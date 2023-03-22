Dove Cameron’s dating history: a look into the singer’s love life

Dove Olivia Cameron, popularly known as Dove Cameron, is an American actress and singer. She is famous for her roles in the Disney Channel comedy series Liv and Maddie and Descendants. Her roles on the two TV shows have won her an Emmy award. Due to her fame, her life has come under scrutiny, and fans have been curious about the singer's love life. What does Dove Cameron's dating history look like?

Dove Cameron is a famous singer and actress who has excelled in the entertainment industry. In 2022, she released a single titled Boyfriend, which earned her Best New Artist Award at MTV's Video Music Awards 2022. The song went viral on TikTok, and when asked about it, the singer said that the song was a description of herself. In that regards, does Dove Cameron have a boyfriend?

Who is Dove Cameron?

Dove Cameron was born Chloe Celeste Hosterman on 15 January 1996 to Philip Alan Hosterman and Bonnie Wallace. She is an American national from Bainbridge Island, Washington. Her parents divorced, and her father took his own life when she was 15. In honour of her dad, she changed her name to Dove Cameron. The singer grew up alongside her elder sister Claire Hosterman.

The talented actress has been featured in many films and TV series since her acting debut in 2007. They include Hollywood Bowl, Hairspray Live!, Clueless, The Light in the Piazza, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Dove Cameron's dating history

Who is Dove Cameron dating? As of 2023, the talented actress is not dating anyone. However, the American actress has been linked to several guys over the years. Here is a look at some of them:

Ryan McCartan (2013)

Ryan McCartan was Dove Cameron's boyfriend for four years and they started dating in August 2013. The two co-starred in Liv and Maddie co-star and were in a band named The Girl and the Dreamcatcher together.

Ryan Jerome McCartan is an actor, singer and songwriter from Excelsior, Minnesota. He is known for his roles as Diggie Smalls on Liv and Maddie and Brad Majors in The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again.

Dove Cameron and Ryan McCartan announced their engagement on 14 April 2016. Cameron spoke about their engagement in an interview with People in April 2016. However, they broke up in October 2016. They both confirmed the breakup on social media. ,

Dove has determined that she doesn't want this relationship. We remain deeply in love with one another. This is hard, so please be understanding.

Thomas Doherty (2017 - 2020)

Dove Cameron's relationship with Thomas became public in February 2017. The two met on the set of Descendants 2 and quickly became close.

Thomas Anthony Doherty is a Scottish actor and singer from Edinburgh, United Kingdom. He is famous for his roles as Sean Matthews on The Lodge and Harry Hook in Descendants.

In an interview with Seventeen magazine in July 2019, Cameron was open about Thomas and her initial feelings about him. She said,

I just thought he was, you know, kind of a playboy. I was like, 'He's way too mischievous and charismatic and good-looking too — this sounds awful, but to be good to me. I never saw it ending well.

She referred to him as "the one" in November 2019 when she spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty celebrated their third anniversary in February 2020, but sadly, they parted ways in October of the same year. The talented singer shared the breakup news on social media in December 2020. Dove posted on Twitter,

In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.

Dove Cameron's sexuality

Although Dove's public relationships have been with men, the actress once revealed that she is bis*xual. However, in May 2021, she clarified that the most accurate way to describe her sexuality is to call her queer.

In her interview with Gay Times, she said,

I've hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody.

The singer continued,

I went on Instagram Live and said, 'Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven't said it, but I'm super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it's who I am.'

Additionally, her hit song Boyfriend talks about a woman who wants to "steal" another woman from a man.

Is Veronica St. Clair Dove Cameron's girlfriend?

Rumours of Veronica and Dove dating started in 2022 after the two were spotted together several times. The two met while making Disney movies and are said to be really close. Veronica is famous for playing Riley in NBC's La Brea and featuring in 13 Reasons Why and Unbelievable.

On 6 April 2022, they posted pictures of each other exciting fans. However, the two have remained tight-lipped about the status of their relationship. However, many believe that Veronica is Dove Cameron's partner.

Is Dove Cameron married?

No, Dove Cameron is not married. She was, however, once engaged to Ryan McCartan in 2016. Their relationship almost resulted in a marriage.

Is Dove Cameron single?

Is Dove Cameron dating anyone? The musical star is single as of 2023. She has not shared much about her personal life for some time now.

Dove Cameron is a talented American actress and singer. She is famous for her 2022 hit song Boyfriend and her duo role in the Disney Channel comedy series Liv and Maddie. Based on the above Dove Cameron's dating history, it is clear that she is into both men and women. Dove once came out as queer, and she is not afraid of what people think about her sexuality.

