the war Abiodun: One born at the time of a festival

One born at the time of a festival Adisa: An articulate or well-spoken child

An articulate or well-spoken child Adebamgbe: Royalty dwells within me

Royalty dwells within me Adebiyi: The royal one

The royal one Adepero: The crown has brought peace

The crown has brought peace Adesanya: My pains have been compensated with the arrival of this child

My pains have been compensated with the arrival of this child Adeshola: One who is crowned to bring abundance

One who is crowned to bring abundance Adetayo: The crown has brought us great joy

The crown has brought us great joy Adetokunbo: The crown

The crown Adetola: The crown can be measured or compared to riches

The crown can be measured or compared to riches Adetope: The crown is worthy of praise

The crown is worthy of praise Adetosoye: The crown is entitled to the throne

The crown is entitled to the throne Apara: One who is exclusive and has no equivalent

One who is exclusive and has no equivalent Ayinde: We gave praise, and he came

We gave praise, and he came Ayotomiwa: Joy has come to me

Joy has come to me Ayotunde: Joy has returned

Uncommon Yoruba names for a baby boy starting with the letters B to K

A baby pictured holding its chin. Photo: unsplash.com, @Seven Shooter (modified by author)

Are you looking for an uncommon name to give to your son? If so, check out the options below and their meanings.

Babasola: Father's wealth has arrived

Father's wealth has arrived Babatunji: The father has returned

The father has returned Banjoko: Do not ever leave me

Do not ever leave me Bankole: Build a home for me

Build a home for me Bayode: A child that came with joy

A child that came with joy Bayowa: He has come with joy

He has come with joy Durojaiye: Wait to enjoy the pleasures of the world

Wait to enjoy the pleasures of the world Durosinmi: Wait to rest

Wait to rest Esupofo: The devil has lost

The devil has lost Farayioluwa: I rely on the Lord

I rely on the Lord Fiyifolu: Give honour to the Lord

Give honour to the Lord Folu: A shy or timid man

A shy or timid man Gbadebo: The one who brings the crown

The one who brings the crown Idogbe: The second child born after twins

The second child born after twins Ifelewa: A beautiful love

A beautiful love Ige: Born with the feet first

Born with the feet first Inioluwa: Acquiring God's treasure

Acquiring God's treasure Iranola: A wealthy family

A wealthy family Iyanu-Oluwa: The miracle of Jehovah

The miracle of Jehovah Jaiyesimi: One who believes in enjoying life

One who believes in enjoying life Jesutosin: Jesus is worthy of worship

Jesus is worthy of worship Jimoh: Born on a Friday

Born on a Friday Kaseko: To mock or ridicule someone

Names starting with the letters M and N

A little boy holding a ball. Photo: unsplash.com, @bailstorres (modified by author)

Here are cute names for your little boy starting with M and N.

Mabayoje: Do not destroy joy

Do not destroy joy Majekodunmi: Do not let it be a thing of pain

Do not let it be a thing of pain Mobo: Freedom

Freedom Mobolaji: A boy who is born in riches

A boy who is born in riches Modadeola: A man wearing a crown of affluence

A man wearing a crown of affluence Modupeore: Thank you, God, for this gift

Thank you, God, for this gift Modurodoluwa: I waited on the Lord

I waited on the Lord Modurolorilerioluwa: One who stands on the promise of God

One who stands on the promise of God Mofetoluwa: A man who graciously accepts the Lord's will

A man who graciously accepts the Lord's will Mofihinfoluwa: To God be the glory

To God be the glory Mofolorunso: Placed in God's care

Placed in God's care Monjolaoluwa: Enjoying the wealth of the Lord

Enjoying the wealth of the Lord Morenikeji: This child resembles me

This child resembles me Naade: A boy born in royalty

A boy born in royalty Niyilolawa: Affluence is here

Affluence is here Numilekunoluwa: Clean my tears, oh Lord.

Names starting with the letters O, P, and R

A baby boy wearing headphones. Photo: unsplash.com, @Nana Yaw Otoo (modified by author)

If you are looking for Yoruba boy names starting with O, P, or R, check out the list below.

Obafemi: The King loves me

The King loves me Obaloluwa: God is the king

God is the king Obasolape: Jehovah has made his wealth complete

Jehovah has made his wealth complete Obatotosinloluwa: The Lord is indeed worthy of praise

The Lord is indeed worthy of praise Odunayo: Year of happiness

Year of happiness Olabamiji: Affluence lives with me

Affluence lives with me Olabisi: The joy is multiple

The joy is multiple Oladayo: Wealth has become joy

Wealth has become joy Olajuwon: The exaltation of the triumph

The exaltation of the triumph Olamilekan: My wealth has increased by one

My wealth has increased by one Olorunyomi: The Lord has saved me

The Lord has saved me Olumoroti: I stand with God

I stand with God Olusola: Jehovah has blessed me

Jehovah has blessed me Oluwagbenga: God has lifted me up

God has lifted me up Oluwatoke: The Lord is worthy to be adored

The Lord is worthy to be adored Oson: Summer

Summer Pamilekunayo: Bringer of tears of joy

Bringer of tears of joy Remilekun: He stopped my grief

He stopped my grief Rereloluwa: God is good all the time

God is good all the time Ropo: He has come to save

Names starting with the letters S, T, and Y

A little boy in a brown sweater. Photo: unsplash.com, @parislosm (modified by author)

Here are more amazing Yoruba names for your little boy.

Sangodele: The God of thunder has come

The God of thunder has come Sareola: One who is walking towards getting healthy

One who is walking towards getting healthy Seriki: Leader of an Islamic community

Leader of an Islamic community Seye: Honour

Honour Shakale: The almighty

The almighty Shoyebi: A wizard who wards off evil

A wizard who wards off evil Sijuwade: A man who is destined for greatness (often from a royal family)

A man who is destined for greatness (often from a royal family) Similoluwa: Rest in the Lord

Rest in the Lord Sunkanmi: Draw close to me

Draw close to me Sunmoluwa: One who is moving closer toward God

One who is moving closer toward God Tadenikawo: Person under the protection of the crown

Person under the protection of the crown Tanimola: Nobody knows what lies tomorrow

Nobody knows what lies tomorrow Tantoluwa: One who is like God

One who is like God Tayo: Boy full of happiness

Boy full of happiness Tejumola: One who looks forward to better days

One who looks forward to better days Teleayo: The one who lays the ground for joy

The one who lays the ground for joy Teleola: He has laid teh ground for wealth

He has laid teh ground for wealth Teniayo: The foundation of joy

The foundation of joy Tifeoluwa: It is the will of Jehovah

It is the will of Jehovah Tiwa: One who owns the crown or kingship

One who owns the crown or kingship Tiwalade: The crown is ours

The crown is ours Tokunbo: One who is from across the sea

One who is from across the sea Tolulola: Riches belong to God

Riches belong to God Tolulope: To God be the glory

To God be the glory Toluwalase: Authority belongs to Jehovah

Authority belongs to Jehovah Toluwalogo: The glory belongs to God

The glory belongs to God Toluwanimi: I belong to the Lord

I belong to the Lord Tomori: We have seen a baby again

We have seen a baby again Yele: One who befits the family

What is the most common Yoruba name?

The most popular Yoruba names are Femi, Bola, Wale, Tunde, Opeyemi, Kunle, Tobi, and Damilola, among others.

What is the Yoruba name for twins?

In this community, twins are called either Taiwo or Kehinde, depending on whether they were born first or second.

One of the biggest responsibilities given to a parent is choosing their child's name. The list of Yoruba names above gives you unique options for your little boy or girl with their meanings.

