300 Unique Yoruba names for boys and girls with meanings
Did you know Yoruba is one of Nigeria's largest ethnic groups? This community is known for occupying the southwestern part of that country. Some members of the community are scattered in various parts of the nation, Benin and Togo. There are numerous Yoruba names for boys and girls to choose from for new parents.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
When parents give birth to a child in Yoruba land, they must carefully select the Yoruba names the child will carry in the first seven to nine days after birth. The names chosen depend on the type of family, events that occurred around the time of birth, and the circumstances surrounding the birth.
Categories of names
Names in Yorubaland are categorised as shown below.
- Destiny names: These are known as Oruko Amutorunwa
- Acquired names: These are known as Oruko Abiso
- Panegyrics: These are known as Oriki
- Oruko Abiku: These are given to a child born after successive deaths of previous children.
Femi Adebayo, Akin Olaiya, others make money rain at Odunlade’s dad's retirement party in Ogun, video trend
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Commonly used prefixes
Some common prefixes and suffixes used in this community are listed below.
- Ade: It means crown and is a prefix before the names of children born into a royal lineage.
- Ayo: Signifies joy
- Oluwa/ Olu: God
- Ola: Wealth
- Odun: Born during a festive season
Yoruba names for boys and girls
Are you looking for unique Yoruba names for your little boy or girl? We have compiled a list of 300 options for you to choose from, and each is accompanied by its meaning.
Uncommon Yoruba names for a baby girl
If you are expecting or have welcomed a little girl into your family, here are fantastic Yoruba names and their meanings to consider.
Names starting with the letter A
Below is a list of common and uncommon Yoruba names for girls starting with the first letter of the alphabet.
BBNaija Level Up: Phynna gets emotional as she faces possible eviction alongside 4 others, fans react
- Aanuoluwakiishi: God’s mercy doesn’t fade away or end
- Abifoluwa: Born for God
- Abimbola: Born into wealth
- Abisola: Born into a wealthy family
- Abosede: Born on the first day of the week
- Adebimpe: The crown gave birth to me
- Adebisi: We have added to the crown
- Adebola: The crown meets wealth
- Adedayo: The crown is a source of joy
- Adelola: The crown has wealth.
- Ademuyiwa: The crown brought this gift
- Adepeju: The crown is full of honour
- Aderonke: The crown has something to pamper
- Adesanya: Reward for my suffering
- Adesewa: The crown of beauty.
- Adesola: The crown makes wealth
- Adetoke: The crown should be handled honourably
- Adetola: The crown is worthy of wealth
- Adetutu: A gentle crown
- Adewemimo: The crown has washed me clean
- Adewunmi: I am desirous of the crown
- Adunni: One who is sweet to have
- Aduragbemi: Prayer that favoured or lifted me
- Akin: The heroic one
- Akintoye: Strength is enough title
- Anjolaifeoluwa: I am enjoying the love of God
- Anrolaoluwayo: We are seeing the Lord’s goodness and rejoicing
- Anuoluwabamise: The mercy of God has done it for me
- Anuoluwadamisi: God’s mercy has kept me
- Anuoluwakiishi: The mercy of God never fades
- Anuoluwapo/ Anuoluwaposi: God is merciful
- Araoluwa: Wonder of God
- Araoluwanimi: I am God’s wonder
- Atinuke: Taken care of from conception
- Atofarati: Dependable or the one you can lean on
- Ayanfeoluwanimi: I am God’s beloved
- Ayodapomope: Joy mixed with thanksgiving
- Ayokunumi: I am overwhelmed with joy
- Ayoola: The joy of wealth
- Ayooluwa: The joy of Jehovah
- Ayotola: Joy is enough wealth
- Ayotundun: Joy is sweet
- Ayowumi: I want joy
“I’ll vote for Peter Obi to fix Nigeria so that Buhari, Tinubu won’t go to London for treatment”: Okey Bakassi
Names starting with the letters B, D, E and F
Check out this list of fantastic names for your little girl.
- Boluwatife: As God wants it
- Digiola: Mirror or reflection of abundance
- Ebunifewamiri: God’s gift of love has found me
- Ereadura: Reward for prayers
- Eriadurami: A testimony of my prayer
- Eriayomi: My testimony of joy
- Eriifeoluwasimi: Proof or evidence of God’s love for me
- Erimipe: My testimony is complete
- Erinkansilemi: Laughter has landed in my home
- Ewaoluwa: Beauty of God
- Ewatomi: Beauty is enough
- Eyitayo: A sufficient cause for joy
- Eyitomilayo: This is enough for me to rejoice
- Eyiwunmimitoluwasefunmi: I like this particular thing the Lord did for me
- Fadekemi: Pamper me with the crown
- Fadesewa: Beautified with a crown
- Fadesike: The Lord has beautified me with honour
- Fadesope: The Lord has beautified me with thanks
- Folashade: She uses wealth as a crown
"So painful for a parent to bury their child”: 80-year-old gospel musician Ebenezer Obey loses son, 48
Names starting with the letters G to K
Here are amazing names starting with the letters G, I and K.
