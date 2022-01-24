Shanley McIntee’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Who is Shanley McIntee? She is an American-born reality TV actress and social media influencer. McIntee garnered popularity when she was featured in the first season of the popular dating series Are You the One? The television reality series aired on MTV between 2014 and 2019.

American reality television star Shanley McIntee. Photo: @shandathapanda

Source: Instagram

Shanley McIntee has also appeared in TV series like The Real Bros of Simi Valley (2017) and Fails Marathon: Christmas Week 2021 (2021). Read on to find more details about her age, net worth, and much more.

Profile summary

Full name: Shanley McIntee

Shanley McIntee Nickname: Shanny

Shanny Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 16 January 1990

16 January 1990 Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Indianapolis, United States

Indianapolis, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, United States of America

Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 4 inches

5 feet 4 inches Height in centimetres: 162

162 Weight in Pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Body type: Slim

Slim Eye colour: Brown (mostly dyed)

Brown (mostly dyed) Hair colour: Black

Black University: Indiana University, United States of America

Indiana University, United States of America Marital status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Cameron Porras

Cameron Porras Occupation: Reality television actress, social media influencer

Reality television actress, social media influencer Estimated net worth: $60 million

$60 million Instagram: @shandathapanda

Shanley McIntee’s bio

McIntee was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America. What ethnicity is Shanley from Are You the One? She is of mixed ethnicity; Japanese-Irish and her nationality is American.

How old is Shanley from Are You the One?

Shanley McIntee’s age is 32 years as of 2022. Her birth sign is Capricorn, and she was raised in a Christian family.

Shanley Mcintee’s birthday is on 16 January.

Where did Shanley McIntee go to college?

She attended Indiana University. However, the American reality television actress has not revealed the details about the course she pursued in the higher learning institution.

Career

The American star is a reality television actress by profession. She started garnering fame when she first appeared in the American television reality series Are You the One in 2014.

The actress in an orange outfit. Photo: @shandathapanda

Source: Instagram

What shows was Shanley McIntee on?

According to IMDb, below are Shanley McIntee’s shows that she has been featured in.

The Real Bros of Simi Valley (2017) - as Tara

(2017) - as Tara Ex on the Beach (2014) - self

(2014) - self Fails Marathon: Christmas Week 2021 (2021) - Editorial department

The American actress is also a social media influencer. She has a significant following on Instagram, and at the time of writing, she has over 226k followers.

Shanley McIntee’s net worth

The actress’ primary source of income is from the MTV television series and other shows that she features in. According to Idol Networth, Shanley McIntee’s net worth is estimated to be $60 million, but this information is not official.

Who is Shanley McIntee’s boyfriend?

His current boyfriend is Cameron Porras, and the couple frequently shares pictures on Instagram having a good time together.

The American star was previously engaged to a fellow reality television star Chris Tolleson in 2014. The duo appeared in Are You the One as contestants and seemed to be a perfect match. They ended up being together for around 6 years.

Shanley with her boyfriend Cameron Porras hugging. Photo: @shandathapanda

Source: Instagram

Are Shanley and Chris still together?

The duo parted ways, and now Shanny has a new spouse. Before the pair parted ways, McIntee explained,

We know why we’re not a perfect match. We’ve understood that, and I want everybody else to know, I’m a very physical [person], and he’s a very vocal person. Distance does not work between two people like that.

Body measurements and other stats

Shanley McIntee’s height is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres). She weighs 154 pounds or 70 kgs. Also, she has black eyes and hair.

Shanley McIntee is a popular reality television who has made waves due to her prowess in acting. She is also a public figure on social media platforms with a vast following.

Source: Legit.ng