Adamu Mukhtar Gini, a Kano state APC chieftain, has praised President Tinubu and Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau over the Northwest Development Commission

Tinubu recently signed the bill creating the commission into law

Gini pledged his support for the initiative, expressing optimism for a brighter future for the Northwest region and Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria - Adamu Mukhtar Gini, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau for their commitment to developing the Northwest region.

Gini's statement on Friday, July 26, follows President Tinubu's signing of the Northwest Development Commission Bill into law.

APC chieftain Adamu Mukhtar Gini praised President Bola Tinubu and Deputy Senate President Jibrin over the Northwest Development Commission Bill. Photo credit: @barauijibrin

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the bill, which aims to address challenges facing the Northwest geopolitical zone, was sponsored by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau. The bill

Gini, the Coalition of APC Youth Movements chairman in Kano state, commended President Tinubu for his "exemplary leadership".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also hailed Barau for his "outstanding dedication and vision".

According to Gini, the new commission will catalyze sustainable development, enhance economic opportunities, and improve the quality of life for the people of the northwest.

Northwest Commission: Gini pledges support

Gini pledged its "unwavering support" for the initiative and vowed to work diligently to ensure its successful implementation.

He expressed optimism that the commission would build a "brighter and more prosperous future for the Northwest region and Nigeria as a whole".

"The establishment of the North-West Development Commission is a testament to the collective resolve of our leaders to address the unique challenges facing our region. It is a significant stride towards achieving equitable development and harnessing the full potential of our diverse communities," he said.

Southeast devt commission: Ifeanyi Ubah hails Tinubu

In a related development, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Anambra South senatorial district has hailed President Tinubu for signing the Southeast Development Commission Bill into law.

Ubah said the bill's signing addresses the setback caused by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to approve it.

He added that this refusal deepened feelings of injustice and slowed progress for the APC in the region.

Source: Legit.ng