- Gbemisola: Carry me to wealth
- Ibukunoluwa: God’s blessing
- Idunnuola: Happiness
- Ifeoluwakofimisile: God’s love has never departed from me
- Ikeoluwa: The care of God
- Ilerioluwa: Promise
- Irekanmi: Good things come to me
- Irekitan: Good deeds will not come to an end
- Ireoluwatomiwa: God’s goodness comes to me
- Iretiola: Anticipation of wealth
- Iretioluwa: God’s hope
- Iseoluwa: The work of God
- Iteoluwa: Altar or throne of God
- Itunuoluwa: Comfort from God
- Iyalomowun: A child cherished by her mother
- Kasopefoluwa: Let us give praise to Jehovah
- Kikelomo: A child meant to be pampered
- Kikiogoluwa: A child full of God’s glory
- Kikiolaoluwanimoje: I have received the grace of God
- Kikiopefoluwa: I say thank you to God
Comedian Lasisi & actress Nonso Adika expecting 1st child, Mr Macaroni, others storm baby shower, video trends
Names starting with the letters M and N
Here are amazing names starting with the letters M and N.
- Mobolade: I came with affluence
- Mobolaji: I woke up with riches
- Mobolarinwa: I walk in affluence
- Mofarayolaoluwa: I have been rubbed in God’s wealth
- Mofeoluwa: I love God
- Mofeyisopefoluwa: I thank the Lord for this
- Mogbadunolajesu: I am enjoying the goodness of the Lord
- Mojirola: I woke up to riches
- Mololuwatonjoba: I have a God that reigns
- Momoreoluwa: I know God’s goodness
- Momoririoluwa: I know the worth or importance of God
- Monifa: I am lucky
- Moraanugba: I have obtained mercy
- Morayo: I see joy
- Morenike: I have found a person to pamper
- Morianuoluwa: I see God’s mercy
- Morireoluwa: I see God’s goodness
- Morireoluwagbanilealaaye: I received the goodness of God in the land of the living
- Morotolaoluwa: I see the wealth of the Lord
- Morounranti: I see something to remember
- Mosinmileoluwa: I rest on the Lord
- Mosopefoluwa: l give thanks to the Lord
- Moyosooretoluwasefunmi: I rejoice to the goodness of the Lord
- Moyosooretoluwaseninuayemi: I enjoy the good the Lord has done in my life
- Ninioluwalere: Having God pays
"Governor son": Reactions trail video from Davido’s cousin Bred’s birthday as Zubby, others make money rain
Names starting with the letter O
The Yoruba community has numerous female names starting with the letter O. Most are listed below.
- Ododo: Flower
- Odunayo: Year of joy
- Odunola: Year of abundance
- Ogooluwa: Glory of God
- Ogooluwatomiwa: God’s glory comes to me
- Ojumiriireoluwa: My eyes see the goodness of the Lord
- Ojumitirireoluwa: My eyes have seen the goodness of the Lord
- Oladayo: Wealth becomes joy
- Olajumoke: Riches that pamper
- Olaoluwatomi: The Lord's riches are enough for me
- Olubunmi: Gift from God
- Oluwabukunmi: God blesses me
- Oluwabusayo: God adds to joy
- Oluwabusola: God adds to my riches
- Oluwadamifunre: The Lord created me for His goodness
- Oluwadarasimi: The Lord is good to me
- Oluwadunbarin: It is such a joy to walk with the Lord
- Oluwadunsin: It is sweet to serve the Lord
- Oluwaferanmi: The Lord likes me
- Oluwafiebunifesetojumisibe: God’s gift of love preserves me
- Oluwafiirekanmi: The Lord touched me with goodness
- Oluwafukunremi: The Lord added to my goodness
- Oluwagbohunmi: The Lord heard my voice
- Oluwajomiloju: The Lord has surprised me
- Oluwajomilojupupo: The Lord has greatly surprised me
- Oluwakanyinsinuolami: The Lord added honey to my wealth
- Oluwalanumi: God is so merciful to me
- Oluwalonimi: I belong to the Lord
- Oluwamakinwa: The Lord's goodness
- Oluwamayomikun: The Lord has completed my joy
- Oluwamayowan: The Lord's mercy
- Oluwamumibori: The Lord has made me an overcomer
- Oluwamumirayomi: God has made me witness my joy
- Oluwamurewa: The Lord has brought goodness
- Oluwaniewami: The Lord is my beauty
