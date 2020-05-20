50 famous young blonde actresses that we all know and love

The modern-day film and television industry has grown tremendously, with numerous movies and series released yearly. The various actors and actresses who bring the fictional characters to life are central to this growth. Actresses vary greatly, especially in terms of physical appearance. One of the most distinctive features of an actress is their hair. Who are the most famous blonde actresses today?

Some of the famous young blonde actresses. Photo: getty.com (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Some of the most prolific roles in recent cinema have been played by blonde actresses. While physical features have little, if anything, to do with a person's talent, there are undoubtedly numerous blonde actresses today.

Famous blonde actresses today

Here is a look at the 50 blonde actresses we all know and love.

1. Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin arrives at GEARBOX LA on October 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: April 14 1996

April 14 1996 Age : 26 years (as of 2023)

: 26 years (as of 2023) Height: 155 cm

Abigail Kathleen Breslin is an American actress and the younger sister of Spencer Breslin. She is best known for her roles in Signs, Little Miss Sunshine, No Reservations, My Sister's Keeper, Zombieland, and Rango.

2. Ava Elizabeth Sambora

Date of birth: October 4 1997

October 4 1997 Age : 25 years (as of 2023)

: 25 years (as of 2023) Height: 160 cm

Ava Elizabeth Sambora is known for her appearance in movies like Mommy Be Mine and This is 40.

3. Blake Lively

Actress Blake Lively arrives to The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: August 25 1987

August 25 1987 Age : 35 years (as of 2023)

: 35 years (as of 2023) Height: 178 cm

Blake is an award-winning actress who made her professional debut in her father's directorial project Sandman (1998).

4. Brec Bassinger

Date of birth: May 25 1999

May 25 1999 Age: 23 years (as of 2023)

23 years (as of 2023) Height: 157 cm

Brec is an American actress best known for her leading role as Bella Dawson on the Nickelodeon series Bella and the Bulldogs, as well as her portrayal of Catherine in 47 Meters Down. Brec is among the best-known young blonde actresses in their 20s.

5. Brie Larson

Brie Larson attends The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: October 1 1989

October 1 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

33 years (as of 2023) Height: 170 cm

Brie is an actress renowned for portraying a young woman who has been kidnapped and held prisoner by a sexual predator in the hugely popular independent film Room (2015).

6. Brooklyn Decker

Date of birth: April 12 1987

April 12 1987 Age: 35 years (as of 2023)

35 years (as of 2023) Height: 175 cm

Brooklyn made her feature film debut in Just Go with It (2011) and later landed one of the lead roles in Battleship (2012).

7. Halston Sage

Halston Sage attends 2021 Daytime Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on September 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: May 10 1993

May 10 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Height: 166 cm

Halston began her acting career in 2012 when she appeared in How to Rock.

8. Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Axelle Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: June 16 1997

June 16 1997 Age : 25 years (as of 2023)

: 25 years (as of 2023) Height: 175 cm

Camila Rebeca Morrone is an American model and actress. She made her acting debut in the James Franco film Bukowski.

9. Caylee Cowan

Date of birth: March 19 1998

March 19 1998 Age: 24 years (as of 2023)

24 years (as of 2023) Height: 168 cm

Caylee is renowned for her role in the film Sunrise in Heaven (2019) and her production role in a documentary on refugees entitled The Peace Between.

10. Morgan Lily Jane Gross

Date of birth : April 11 2000

: April 11 2000 Age: 22 years (as of 2023)

22 years (as of 2023) Height: 165 cm

Morgan is a model and actress best known for her roles in Into the Jungle Gym (2006) and Curb Your Enthusiasm (2009).

11. Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton's 2023 Cruise Show on May 12, 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: February 10 1997

February 10 1997 Age: 25 years (as of 2023)

25 years (as of 2023) Height: 163 cm

Chloe is an American actress who began her acting career as a child, with early roles in the supernatural horror film The Amityville Horror (2005). Some of her other notable roles include those in Desperate Housewives (2006–07) and The Eye (2008).

12. Dakota Fanning

Date of birth: February 23 1994

February 23 1994 Age : 28 years (as of 2023)

: 28 years (as of 2023) Height: 163 cm

Hannah Dakota Fanning is an American actress. She rose to prominence at the age of seven for her performance as Lucy Dawson in the drama film I Am Sam.

