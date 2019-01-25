Nigerian actresses: Top 20 richest women of Nollywood 2021

The Nollywood industry has many beautiful and talented actresses who have starred in numerous movies and series. Any passionate fan of these wonderful ladies would be interested in learning who the wealthiest Nigerian actresses are and what their net worth is in 2021.

Top richest Nigerian actresses in 2021. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Working in an industry that makes billions of US dollars annually comes with a massive reward in terms of salary package and popularity. Some famous Nigerian actresses are luckier than others in terms of their financial checks, but who is the richest?

Top Nigerian actresses with the highest net worth

These talented celebrities also have many followers on social media. In addition, some of these Nigerian female actors have increased their net worth through business endeavours and endorsement deals. Here is a list of Nigerian actresses' pictures and names together with their net worths.

20. Ngozi Ezeonu - $650,000

A photo of Ngozi Ezeonu. Photo: @officialngoziezeonu

Ngozi is a well-known Nollywood actress who has acted in over 100 films. Ngozi worked as a journalist for a short time before becoming an actress. In 1995, she made her acting debut in the film Living in Bondage. Ngozi Ezeonu is regarded as one of Nollywood's most gifted and accomplished actors. Her net worth is estimated to be $650 thousand.

19. Patience Ozokwor - $800,000

Patience Ozokwor, also known as Mama G. Photo: @Patience Ozokwor

Patience Ozokwor, often known as Mama G, is a well-known African movies actress who has had a remarkable and inspiring career in the film industry.

Ozokwor planned to become a teacher, but she changed her mind after discovering her acting skills. She has appeared in over 250 films since the beginning of her career and is known for portraying "wicked" characters. In addition, she is both a musician and a fashion designer.

Mama G has also worked for well-known companies such as Gracia Planta Plantain Flour, Globacom, Iroko TV, and Glo. Her net worth is estimated to be $800 thousand.

18. Mary Remmy Njoku - $900,000

Mary Remmy Njoku poses next to a black car. Photo: @Mary Remmy Njoku

Mary Remmy Njoku is an actress and film producer who has won numerous awards. iROKO TV is owned and managed by her and her husband, Jason Njoku. Mary Njoku began her acting career at the age of 17 and has since acted in a number of films. Her net worth is estimated to be $900 thousand.

17. Nkiru Sylvanus - $1 million

A photo of Nkiru Sylvanus. Photo: @nkirusylvanus_real

Nkiru Sylvanus is an actress, politician, producer, evangelist, musician, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. Her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. Sylvanus is one of the Nigerian actresses who quit acting to pursue a career in politics. She was the Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo State for Lagos issues.

16. Tonto Dikeh - $1 million

Tonto Dikeh in an Ankara outfit. Photo: @tontolet

Tonto Dikeh is a multi-talented Nigerian actress who has received numerous accolades throughout her career. Besides acting, she is also a recording artist, philanthropist, and songwriter.

She began her career in the entertainment industry in 2005, after appearing on the reality television program The Next Movie Star. She has endorsed brands like Amstel Malta, Zikel Cosmetic, and Pels International. Her net worth is estimated to be $1 million as a result of her different professional endeavours.

15. Chika Ike - $1.2 million

Chika Ike looking stunning. Photo: @Chika Ike

Chika Ike began her acting career in church plays at a young age. Later in life, she pursued acting and made her acting debut in 2005. She is also a businesswoman and philanthropist with a net worth of around $1.2 million. Chika Ike Production, her production firm, was founded in 2014.

She also debuted her fashion collection with the label, Fancy Nancy. She launched the Help a Child Foundation in 2014 to help homeless children have a better future.

14. Omoni Oboli - $1.6 million

Omoni Oboli attends the Giants of Africa premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Dominik Magdziak

Omoni Oboli is a talented Nigerian movie star born in Delta State on April 22, 1978. She is a screenwriter, director, and producer as well. Omoni Oboli made her acting debut in 1996 when she appeared in the film Bitter Encounter in which she played the role of a secretary.