- Oluwanikayin: Our praise should be unto the Lord
- Oluwapemisayo: The Lord called me to happiness
- Oluwapemisere: The Lord called me to goodness
- Oluwarogbayimika: God has built an edge around me
- Oluwasemilogo: The Lord has given me glory
- Oluwasemiyefunogore: God has singled me out for His glory
- Oluwaseunbabarafunmi: The Lord has done a miraculous thing for me
- Oluwaseyifunmi: God did this for me
- Oluwasindara: The Almighty still performs wonders
- Oluwasunmibare: Jehovah draws me nearer to goodness
- Oluwatamiloreire: The Lord gave me a good gift
- Oluwateniola: God is all-encompassing
- Oluwatetisimi: The Almighty has heard my voice
- Oluwatetisiohunebemi: The Lord listened to my cry for help
- Oluwatetisioromi: The Almighty listened to my plea
- Oluwatishemipetan: Jehovah has completed me
- Oluwatitunmise: Jehovah has renewed me
- Oluwatofunmi: God is sufficient for me
- Oluwatunmise: Jehovah has beautified me
- Oluwayemisi: The Almighty honours me
- Omobobola: A child who came to meet abundance
- Omobolanle: A child who met wealth at home
- Omodunni: A child is sweet to have
- Omolabake: A child to be pampered
- Omowunmi: I love children
- Opeyimika: Surrounded by praise
- Oreofeoluwakitan: God’s grace never ends
- Oreofeoluwatofunmi: The Grace of the Lord is sufficient for me
- Oreoluwa: God’s friend
- Oreoluwarinsola: The goodness of Jehovah has walked me into wealth
- Orode: Wealth has arrived
- Oyindasola: Honey pours into wealth
- Oyindumade: Sweet honey
- Oyinlola: Honey is wealth
Yorubas and Igbos are busy with BBNaija while northerners are planning on holding on to power: Jaruma says
Names starting with the letters S, T and Y
Check out unique names you should consider in 2022.
- Sibesibeoluwanbepelumi: The Lord is still with me despite everything.
- Simisola: To relax in abundance
- Tanidabioluwa: who is like God?
- Tanitoluwa: Wwho is like the Lord?
- Tanitoluwami: Who is like my God?
- Temilade: The crown belongs to me
- Tiaraoluwa: The Lord’s wonder
- Tiwatope: Our situation is worthy of thanksgiving
- Toluwalashe: May the will of God be done
- Yejide: The image of her mother
- Yewande: My mother looked for me
- Yeyetunde: My mother has returned (usually given to a girl born immediately after the death of her grandmother)
- Yosolaoluwa: To enjoy the abundance of the Lord
Yoruba names for boys
Check out the compilation of meaningful Yoruba boy names below. Some of them are pretty traditional, while others have a modern twist.
Yoruba male names starting with the letter A
Here are unique Yoruba boy names starting with the first letter of the alphabet.
- Abayomrunkoje: The Lord will not allow humiliation
- Abegunde: Born during the holiday
- Abeo: The bringer of happiness
- Abiade: Born to royal parents
- Abiola: Born in honour
- Abioye: The son of royalty
- Abidugun: Born before the war
- Abiodun: One born at the time of a festival
- Adisa: An articulate or well-spoken child
- Adebamgbe: Royalty dwells within me
- Adebiyi: The royal one
- Adepero: The crown has brought peace
- Adesanya: My pains have been compensated with the arrival of this child
- Adeshola: One who is crowned to bring abundance
- Adetayo: The crown has brought us great joy
- Adetokunbo: The crown
- Adetola: The crown can be measured or compared to riches
- Adetope: The crown is worthy of praise
- Adetosoye: The crown is entitled to the throne
- Apara: One who is exclusive and has no equivalent
- Ayinde: We gave praise, and he came
- Ayotomiwa: Joy has come to me
- Ayotunde: Joy has returned
Uncommon Yoruba names for a baby boy starting with the letters B to K
Are you looking for an uncommon name to give to your son? If so, check out the options below and their meanings.
