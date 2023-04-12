Jennette McCurdy’s boyfriend timeline: who has she dated?

Jennette McCurdy is an American writer, singer, director, podcaster, and former actress. She is famous for her roles in many TV series like, iCarly, The First Lady, and Between. In 2009, she released her debut single, So Close. Her performances have won her many accolades, for instance, the Teen Choice Awards. Apart from her career success, she has a personal life like everyone else. Do you know who Jennette McCurdy's boyfriend is?

McCurdy attends the 2022 Time 100 Next at Second on October 25, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Jennette McCurdy is an actress who decided to quit acting in 2018 to pursue a career in writing and directing. She is behind the bestselling memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died. Being a known former actress and writer, her personal life, more so her relationships, has been a concern for her admirers. Who is Jennette McCurdy's partner? Learn more about her current and past relationships below.

Jennette McCurdy's dating history

Her dating history is short, as she is known to have only dated few guys some of who were mere rumours. Below is a list of Jennette McCurdy's ex-boyfriends. Some of the relationships were confirmed while others were just mere speculations.

Graham Patrick Martin (2004 – 2008)

Graham Patrick Martin attends The Walt Disney Company 2020 Golden Globe Awards Post-Show Celebration at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Although they have never set the record straight, there were rumours that McCurdy had a romantic from 2004 until 2008. The duo dated when they were both in their teens. Graham later appeared on iCarly in 2009, before their speculated break up.

Graham Patrick Martin is an American actor best known for his recurring role as Eldridge on Two and a Half Men and former teen hustler Rusty Beck on the series finale of The Closer.

Max Ehrich (2010)

Max Ehrich attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies at Hollywood American Legion in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Jennette was also rumoured to have struck a relationship with Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich in 2010. Max is an American actor, singer, and dancer who has appered in films and TV shows such as Southern Gospel, Stacked Against You and American Princess.

The actress confirmed they were never romantically engaged and in 2016, Max set the record straight, tweeting that the actress was jus a friend.

Andre Drummond (2013 – 2014)

Andre Drummond of the Chicago Bulls warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Quinn Harris

Source: Getty Images

Did Jennette McCurdy and Andre Drummond date? Yes. The NBA star met Jennette McCurdy online. The duo then began dating in 2013.

Their fans were shocked when they realized they were once an item because they appeared to be an unlikely pair. Their relationship was short-lived as Jennette revealed of their brief romance in March 2014, where she disclosed that it only lasted like a week.

She also recalled how her first kiss with the NBA player was stating that,

My first kiss with him was after we had gone laser tagging. I stood on a chair… I sort of went for it. But it wasn’t great. It didn’t go great. No sparks and the mouth… the shapes weren’t right.

Jesse Carere (2015 – 2016)

McCurdy and Jesse Carere doing selfies after 'Between' photocall as part of MIPCOM 2015 on La Croisette on October 5, 2015 in Cannes, France. Photo: Toni Anne Barson

Source: Getty Images

The Nickelodeon star has been linked romantically to fellow actor Jesse Carere. The duo dated for nearly a year when they both appeared on Netflix's sci-fi series between 2015 and 2016. Jennette confirmed her relationship with Jesse during an interview. It is unknown why and when they parted ways; fans only realized in 2016 that Jennette had removed all their pictures from social media.

Paul Glaser

Paul Glaser, the iCarly script manager, dated Jennette McCurdy while she was starring on the hit Nickelodeon show. Jennette McCurdy Paul Glaser in the memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, where she also disclosed their relationship came to an end before she lost her mom to cancer.

Did Jennette McCurdy date Steven Grayhm?

Thunder Road Writer/Producer Steven Grayhm attends the Film Independent Forum at the DGA Theater Los Angeles, California. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Jennette McCurdy and Steven appeared on season two of Netflix and Rogers Media's City network's Canadian survivalist thriller Between, where Grayhm played Liam Cullen. The duo is not dating and has never dated.

FAQs

Jennette McCurdy's boyfriend's timeline and her dating history includes her short relationship with an NBA player. Even though none of her relationships lasted long, she is is still considered to be one of the successful young former American actress, singer, writer, podcaster, and director. She is known for her roles in films such as The First Lady, Between, and iCarly.

