Best Nollywood gangster movies every film buff should watch

Watching a good old gangster movie has never gone out of fashion. Nollywood gangster movies are thrilling and interesting for everyone to watch. But, before you call yourself a film buff, you must watch some specific Nollywood gangster movies.

White and black clapper board. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Source: UGC

Watching movies is one of the best past time you can enjoy. So if you are looking for great gangster movies, look no further. These gangster movies will leave you craving for more.

Best Nollywood gangster movies

Nollywood has some of the best gangster movies in the movie world. They are a mix of thrill and humour. Here is a list of some best gangster movies you should watch.

1. Omo Ghetto: The Saga

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Omo Ghetto: The Saga, also known as Omo Ghetto 2, is among the most famous Nollywood movies. It is a Nigerian gangster film co-directed by Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz that was released in 2020. Nollywood stars featured in the film include Funke Akindele, Chioma Akpota, Nancy Isime, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Mercy Aigbe in the lead roles.

It is the story of twin sisters Lefty and Ayomide, who are very different, having lived separate lives from childhood. The focus is on Lefty and her struggles and the comfort she gets from her adopted mother, the life of her more organized twin sister, and her love for the ghetto.

The movie became a big success at the box office, surpassing Fate of Alakada. It also became the highest-ever grossing film in Nollywood when it hit ₦468 million.

2. Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo

Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo was released in 2015. The movie was produced by Ayobami Macaulay and directed by Daniel Oriahi. It stars Odunlade Adekola, Femi Jacobs, Ijeoma Grace Agu and Hafeez Oyetoro.

Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo is a movie that shows how it is to work in Lagos at night as a taxi driver. It tells the story of a 31-year-old man called Adigun who comes straight from the village to work as a taxi driver in Lagos.

3. A Place in the Stars

A Place in the Stars is a Nigerian crime film released in 2014. It is written by Ita Hozaife and J. K. Amalou and co-produced and directed by Steve Gukas. It features Gideon Okeke, Segun Arinze, Matilda Obaseki, Yemi Blaq, Femi Branch, and Dejumo Lewis. The film was inspired by the late Professor Dora Akunyili, who worked at NAFDAC.

The movie tells a story of a young lawyer Kim Dakim (Gideon Okeke), who learned about the trafficking of counterfeit dr*gs in Nigeria and stood to make millions of dollars if he didn't pass on the information.

The dr*g baron, Diokpa Okonkwo (Segun Arinze), is ready to kill to protect his thriving illegal trade in Nigeria. He is in a dilemma on whether, to tell the truth, or not.

4. Torn

Torn is a Nigerian thriller produced in 2013. The story is about two best friends who claim to be married to the same man. The friendship is great until one woman tries to kill the other. The police engage a psychiatrist to solve the mysterious case.

The movie director was Moses Inwang and starred Joseph Benjamin, Ireti Doyle, and Monalisa Chinda. The movie was praised for diverting from the usual thrillers and being unique in its plot.

5. Oloture

Oloture is one of the best Nollywood crime movies you can enjoy. It was released on October 2, 2020. It is a story about a young female journalist who decides to uncover and expose a human trafficking syndicate in Nigeria.

She disguises herself as a prostitute in her undercover mission. On her mission, she finds exploited women and the ruthless violence that they go through. The movie is set in Lagos and is produced by Ebonylife in partnership with Netflix.

The movie is directed by Kenneth Gyang featuring Sharon Ooja, Omowunmi Dada, Omoni Oboli, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Wofai Fada, and others.

6. The Set Up

The Set Up is one of the Nollywood crime movies that will leave you gasping for more. It is a crime thriller film directed by Niyi Akinmolayan. It was released in 2019 and featured Nollywood stars Dakore Akande, Adesua Etomi, and Kehinde Bankole in the lead roles.

The story is based on a young woman and her best friend who dives into the criminal world for survival. Grace and Chike are best friends who choose to become dr*g dealers to survive.

However, Chike being a dr*g smuggler receives money and dr*gs more than what she bargained for and is lured into a series of deceiving traps when she is hired by socialites Edem, played by Jim Iyke, and Madame, played by Tina Mba, to marry a wealthy heiress known as Dakore Akande.

7. O-Town

O-Town is a Nigerian crime gangster thriller that was written and directed by C.J. Obasi. The film stars Paul Utomi as Peace and Brutus Richard, Ifeanyi Delvin Ijeoma and Chucks Chyke in the supporting roles.

This is the fictional story of Peace, a gangster who wants to lead a small town known as O-Town. The movie won the Best Achievement in soundtrack award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

8. Lady Gangsters

Lady Gangsters is a 2022 Nigerian gangster film that was written by Emeka Rodstick Eze and directed by Emeka Rodstick Eze. The film's main stars are Chizzi Alichi Mba and Queeneth Hilbert in the lead roles.

The story revolves around two ladies, Veronica and Natasha, who are leaders in a criminal gang terrorizing residents. They indulge in criminal activities to meet their demanding lifestyles in the city. Watch how the drama unfolds.

9. Village Tenant

This movie is a true definition of what goes around comes around. A soul that has conceived one wickedness can nurse no good after that. The story is about people who create their storm and then get mad at everyone when it rains.

You can run, but you can't hide. Watch this mind-bl*wing Nigerian movie directed by Chikelue Okonkwo and produced by Uwakwe E Egbo.

It features some othe best Nollywood stars like Mike Godson, Destiny Etiko, Stephanie Ekwu, Nwigbo Onyeka, Irene Ibekwe, Angela Emeka, Tony White okoli, Ngozi Vitalis, Nwakwoude Joseph.

10. Family on Fire

Family on Fire is a Nigerian film which was produced and directed by Tade Ogidan. The movie tells the story of Kunle, played by Saheed Balogun, who leaves Lagos for London.

While there, he steals dr*gs from barons in London, putting his life in danger. The gang threatens his family members and leaves them in anguish. The film features Saheed Balogun, Segun Arinze, Sola Fosudo and Sola Sobowale, Kunle Afolayan, Richard Mofe Damijo, Ramsey Nouah, Teju Babyface and Bimbo Akintola.

Most people will agree that Nollywood is the place to go when looking for great African movies. Nollywood always has the best gangster movies you can enjoy. If you are a film buff, watch these films and add them to your movie list.

READ ALSO: Latest action Nollywood movies: Top 10 films to add to your watchlist

Legit.ng recently published an article on the top ten Nollywood action films you can add to your watchlist. Action movies are thrilling to watch and they are a great choice to consider especially if you are hanging out with friends.

If you are looking to get your heart racing, check out this article for a list of top action movies you can watch at home.

Source: Legit.ng