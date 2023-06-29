50 most beautiful anime girls from your favourite shows and movies

Anime is recognised for its good-looking characters, and many female characters have won the hearts of many fans worldwide. These characters display beauty, charisma, and enthralling personalities, making them some of the cutest anime girls ever to grace the screens.

Anime has developed over the last century and has amassed a vast global fan base. Often, its characters always fascinate its fans–some dress like them on social media. This article lists some of the anime girls from your favourite shows and movies.

Most beautiful anime girls

There are plenty of female characters in anime and manga history who have appealing personalities and, of course, are good-looking! Here are some of the anime girls.

Kurumi Tokisaki

Kurumi Tokisaki is a character from the anime and light novel series Date A Live. She is one of the main antagonists in the series and is known for her striking appearance and personality.

Zero Two

Zero Two, also known as 002 or Code:002, is a fictional character in the Japanese anime television series Darling in the Franxx.

Asuna Yuuki

Asuna Yuuki is a fictional character who appears in the Sword Art Online series of light novels by Reki Kawahara. She was initially introduced as one of the strongest and most skilled players in the virtual reality game called Sword Art Online.

Mizuhara Chizuru

Mizuhara Chizuru is a fictional character from the anime and manga series Rent-A-Girlfriend (Kanojo, Okarishimasu). She is the main female protagonist of the series.

Midnight

Midnight, also known as Nemuri Kayama, is a character from the anime and manga series My Hero Academia created by Kohei Horikoshi. She is a Pro Hero and a teacher at U.A. High School who teaches Modern Hero Art History.

Saber

Saber, whose real name is Artoria Pendragon, is a fictional character from the Japanese 2004 visual novel Fate/stay night by Type-Moon. Saber is one of the main heroines of the series and is portrayed as a skilled and noble warrior.

Nami

Nami, also known as Cat Burglar Nami, is a fictional character in the popular anime series One Piece franchise. She is one of the main characters and serves as the navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates, the primary pirate crew in the series.

Kallen Stadtfeld

Kallen Stadtfeld is a fictional character in the Sunrise anime series Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. Kallen is a half-Britannian, half-Japanese student at Ashford Academy.

Orihime

Orihime Inoue is a fictional character in the Bleach manga series and its anime adaptations. In the series, she is often portrayed as cheerful and optimistic despite her endless challenges.

Tsunade

Tsunade, also known as Tsunade Senju, is a fictional character from the anime and manga series Naruto. She is one of the famous characters in the series, known for her skills as a ninja and her role as the Fifth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Esdeath

Esdeath, the Ice Queen, is the fictional character in the manga Akame ga Kill! and the 2014 anime adaptation of the same name. She is a high-ranking general and the most dangerous warrior of the empire.

Hatsune Miku

Miku is the protagonist of a manga series named Maker Hikōshiki Hatsune Mix, written by Kei Garō. Miku is known for her signature turquoise pigtails and is often depicted as a teenage girl.

Hinata Hyuga

Hinata Hyuga is a fictional character in the anime and manga series Naruto. Hinata is a kunoichi and the former heiress of the Hyūga clan from the fictional village of Konohagakure.

Rin Tohsaka

Rin Tohsaka is a fictional character from the anime and visual novel series Fate/stay night. She is a high school student who becomes the master mage of Archer, a spirit warrior.

Rangiku

Rangiku Matsumoto is a fictional character from the anime and manga series Bleach. She is the lieutenant of the 10th Division of the Gotei 13, serving under Captain Tōshirō Hitsugaya.

Hibana

Hibana is a character from the anime and manga series Fire Force. She has the ability to manipulate and control fire. She serves as a member of Special Fire Force Company 5.

Shinobu Oshino

Shinobu Oshino is a character from the anime and light novel Monogatari created by Nisio Isin. She is a mysterious and enigmatic character known for her unique appearance and complex backstory.

Erza Scarlet

Erza Scarlet is a character from the popular anime and manga series Fairy Tail. She is one of the main protagonists and a member of the Fairy Tail Guild, known for her strength, determination, and iconic red hair.

Nakano Miku

Miku Nakano is one of the main characters from The Quintessential Quintuplets. She is the middle sister of the Nakano Quintuplets and has a shy and timid personality.

Yoruichi

Yoruichi Shihōin, also known as the Flash Goddess, is a fictional character in the Bleach franchise. She is the former captain of the 2nd Division of the Gotei 13 and the former commander of the Onmitsukidō.

Kurisu Makise

Kurisu Makise is a fictional character from the visual novel and anime series Steins;Gate. The character was created by Nitroplus and 5pb. Boa Hancock (One Piece).

Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden is the titular character of the anime series Violet Evergarden, created by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase.

Xenovia Quarta

Xenovia Quarta is a fictional character from the anime and light novel series High School DxD. She is a third-year high school student at Kuoh Academy in Class 3-B and is a natural-born Holy Sword user who wields the Durandal.

Mikasa Ackerman

Mikasa Ackerman is a fictional character from Hajime Isayama's manga series Attack on Titan. She is one of the main characters and a close friend of Eren Yeager.