- Babasola: Father's wealth has arrived
- Babatunji: The father has returned
- Banjoko: Do not ever leave me
- Bankole: Build a home for me
- Bayode: A child that came with joy
- Bayowa: He has come with joy
- Durojaiye: Wait to enjoy the pleasures of the world
- Durosinmi: Wait to rest
- Esupofo: The devil has lost
- Farayioluwa: I rely on the Lord
- Fiyifolu: Give honour to the Lord
- Folu: A shy or timid man
- Gbadebo: The one who brings the crown
- Idogbe: The second child born after twins
- Ifelewa: A beautiful love
- Ige: Born with the feet first
- Inioluwa: Acquiring God's treasure
- Iranola: A wealthy family
- Iyanu-Oluwa: The miracle of Jehovah
- Jaiyesimi: One who believes in enjoying life
- Jesutosin: Jesus is worthy of worship
- Jimoh: Born on a Friday
- Kaseko: To mock or ridicule someone
Names starting with the letters M and N
Here are cute names for your little boy starting with M and N.
- Mabayoje: Do not destroy joy
- Majekodunmi: Do not let it be a thing of pain
- Mobo: Freedom
- Mobolaji: A boy who is born in riches
- Modadeola: A man wearing a crown of affluence
- Modupeore: Thank you, God, for this gift
- Modurodoluwa: I waited on the Lord
- Modurolorilerioluwa: One who stands on the promise of God
- Mofetoluwa: A man who graciously accepts the Lord's will
- Mofihinfoluwa: To God be the glory
- Mofolorunso: Placed in God's care
- Monjolaoluwa: Enjoying the wealth of the Lord
- Morenikeji: This child resembles me
- Naade: A boy born in royalty
- Niyilolawa: Affluence is here
- Numilekunoluwa: Clean my tears, oh Lord.
Names starting with the letters O, P, and R
If you are looking for Yoruba boy names starting with O, P, or R, check out the list below.
- Obafemi: The King loves me
- Obaloluwa: God is the king
- Obasolape: Jehovah has made his wealth complete
- Obatotosinloluwa: The Lord is indeed worthy of praise
- Odunayo: Year of happiness
- Olabamiji: Affluence lives with me
- Olabisi: The joy is multiple
- Oladayo: Wealth has become joy
- Olajuwon: The exaltation of the triumph
- Olamilekan: My wealth has increased by one
- Olorunyomi: The Lord has saved me
- Olumoroti: I stand with God
- Olusola: Jehovah has blessed me
- Oluwagbenga: God has lifted me up
- Oluwatoke: The Lord is worthy to be adored
- Oson: Summer
- Pamilekunayo: Bringer of tears of joy
- Remilekun: He stopped my grief
- Rereloluwa: God is good all the time
- Ropo: He has come to save
Names starting with the letters S, T, and Y
Here are more amazing Yoruba names for your little boy.
- Sangodele: The God of thunder has come
- Sareola: One who is walking towards getting healthy
- Seriki: Leader of an Islamic community
- Seye: Honour
- Shakale: The almighty
- Shoyebi: A wizard who wards off evil
- Sijuwade: A man who is destined for greatness (often from a royal family)
- Similoluwa: Rest in the Lord
- Sunkanmi: Draw close to me
- Sunmoluwa: One who is moving closer toward God
- Tadenikawo: Person under the protection of the crown
- Tanimola: Nobody knows what lies tomorrow
- Tantoluwa: One who is like God
- Tayo: Boy full of happiness
- Tejumola: One who looks forward to better days
- Teleayo: The one who lays the ground for joy
- Teleola: He has laid teh ground for wealth
- Teniayo: The foundation of joy
- Tifeoluwa: It is the will of Jehovah
- Tiwa: One who owns the crown or kingship
- Tiwalade: The crown is ours
- Tokunbo: One who is from across the sea
- Tolulola: Riches belong to God
- Tolulope: To God be the glory
- Toluwalase: Authority belongs to Jehovah
- Toluwalogo: The glory belongs to God
- Toluwanimi: I belong to the Lord
- Tomori: We have seen a baby again
- Yele: One who befits the family
What is the most common Yoruba name?
The most popular Yoruba names are Femi, Bola, Wale, Tunde, Opeyemi, Kunle, Tobi, and Damilola, among others.
What is the Yoruba name for twins?
In this community, twins are called either Taiwo or Kehinde, depending on whether they were born first or second.
One of the biggest responsibilities given to a parent is choosing their child's name. The list of Yoruba names above gives you unique options for your little boy or girl with their meanings.
READ ALSO: 100+ charming angel names to give your little bundle of joy
Legit.ng recently published a list of charming angel names for your little boy or girl. Angels are spiritual beings working as God's messengers and people's guides.
There are many beautiful angel names from different communities all over the world. These names are associated with love and light.
Source: Legit.ng