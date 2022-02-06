Erana James’ biography: age, height, parents, relationship

Erana James is an actress from New Zealand popularly known for appearing in the American drama streaming TV series The Wilds as Toni Shalifoe. She is also famous for appearing in other films such as Golden Boy, The Changeover, and My Life Is Murder.

The New Zealand actress and social media personality.

Source: Instagram

James started her acting career at 16 when she first appeared in a TV show titled Sons of Liars. She is now a popular figure on social media with a substantial following on Instagram. Find out everything about her here, including her age, ethnicity, and career achievements.

Profile summary

Full name: Erana James

Erana James Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 17 February 1999

17 February 1999 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Whangārei, New Zealand

Whangārei, New Zealand Current residence: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Nationality: New Zealander

New Zealander Ethnicity: Maōri

Maōri Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 162

162 Weight in pounds: 114

114 Weight in kilograms: 51

51 Body measurements in inches: 32-26-33

32-26-33 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-83

81-66-83 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Mother : Jackie

: Jackie Father: Kevin

Kevin Siblings: 1

1 School: Wellington Girls’ High

Wellington Girls’ High College: Victoria University, Melbourne, Australia

Victoria University, Melbourne, Australia Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: Actress

Actress Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Instagram: @erana_james

Erana James’ biography

Where is Erana from? She is from Whangārei, New Zealand. She grew up on her grandparents’ avocado farm in New Zealand. She lives with her parents and brother Ethan in Auckland, New Zealand.

Erana James’ nationality is New Zealander, and she belongs to the Maōri community. Erana James’s parents are Jackie and Kevin James.

When is Erana James' birthday?

Erana James’s birthday is on 17 February each year. She was born in 1999.

How old is Erana James?

The New Zealander actress is 23 years old as of 2022. Erana James’ zodiac sign is Aquarius.

The Wilds actress pausing for a camera.

Source: Instagram

Educational background

The actress attended Wellington Girls’ High School located in New Zealand. Did Erana James go to college? Yes, she is currently attending Victoria University to further her higher education, and she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

Career

James' acting career kicked off in her teenage years back in 2015. Her prowess in acting has enabled her to work with New Zealand, Australian, and American film & television industries. She was first featured in a 2015 television series Sons of Liars, where she appeared in several episodes of the TV series as Bria.

Afterwards, she played J'ess in the New Zealand children's comedy web series Lucy Lewis Can’t Lose (2017).

What movies has Erana James been in?

According to IMDb, below are Erana James’ movies and TV shows that she has appeared in:

Southland's Home (2018) as Nell

(2018) as Nell Hot Mother (2021) as Sofia

(2021) as Sofia The Wilds (2020) as Toni Shalifoe

(2020) as Toni Shalifoe Playing for Keeps (2019) as Samira

(2019) as Samira Golden Boy (2019) as Kahu

(2019) as Kahu My Life Is Murder (2019) as Juliana Lloyd

(2019) as Juliana Lloyd 1882 (2017) as Marama

(2017) as Marama The Changeover (2017) as Laura Chant

Besides being a famous actress, she is now a social media celebrity with over 257k followers on her verified Instagram account.

She also has a substantial following on Twitter with almost 43k followers. Does Erana James have TikTok? No, she does not have her own TikTok account.

How much is James worth?

According to Idol Networth, the actress has an alleged net worth of $5 million, but this information is not official.

Erana James’ relationship status

Is Erana James married? The actress has not disclosed much about her personal life and is currently single.

The actress attending the opening of Gabrielle Chanel.

Source: Instagram

Body measurements

Erana James’ height is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres). She weighs 114 pounds, equivalent to 51 kg. Her body measurements are 32-26-33 inches (81-66-83 centimetres).

Erana James is an up-and-coming actress from New Zealand. A recent high school graduate, she is working on her acting career, as well as higher education at the Victoria University.