13. Alice Eve

Alice Eve speaks at The Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service at St Luke's Church on December 14, 2021 in London, England. Photo: JMEnternational

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: February 6 1982

February 6 1982 Age : 40 years (as of 2023)

: 40 years (as of 2023) Height: 166 cm

Alice Sophia Eve is a British-American actress. Her movie career includes roles in She's Out of My League, Men in Black 3, and Before We Go.

14. Amanda Seyfried

Date of birth: December 3 1985

December 3 1985 Age : 37 years (as of 2023)

: 37 years (as of 2023) Height: 160 cm

One can't speak of the top blonde actresses in their 30s without mentioning Amanda Seyfried. She began modelling at age eleven and ventured into acting at age 15 with recurring roles as Lucy Montgomery on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns and Joni Stafford on the ABC soap opera All My Children.

15. Amber Heard

Actor Amber Heard arrives into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022. Photo: Steve Helber

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : April 22 1986

: April 22 1986 Age : 36 years (as of 2023)

: 36 years (as of 2023) Height: 170 cm

Amber Laura Heard is an American actress. She had her first leading role in the horror film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane and went on to star in films such as The Ward and Drive Angry.

16. AnnaLynne McCord

Actress AnnaLynne McCord attends the DoGooders Launch To Unite Good Humans at Popl HQ on August 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: July 16 1987

July 16 1987 Age : 35 years (as of 2023)

: 35 years (as of 2023) Height: 171 cm

AnnaLynne McCord is an American actress, activist, and model. McCord first gained prominence in 2007 as the scheming Eden Lord on Nip/Tuck and as Loren Wakefield on American Heiress.

17. Dove Cameron

Date of birth: January 15 1996

January 15 1996 Age : 27 years (as of 2023)

: 27 years (as of 2023) Height: 157 cm

Dove Olivia Cameron is an American singer and actress. She played a dual role as the eponymous character in the Disney Channel comedy series Liv and Maddie, for which she won the Daytime Emmy Award.

18. Elisha Cuthbert

Elisha Cuthbert attends Barron & Tessa Hilton Host GODDESS Art Show on April 28, 2022 in Bel Air, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: November 30 1982

November 30 1982 Age : 40 years (as of 2023)

: 40 years (as of 2023) Height: 159 cm

Elisha Ann Cuthbert Phaneuf is a Canadian actress and model. As a child actress, she made her first televised appearance as an extra in the Canadian horror-themed series for children, Are You Afraid of the Dark?

19. Elle Fanning

Date of birth: April 9 1998

April 9 1998 Age : 24 years (as of 2023)

: 24 years (as of 2023) Height: 175 cm

Mary Elle Fanning is an American actress. She made her film debut as the younger version of her sister Dakota Fanning's character in the drama film I Am Sam.

20. Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts attends the "On The Move" Montblanc Extreme Launch Photocall At Palais Galliera on June 22, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Pierre Suu

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: February 10 1991

February 10 1991 Age : 31 years (as of 2023)

: 31 years (as of 2023) Height: 156 cm

Emma Rose Roberts is an American actress. Known for her work in film and television projects of the horror and thriller genres, she has received various accolades, including a ShoWest Award, an MTV Movie & TV Award, and a Young Artist Award.

21. Natasha Bassett

Natasha Bassett attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: October 16 1992

October 16 1992 Age : 30 years (as of 2023)

: 30 years (as of 2023) Height: 175

Natasha is an Australian actress who rose to fame following her portrayal of Gloria DeLamour in the 2016 film Hail, Caesar! She also had recurring roles in the television series Rake and Camp.

22. Gracie Dzienny

Date of birth: August 26 1995

August 26 1995 Age : 27 years (as of 2023)

: 27 years (as of 2023) Height: 170 cm

Gracie Dzienny is an American actress. She is known for her roles as Amanda McKay on Nickelodeon's Supah Ninjas and Greer Danville on Chasing Life.

23. Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere discusses "Nashville" with the Build Series at AOL HQ on January 5, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: August 21 1989

August 21 1989 Age : 33 years (as of 2023)

: 33 years (as of 2023) Height: 152 cm

Hayden Lesley Panettiere is an American actress, model, and singer. She is best known for her lead roles as Claire Bennet on the NBC superhero series Heroes.

24. Hilary Duff

Actress Hilary Duff is seen outside The Today Show on May 18, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: September 28 1987

September 28 1987 Age : 35 years (as of 2023)

: 35 years (as of 2023) Height: 157 cm

Hilary Duff is an American fashion model and actress best known for her role as Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire.