Saeko Busujima

Saeko Busujima is the secondary female protagonist of the manga and anime series Highschool of the Dead. She is a student at Fujimi High School and a member of the survivor group led by Takashi Komuro.

Albedo

Albedo is one of the lead characters of the light novel series Overlord. She is among the three NPCs created by Tabula Smaragdina and is the self-proclaimed wife of Ainz Ooal Gown.

Fubuki

Fubuki is the primary protagonist of the webcomic-turned-anime and manga series One Punch Man. She is an esper, the younger sister of Tatsumaki and the leader of the B-Class hero group, The Blizzard Bunch.

Rias Gremory

Rias Gremory is a fictional character who appears in the light novel, anime, and manga series High School DxD. She is the main female protagonist of the series and serves as the president of the Occult Research Club.

Holo

Holo is the main female protagonist of the light novel and anime series Spice and Wolf. In the series, Holo is a wolf deity who takes the form of a young woman with fox-like features. She possesses the ability to transform into a giant wolf.

Mai Sakurajima

Mai Sakurajima is a character from the Japanese light novel and anime series Rascal Does Not Dream. She is best known for her beauty, elegance, and charisma, attracting attention from her peers and the media.

Akeno

Akeno Himejima is a third-year student at Kuoh Academy and one of the main characters of High School DxD. She is portrayed as a beautiful and attractive character, often displaying a flirtatious and teasing personality.

Misa Amane

Misa Amane is a fictional character in the manga series Death Note, created by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. She is a young idol and model in the series who becomes enamoured with Light Yagami.

Momo Yaoyorozu

Momo Yaoyorozu is one of the main characters of the My Hero Academia franchise. She is the vice president of Class 1-A at U.A. High School, where she got in through official recommendations and is training there to become a Pro Hero.

Ikumi Mito

Ikumi Mito, also known as Nikumi, is a recurring character in the anime and manga series Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma.

C.C.

C.C., also known as C2, is a fictional character from the anime and manga series Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. She first appeared in the 2006 initial anime season and has since appeared in many manga, OVA, anime, and video game spinoffs. She is voiced by Yukana.

Darkness

Darkness, whose real name is Lalatina Dustiness Ford, is a fictional character from the anime and light novel series KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!

Yumeko Jabami

Yumeko Jabami is one of the main characters in the anime and manga series Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler. She is a transfer student to Hyakkaou Private Academy who quickly becomes notorious for her bold and unpredictable gaming style.

Revy

Rebecca Lee, popularly known as Revy, is a fictional character in the anime and manga series Black Lagoon. She is known for her exceptional combat skills and marksmanship.

Lucy Heartfilia

Lucy Heartfilia is a fictional character from Hiro Mashima's manga series Fairy Tail. She is often recognised for her fashionable outfits and her trademark celestial spirit gate keys, which she carries on her belt.

Nico Robin

Nico Robin, also known as Devil Child, is a fictional character in the One Piece franchise created by Eiichiro Oda. Nico Robin made her first appearance in the 114th chapter of the series.

Lust

Lust is a fictional character from the anime and manga series Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood created by Hiromu Arakawa. She is one of the seven Homunculi, a group of artificially created beings with unique abilities.

Rize Kamishiro

Rize Kamishiro is a character from the anime and manga series Tokyo Ghoul. She is depicted as a beautiful and alluring woman with long, purple hair and captivating eyes.

Akame

Akame is a fictional character from the anime and manga series called Akame ga Kill! She is one of the main protagonists and a member of the assassin group known as Night Raid.

Elizabeth Liones

Elizabeth Liones is the deuteragonist of the anime and manga novel series The Seven Deadly Sins. She is the third princess of the Kingdom of Liones, an adopted daughter of King Bartra Liones, and the 107th incarnation of Goddess Elizabeth.

Erina Nakiri

Erina Nakiri is a fictional character from Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma. She is famous for her highly delicate and refined palate, called Divine Tongue.

Koneko Toujou

Koneko Toujou is a lead character in the light novel and anime series High School DxD. She is a first-year student at Kuoh Academy and a member of the Occult Research Club, where she is Rias Gremory's Rook.

Irina Jelavic

Irina Jelavic is a character from Assassination Classroom, also known as Ansatsu Kyoushitsu. She is a former assassin and a teacher at Kunugigaoka Junior High School.

Kaguya Shinomiya

Kaguya Shinomiya is the titular character of the series Kaguya Sama: Love Is War. She is the vice president of Shuchiin Academy's student council and is recognised for her beauty, intelligence and wealth.

Hitagi Senjougahara

Hitagi Senjougahara is one of the main characters of the Monogatari Series. She is a student of Naoetsu Private Academy and a former victim of the Weight Crab Aberration.

Chika Fujiwara

Chika Fujiwara is a fictional character in the manga series Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, created by Aka Akasaka. In the series, Chika is a student council member alongside the main characters, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane.

The most beautiful anime girls have become not only symbols of beauty but also icons of empowerment and inspiration. Their popularity extends beyond their animated appearances because they embody values that viewers identify with– some of those values include courage, determination, and resilience.

