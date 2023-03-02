Does Chrissy Metz have a husband? The actress’ relationship history

Christine Michelle Metz is a renowned American actress, singer, and author. She is famous for her role as Kate Pearson in the NBC TV series, This Is Us. Metz has several accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards, thanks to her role on the show. Despite her outstanding performance on screen, fans have been wondering whether she is married. Does Chrissy Metz have a husband?

Chrissy Metz appeared in films such as Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Breakthrough, and American Horror Story: Freak Show. Besides acting, she is a famous singer and a Chrissy and the Vapors band member. With this fame, fans have been interested in her personal life. The big question has been, is Chrissy Metz married?

Who is Chrissy Metz?

Chrissy was born on 29 September 1980 in Homestead, Florida, to her parents, Denise Hodge, and Mark Metz. She grew up alongside her four siblings, Abigail Hodge, Morgana Morrison, Rebecca Hodge, and Monica Metz.

Her early years were spent in Japan with her family, where her father worked in the navy. They later relocated back to the states and settled in Gainesville, Florida.

Immediately after high school, the award winning actress got a job at Gainesville Mcdonald's. At one point, she was a preschool teacher, which she says was a critical period in her life. She made her acting debut in 2005. Here, she got a role in Entourage as Counter Girl in The Sundance Kids. She also bagged a role as Ruby in If You Can't Stand the Heat on All of Us. Other TV credits on her belt include: My Name Is Earl Solving Charlie, Drop the Mic and The Onion Movie.

Does Chrissy Metz have a husband?

Chrissy Metz has dated a few men in the entertainment industry. Martyn Eaden, a freelance British screenwriter, was once Chrissy Metz's husband. The two met online on a dating app. They had a long-distance relationship as Martyn lived in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, while Metz was in the States.

Eaden would fly back and forth to see her, and a year later, he proposed. The two tied the knot in a registry union on 5 January 2008 in Santa Barbara, California. Their families did not attend the ceremony as it was expensive to travel.

The actress wrote a memoir, This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today, describing her failed marriage. Both of them focused on their career and were not keen on opening up to each other.

Metz's relationship with her body was one of the causes of friction. She was overeating and went to 'Overeating Anonymous' meetings daily. Eaden, on the other, had started hiking with a female colleague, which Chrissy didn't like. Metz said:

I was trying so hard to... break my habit of eating my emotions and of equating food with sharing love. I didn't know how to spend time with Marty without using.

Metz returned home one day and asked Eaden if he still wanted to be with her. He called her selfish and narcissistic because she thought everything was about her. The words hurt like a life slap, she stated.

The couple decided to separate in January 2013 before Eaden filed for divorce in November 2014. He cited "irreconcilable differences," as the main cause and on 11 December 2015, the divorce was finalized. The two are still friends, and they text each other regularly.

Is Chrissy Metz in a relationship?

Yes, Chrissy is in a relationship with her beau Bradley Collins. The two met online in 2020 and have been going strong since then. Before him, the actress was linked to the following men:

Josh Stancil and Chrissy Metz

Chrissy started dating cameraman Josh Stacil in September 2016 when they met on the set of the TV show This Is Us. The relationship lasted just over a year, and in 2018, they parted ways. In March 2018, she told Wendy Williams that the two had separated. "I'm dating myself currently," Chrissy said. She also revealed that they remained friends after the split.

Hal Rosenfeld and Chrissy Metz

A few months after Josh, she started dating Hal. The lovebirds were spotted with fellow actress Francia Raisa at W Hollywood's The Living Room for Jazz Night. Although Metz was older than Rosenfeld, she didn't hide their relationship. A source said about them in November 2018:

They've been dating for a few months now. He is such a sweet guy, and everyone around Chrissy likes him. He adores her, and she is really into him as well.

The two broke up after dating for seven months. Chrissy shared about their break up in a lengthy Instagram post.

Does Chrissy Metz have a boyfriend?

Who is Chrissy Metz dating? Chrissy Metz started dating Bradley Collins in 2020. The couple met online on the Bumble dating app in Nashville, Tennessee, and theirs was "love at first swipe." The two realized they had common friends and enjoyed similar things. Metz made their relationship Instagram official in October 2020.

Metz and Collins have written a children's book called When I Talk to God, I Talk About You. She said this about the book:

For me, prayer is always important, and I think for Bradley as well, and we always talked about how we were raised and how important it was to bolster children's self-esteem and confidence, and so we just wanted to impart that.

As of 2023, the Bradley Collins and Chrissy Metz are still going strong and seem happy together. Fans can only hope to hear wedding bells soon.

Is Chrissy Metz still married?

Metz is not married but is dating. She was once married to Martyn Eaden but got divorced in 2014.

Does Chrissy Metz have a husband? The actress is currently not married but was previously married to Martyn Eaden. After her failed marriage, she was involved with Josh Stancil and Hal Rosenfeld. As of 2023, she is in a relationship with Bradley Collins.

