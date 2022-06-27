Top 10 best romantic Nollywood movies to watch with your partner

Nollywood is back after the effects of COVID-19 slowed it down. Movies are released almost every day. Now there are several romantic Nollywood movies to enjoy with your partner.

A couple watching TV. Photo: pexels.com, @andres-ayrton

People love watching romantic Nollywood movies with their partners. The movies have many lessons. For instance, love conquers all. These films are mostly popular among hopeful romantics.

Best romantic Nollywood movies

When you and your partner want to watch a good movie, romantic Nollywood films will leave you craving for more. Have a look at some of the top romantic movies Nollywood offers. They are arranged based on their IMDb ratings.

1. Hire A Woman

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Hire A Woman was released in 2019 in Nigeria. It is a typical love story that follows a nerdy young man who, in a bid to get back at his ex-girlfriend, embarks on extreme measures. He pays a colleague to play his lover at a college reunion.

To his surprise, he finds love in the most unlikely person. Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi directs it, and the lead stars are Uzor Arukwe, Nancy Isime, Mike Godson and Erica Nlewedim.

2. Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Kambili: the Whole 30 Yards is a romantic comedy film by Ozioma Ogbaji and directed by Kayode Kasum. The film stars Nancy Isime and Toyin Abraham in the lead roles. Kambili Maduka is an irresponsible, spoiled spendthrift who turns 29 in a few days.

She is only thinking about getting married before she hits 30. So she tries to turn a new leaf from her impulsive ways. She does all these to try and have her ex-boyfriend back. The movie was one of the most-watched on Netflix, staying in the top 10 for a month.

3. This Lady Called Life

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

This Lady Called Life is a Nigerian romance drama written by Toluwani Obayan and directed by Kayode Kasum. The movie was released in 2020, and its lead stars are Lota Chukwu, Bisola Aiyeola, and Wale Ojo. The movie is one of the best Nollywood films and has won several Nollywood Awards, such as Best Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best-edited movie. In addition, in 2021, it got a nomination for Best Soundtrack at Africa Movie Academy Awards.

4. Kasanova

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

If you are looking for good romantic Nollywood movies to watch, Kasanova will do you good. The movie is a love story about two middle-aged single parents, Femi and Ms Jessica. Jessica is the mother of his son's crush. When their paths cross, Jessica overhears Femi's conversation with his friends, which shows his misogynistic characterization of women.

Jessica reprimands him, and they are embroiled in a heated argument. However, they later meet again by chance and romantic relationship blossoms. Oluseyi Asurf and stars Wale Ojo direct it as Femi, Iretiola Doyle as Jessica and Alvin Abayomi as Jason (Femi's son) in the lead roles.

5. Couple of Days

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

The romantic comedy movie is written and directed by Tolu Lordtanner and stars Lilian Esoro, Adesua Etomi Wellington, Eyinna Nwigwe, Ademola Adedoyin, Kiki Omeili, Olayode Juliana, Falz. The film tells of three couples, each in different phases of romance.

First, they head to Ibadan for a fun and energetic vacation. However, marriage secrets soon start to spill, and there is trouble in paradise. Watch the movie on Netflix and see how they handle the realities of marriage and the problems around it.

6. 2 Weeks in Lagos

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Directed by Kathryn Fasegha, 2 Weeks in Lagos is a turbulent and thrilling journey of two lovers, Beverly Naya (Lola) and Mawuli Gavor (Ejikeme). They cross paths when Ejikeme investment banker, comes to Lagos from the US together with Charlie, a brother to Lola.

They want to invest in Nigeria. When they meet, it is love at first sight. They, however, must contend with opposition as Ejikeme's mother has already arranged for him to marry a politician's daughter.

Nevertheless, true love wins in the end. This movie depicts a picture of how life in Lagos is. It captures the daily hustle and bustle of the vibrant city.

7. Isoken

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

Isoken is one of the most talked about Nigerian romantic movies. The story revolves around the love tale of a Nigerian woman in her mid-30s who was conflicted by choice between two men. She ends up with a white photographer. The romantic film was directed by Jadesola Osiberu and starred Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Joseph Benjamin, and Marc Rhys, among others.

8. Tango With Me

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

Tango With Me is a classic Nollywood romantic movie by the director Mahmood Ali-Balogun. It stars Genevieve Nnaji, Joseph Benjamin and Joke Silva in lead roles. The movie takes the audience on Lola and Uzo's journey of healing, reconciliation, and self-exploration.

The two love birds struggle to rekindle their marriage after something terrible happens on their honeymoon night. The movie went to receive several Africa Movie Academy Awards. It is among the best romantic Nollywood movies on Netflix.

9. Flower Girl

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

Directed by Michelle Bello, Fower Girl is a romantic comedy about a florist Kemi who is on a mission to get married. However, the florist is tired of waiting for her special day to come. So she decides to hire a famous actor to manipulate her boyfriend, Umar, into proposing. The movies stars Damilola Adegbite, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Chris Attoh.Ultimately, it turns out she was in love but not with Umar.

10. Finally in Love Again

IMDb rating: N/A

Finally in Love Again is a story about a man who is Morgan, accused of murdering his girlfriend, Anita. Anita, however, committed su*cide because her father, a military officer, rejected her boyfriend, Morgan.

Morgan battles to prove he is innocent of the crime he is being accused of. The film is produced by Chukwuemeka Chiemerie and directed by Ugezu.J.Ugezu.The main stars are Chika Ike, Van Vicker, Jibola Dabo and Yul Edochie.

Which are the latest romantic Nollywood movies?

Some of the top latest romantic movies you can watch include:

Because I Love You.

Twist of Romantic Pleasure

The Lady Called Life

Slave To True Love

Unexpected Romance

What are the best romantic Nollywood movies in 2022?

Some of the best romantic movies in 2022 you can watch include:

Unexpected

Pregnant For My Boss

Newly Married

My Woman

Secret Romantic Unfaithful House Wife

What are the top romantic Nollywood movies?

Some of the top romantic Nollywood movies that have been watched by many include:

Fifty

April Showers

The Wedding Party

Half of a Yellow Sun

A Lady and her Lover

Namaste Wahala

Mad About You

Worlds Apart

Watching romantic films is not only entertaining but therapeutic. They make you happy. The movies tell love stories that many Nigerians and Africans can relate to. These top 10 romantic Nollywood movies are great to watch with your partner any day.