The Figurine, Anchor Baby, and Feathered Dreams are just a few of her well-known films. Omoni Oboli is one of the wealthiest actresses with a net worth of over $1.6 million.

13. Stephanie Okereke - $1.9 million

A photo of Stephanie Okereke. Photo: @Stephanie Okereke

Since her beginning in the Nollywood industry, Stephanie Okereke has appeared in over 250 films. She came in second place in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria beauty pageant in 2002.

She is also the executive director of the Extended Hands Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing free treatment to girls and women with obstetric fistulas. Her net worth is estimated to be $1.9 million.

12.Clarion Chukwura Abiola - $2 million

Clarion Chukwura Abiola holding a glass with a drink. Photo: @clarionchukwurah

Clarion Chukwura, a veteran of Nollywood, has a net worth of $2 million. She has appeared in a number of films, including Egg of Life, Apaye, and Abuja Connection.

Her philanthropic and charitable actions have earned her the title of United Nations Peace Ambassador.

11. Kate Henshaw - $2.5 million

A photo of Kate Henshaw. Photo: @k8henshaw

Kate Henshaw is an accomplished actress who has appeared in films such as Games Men Play, The Harlot, and Canal Desire. She has also won honours such as the African Movie Academy Award and the African Film Academy Award.

She has also advertised and endorsed brands such as Blessing perfumes, Glo, Onga, and Samsung Mobile Division. Kate has a net worth of $2.5 million, making her one of the wealthiest actresses.

10. Oge Okoye - $3 million

Oge Okoye looking stunning. Photo: @ogeokoye

Okoye is a well-known Nollywood actress who has appeared in over 200 films. Her debut film role was in Spanner, released in 2002.

She is also known for her role in the Nigerian television series Hotel Majestic, which she starred in from 2015 to 2016. Oge possesses costly automobiles, jewellery, and homes, among other things. Her net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

9. Ini Edo - $3.9 million

Ini Edo poses for a picture. Photo: @Ini Edo

Ini Edo was born in the city of Uyo in the state of Akwa Ibom. She began her acting career in 2000 and has since appeared in over 200 films.

Ini Edo is also a brand ambassador for Beauty Secrets of April, a skincare line. She has also won awards such as the Nafca Award and Golden Icons Academy Movie. With a net worth of almost $3.9 million, Ini is one of Nigeria's most well-paid and sought-after actresses.

8. Uche Jombo - $4 million

A photo of Uche Jombo. Photo: @uchejombo

Uche Jombo is an actress, screenwriter, film producer, and director who has had a lot of success. Her first film, Visa to Hell, was released in 1999, and it was her first foray into the film industry.

Uche has written and co-authored several Nollywood films, including Girls in the Hood, Games Men Play, and The Celebrity. She has also been nominated and won several awards like Female Viewers Choice during the 2015 Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards. Jombo's net worth is around $4 million.

7. Mercy Johnson - $5 million

Mercy Johnson in a white and blue lace dress. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Mercy Johnson has worked in the Nigerian film industry for almost a decade. She has established herself as one of the most admired stars in the industry as a result of her talent and hard work.

Hollandia Evap Milk and Pennek Nigeria Limited are among the brands she has endorsed. Her net worth is $5 million, making her the one of richest female star in Nollywood.

6. Chioma Chukwuka - $5.7 million

A photo of Chioma Chukwuka. Photo: @chiomakpotha

Chioma Chukwuka is another actress who enjoys portraying an "innocent" lady in romance films. She was born in Lagos, Nigeria, on March 12, 1980.

On My Wedding Day, Wives on Strike, Heart of Gold, and The Rain of Hope are a few of the films she has played a role in. Chukwuka has a net worth of $5.7 million.

5. Rita Dominic - $6 million

Rita Dominic looking stunning. Photo: @ritadominic

The Nollywood actress was born in Mbaise, Imo State, on July 12, 1975. Rita Dominic has received numerous notable cinema awards, including the Africa Movie Academy Award. In addition, she is a co-founder of The Audrey Silva Company (TASC). Rita's net worth is estimated to be $6 million.

4. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde - $7.2 million

Omotola Jalade in a black dress. Photo: @realomosexy

Omotola Jalade is one of Nigeria's most influential actresses. The majority of her fans refer to her as Omosexy. Since joining Nollywood in 1995, she has starred in over 250 films.

In addition to acting, the Nigerian actress is a well-known musician and activist. Time Magazine named her one of the top 100 influential persons in the world in 2013. Her net worth is estimated to be $7.2 million.

3. Funke Akindele - $7.6 million

A photo of Funke Akindele smilling. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Funke Akindele is one of the most influential Nollywood stars, having a large fan base on Instagram. Akindele's performance has earned her both national and continental recognition. With a net worth of $7.6 million, she is one of the top three richest Nigerian celebrities.

2. Ibinabo Fiberesima - $8 million

A photo of Ibinabo Fiberesima. Photo: @ibinabo.fiberesima

Ibinabo Fiberesima, one of the wealthiest Nollywood actresses, was born in Port Harcourt on January 13, 1970. Fiberesima debuted as an actress in the film Most Wanted in 1998.

She was the winner of the Miss Wonderland pageant in 1999 and the first runner-up in the Miss NUGA competition at the University of Calabar. In 2014, the actress married her college sweetheart, Uche Benjamin Ugbuka. Her net worth is $8 million as of 2021.

1. Genevieve Nnaji - $10 million

Genevieve Nnaji attends the 13th Annual Women In Film Female Oscar Nominees Party at Sunset Room Hollywood in California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Who is the richest female actress in Nigeria in 2021? Genevieve Nnaji tops the list of the richest actress with a net worth of $10 million.

Nnaji is a talented actress who has starred in many movies. Besides acting, she is also a producer. In 2019, she produced Lionheart, the first Netflix original film produced in Nigeria.

The talented actress is also the owner of the St Genevieve clothing line. She has sponsorship deals with Etisalat, Amstel, Malta, and Jumia, among others.

Top 20 richest women of Nollywood

Below is a summary list of actresses with highest net worths.

Genevieve Nnaji - $10 million Ibinabo Fiberesima - $8 million Funke Akindele - $7.6 million Omotola Jalade Ekeinde - $7.2 million Rita Dominic - $6 million Chioma Chukwuka - $5.7 million Mercy Johnson - $5 million Uche Jombo - $4 million Ini Edo - $3.9 million Oge Okoye - $3 million Kate Henshaw - $2.5 million Clarion Chukwura Abiola - $2 million Stephanie Okereke - $1.9 million Omoni Oboli - $1.6 million Chika Ike - $1.2 million Tonto Dikeh - $1 million Nkiru Sylvanus - $1 million Mary Remmy Njoku - $900 thousand Patience Ozokwor - $800 thousand Ngozi Ezeonu - $650 thousand

Who is the richest Nigerian actress in 2021?

According to Statista, Genevieve Nnaji is the richest actress in 2021 with a net worth of $10 million.

Who is the most famous actress in Nigeria?

Regina Daniels is currently the most famous and popular actress in Nigeria, according to Austine Media. She is married to Nigerian lawyer, politician, and philanthropist Prince Ned Munir Nwoko, and they have a child born on June 29, 2020.

Which Nollywood actresses died recently?

Actress Rachael Oniga recently passed away. Despite the fact that many of her fans assumed it was Covid19, her family confirmed that the actress died of heart illness on Friday, July 30, 2021, at a Lagos hospital.

Doris Chima Is another actress who recently passed away after a long battle with breast cancer. She died at the age of 63.

These are the top 20 richest Nigerian actresses' names with their net worths in 2021. They are all skilled, industrious, and play a variety of roles in various films. The success of these women in the industry serves as an example to many new Nigerian actresses and to those who aspire to pursue acting.

