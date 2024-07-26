President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that his administration was not in support of the planned hunger protest because it would lead to the destruction of lives and properties

According to Tinubu, no government would sit back and allow a protest that would destabilise the country, adding that his own protest against the military dictator was peaceful

Tinubu's comment followed a report from the DSS and Defence Headquarters that there are plans to replicate Kenya's kind of protest in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu stated that no government will tolerate protests that lead to the destruction of lives and property.

The President's statement came on the same day that the Department of State Services (DSS) warned against a nationwide protest over the country's hardship.

DSS, military speaks against planned hunger protest

Vanguard reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) also expressed concern that the protest could be hijacked by violent elements, adding that intelligence reports suggest a plot to replicate Kenya's experience in Nigeria.

President Tinubu spoke at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, July 25, while receiving Letters of Credence from the new US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Mills, Jr.

Tinubu emphasized Nigeria's commitment to democracy and freedom, citing his own experience with peaceful protests against dictatorship during the military era.

Why government discouraged hunger protest - Tinubu

He reiterated that while demonstrations are part of democracy, the government will not encourage protests that lead to the destruction of lives and property.

Tinubu's statement reads in part:

"‘’During the military era, we made our voices heard against dictatorship, and I was part of the group that engaged in peaceful protests without resorting to the destruction of property."

The US Ambassador affirmed support for Nigeria's democracy and pledged to strengthen the relationship between the two countries, particularly in terms of economic growth and international roles.