25. AnnaSophia Robb

Date of birth: December 8 1993

December 8 1993 Age : 29 years (as of 2023)

: 29 years (as of 2023) Height: 152 cm

AnnaSophia's television debut came on September 19, 2004, when she featured in Drake & Josh. She then landed her first major role two months later when she was named part of the cast of Samantha: An American Girl Holiday.

26. Emily Jordan Osment

Emily Osment attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: March 10 1992

March 10 1992 Age : 30 years (as of 2023)

: 30 years (as of 2023) Height: 159 cm

Emily is renowned for her roles in Soccer Mom (2008), Cyberbully (2011) and Kiss Me (2014).

27. Sophie Turner

Date of birth: February 21 1996

February 21 1996 Age : 26 years (as of 2023)

: 26 years (as of 2023) Height: 175 cm

Sophie Turner is an English actress. She is best known for portraying Sansa Stark on the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones.

28. Jessica Simpson

Date of birth: July 10 1980

July 10 1980 Age : 42 years (as of 2023)

: 42 years (as of 2023) Height: 160 cm

Jessica Ann Simpson is an American singer, actress, and businesswoman. Some of her most prominent roles are in The Dukes of Hazard, Blonde Ambition, and Employee of the Month.

29. Jordyn Jones

Actress Jordyn Jones attends the Hilary Roberts birthday celebration and the Red Songbird Foundation launch party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: March 13 2000

March 13 2000 Age : 22 years (as of 2023)

: 22 years (as of 2023) Height: 155 cm

Jordyn is best known for her roles in Todrick Hall: Fre*ks Like Me (2014) and Shake It Up (2010).

30. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence visits the 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' at the Ed Sullivan Theater on December 06, 2021 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: August 15 1990

August 15 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Height: 175 cm

Jennifer is, without a doubt, one of the most famous blonde actresses of all time. She is known for numerous roles, some of the most notable being the Hunger Games franchise, Red Sparrow, and Passengers.

31. Kate Bosworth

Date of birth: January 2 1983

January 2 1983 Age : 40 years (as of 2023)

: 40 years (as of 2023) Height: 169 cm

Kate is an American actress and model. After landing some minor roles in The Horse Whisperer and Remember the Titans, Kate rose to prominence following her role as a young surfer in the box-office hit Blue Crush.

32. Francesca Scorsese

Date of birth: November 16 1999

November 16 1999 Age : 23 years (as of 2023)

: 23 years (as of 2023) Height: 168 cm

Francesca was born to director Martin Scorsese and his wife, Helen. She is popularly known for her role in the 2004's movie The Aviator.

33. Kathryn Love Newton

Date of birth: February 8 1997

February 8 1997 Age : 25 years (as of 2023)

: 25 years (as of 2023) Height: 165 cm

Kathryn Newton is best known for her starring roles as Louise Brooks in the CBS comedy series Gary Unmarried and Abigail Carlson in Big Little Lies.

34. Kiernan Shipka

Pictured is Kiernan Shipka. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: November 10 1999

November 10 1999 Age : 23 years (as of 2023)

: 23 years (as of 2023) Height: 157 cm

Kiernan Brennan Shipka is an American actress renowned for playing Sally Draper on the AMC series Mad Men (2007), Hyman in Feud (2017), and Jinora Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005).

35. Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: April 30 1982

April 30 1982 Age : 40 years (as of 2023)

: 40 years (as of 2023) Height: 170 cm

Kirsten Caroline Dunst is an American actress. She is the recipient of various accolades, including a Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress.

36. Savannah Kennick

Date of birth: August 10 1998

August 10 1998 Age : 24 years (as of 2023)

: 24 years (as of 2023) Height: 173 cm

Savannah rose to fame following her breakout role as Heidi in the 2016 comedy horror film Holidays.

37. Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart attends Netflix's "Look Both Ways" Los Angeles special screening at TUDUM Theater on August 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: September 13 1996

Age : 27 years (as of 2023)

: 27 years (as of 2023) Height: 168 cm

Lili Pauline Reinhart is renowned for portraying Betty Cooper on The CW teen drama series Riverdale and Annabelle in Hustlers.

38. Lily-Rose Depp

Date of birth: May 27 1999

May 27 1999 Age : 23 years (as of 2023)

: 23 years (as of 2023) Height: 160 cm

Lily-Rose Melody Depp is a French American actress and model. She began her acting career with a small role in Tusk and went on to star in The Dancer.

39. Madison Iseman

Date of birth: February 14 1997

February 14 1997 Age : 25 years (as of 2023)

: 25 years (as of 2023) Height: 157 cm

Madison Iseman is an American actress best known for her role in Still the King, in which she played Charlotte.

40. Madison Riley

Date of birth: March 16 1990

March 16 1990 Age : 32 years (as of 2023)

: 32 years (as of 2023) Height: 175 cm

Riley is best known for her portrayal of Gretchen in Goodbye Zoey.

41. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends Warner Bros. Premiere of "The Suic*de Squad" at The Landmark Westwood on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: July 2 1990

July 2 1990 Age : 32 years (as of 2023)

: 32 years (as of 2023) Height: 168 cm

Margot Elise Robbie is an Australian actress and producer. She is known for her roles in both blockbusters and independent films, including Suic*de Squad, Barbie, and Focus.

42. Hunter King

Date of birth: October 9, 1993

October 9, 1993 Age : 29 years (as of 2023)

: 29 years (as of 2023) Height: 165 cm

Hunter is renowned for her roles in A Girl Like Her (2015), Life in Pieces (2015) and The Young and the Restless.

43. Mia Rose Frampton

Actress Mia Rose Frampton attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Row" at Sunset 5 on July 25, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: March 10 1996

March 10 1996 Age : 26 years (as of 2023)

: 26 years (as of 2023) Height: 161 cm

Mia Rose Frampton is an American actress. She is known for her role as Becca Keeler, the younger sister of Payson Keeler, in Make It or Break It.

44. Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz Beckham attends Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood celebration presented by Facebook Gaming on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: January 9 1995

January 9 1995 Age : 28 years (as of 2023)

: 28 years (as of 2023) Height: 166 cm

Nicola Anne Peltz is an American actress who played Bradley Martin in the A&E drama series Bates Motel. In 2014, she starred as Tessa Yeager in Transformers: Age of Extinction.

45. Olivia Holt

Date of birth : August 5 1997

: August 5 1997 Age : 25 years (as of 2023)

: 25 years (as of 2023) Height: 161 cm

Olivia Hastings Holt is a prolific singer and actress renowned for playing one of the titular roles in Tandy Bowen (Dagger) in Cloak & Dagger.

46. Saoirse Ronan

Date of birth: April 12 1994

April 12 1994 Age : 28 years (as of 2023)

: 28 years (as of 2023) Height: 168 cm

Saoirse began her acting career as a child and became international prominence in 2007 after co-starring with Keira Knightley in the film Atonement.

47. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: November 22 1984

November 22 1984 Age : 38 years (as of 2023)

: 38 years (as of 2023) Height: 160 cm

Scarlett Ingrid Johansson is an American actress renowned for her role as Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) in numerous Marvel films.

48. Sierra McCormick

Date of birth: October 28 1997

October 28 1997 Age : 25 years (as of 2023)

: 25 years (as of 2023) Height: 155 cm

This blonde actress is best known for her recurring role as Lilith on the television series Supernatural.

49. Maggie Grace

Maggie Grace attends A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 21 September 1983

21 September 1983 Age : 39 years (as of 2023)

: 39 years (as of 2023) Height: 175 cm

Margaret Grace is an American actress and model. She is known for playing Shannon Rutherford on the ABC television series Lost, Kim Mills in the Taken trilogy.

50. Willow Shields

Date of birth: June 1 2000

June 1 2000 Age : 22 years (as of 2023)

: 22 years (as of 2023) Height: 157 cm

Willow is an American actress who rose to prominence following her portrayal of Primrose Everdeen in the sci-fi dystopian movie series The Hunger Games. Today, she is among the top up-and-rising blonde young actresses.

What does blonde mean?

The word is usually used to describe a woman or girl having fair hair and usually fair skin and light eyes.

What is the difference between blonde and brunette?

Brunette is a term used to refer to a person with brown or black hair. The term brunette covers hair colours ranging from light brown to black. Blond, or blonde, is a person with fair hair, often due to low concentrations of brown eumelanin.

There are numerous well-known blonde actresses in today's film and television industry. These talented individuals have played a huge role in the advancement of the entertainment industry through their portrayal of numerous characters.

READ ALSO: Top 25 richest Nollywood actors and their net worth in 2022

Legit.ng recently published an article about the richest Nollywood actors. The Nigerian film and television industry is among the most vibrant in Africa, producing hundreds of films and TV shows annually. At the heart of the industry are numerous talented actors who play significant roles in bringing fictional characters to life.

Some of these actors have made quite a fortune from their acting skills. These include industry veterans and hugely talented up-and-coming actors. Who are the wealthiest Nollywood actors, and how much are they worth?

Source: Legit.ng