Who is Taylor Sheridan’s wife, Nicole Muirbrook? 10 facts about her

Taylor Sheridan is an American screenwriter, actor and director who rose to prominence for his role as David Hale in the famous FX television series Sons of Anarchy. Taylor has unquestionable production skills, and he is well-ranked among the most America's richest media personalities. Taylor has been featured in several movies, including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: NY and Medicine Woman. But how much do you know about Taylor Sheridan's wife, Nicole Muirbrook?

Honoree Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Muirbrook attend the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas. Photo: Gary Miller

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Sheridan's wife, Nicole Muirbrook, is an American model and actress known for her role as Christina in the movie I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell. She is also featured in the film The Human Contract as Thalia.

10 facts about Taylor Sheridan’s wife, Nicole Muirbrook

Nicole made her first breakthrough as a model when she appeared in a commercial for Lynx Bullet. Here are some essential facts you need to know about her.

1. Her birth name is Nicole Star Katter

It is unclear where she got the name Muirbrook from as she prefers a low-key life. She was born Nicole Star Katter. However, many people know her as Nicole Sheridan.

2. Nicole was born in 1983

Taylor Sheridan's wife Nicole was born on 19 March 1983, meaning she is 40 years old as of March 2023. Nicole Muirbrook's nationality is American since she was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.

3. She is an actress

Nicole Muirbrook attends the world premiere of "1883" at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mindy Smal

Source: Getty Images

The American star has been featured in various movies and television series. First, she appeared in the famous US sitcom, How I Met Your Mother in 2015. However, she only took a minor role on the show.

Nicole also appeared in the movie The Human Contract as Thaila, Dark Blue as Naomi and I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell as Christina.

4. Muirbrook is a model

Apart from acting, Nicole Muirbrook is a model that has graced the covers of various popular magazines. She appeared on the covers of Vogue, Vanidades, Girl, Blush and Bella.

The social media star is also the face model for Nvidia's tech demo, Medusa. Her greatest breakthrough as a model was when she appeared in the Old Navy Great Jean Sale Commercial, Lynx Bullet.

5. She is a married woman

Nicole Muirbrook is married to her husband, Taylor Sheridan a famous American screenwriter, actor and director. Taylor is the creator, director, writer, producer, star, and driving force behind the popular TV show Yellowstone.

Nicole Muirbrook and Taylor met when she signed up for a brief stint of coaching that Taylor was conducting. The two fell in love and dated for some time before making things official through a wedding.

The couple tied the knot in September 2013, and have since been together. Taylor and his wife Nicole live at their gorgeous ranch in Weatherford, Texas.

6. Muirbrook is Christian Wagner ex-wife

Nicole Muirbrook arrives at the Wind River Los Angeles Premiere Presented in Partnership with FIJI Water at Ace Hote in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

Before meeting Taylor, she was married to American film editor Christian Wagner. Her ex-husband is also known to have worked on films such as Face/Off and Mission: Impossible 2. The two married on 5 October 2006 and divorced in 2008.

7. She is a mother

The American actress is a proud mother of a son named Gus Sheridan. Nicole Muirbrook's child, Gus, was born on 21 September 2010, making him 12 years old as of 2023. The actress often shares pictures of them on Instagram.

8. She is a real-life cowgirl

Like her husband, Nicole is a real-time cowgirl who competes in cutting competitions and is good at it. She has achieved a lot in the sport, winning top prizes at competitions like the 2020 Careity Foundation Celebrity Cutting Event. Even though the family owns several horses, her favourite ones are Simba and Sweetie.

9. She has an impressive net worth

The actress and model has made significant money from her acting and modelling career. According to Idol Net Worth, Nicole's net worth is alleged to be $1.7 million.

10. Taylor Sheridan's wife is a private woman

Unlike most celebrities, Nicole is a private woman. She has maintained high privacy regarding some aspects of her life. Therefore her personal life is unknown since she has not disclosed enough information about her parents.

FAQs

Who is Taylor Sheridan's wife? She is an American model and actress known for her role as Christina in the movie I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell. What is Nicole Muirbrook's age? She is 40 years old as of 2023. Nicole was born on 19 March 1983. What is Nicole Muirbrook's heritage? She is reportedly of mixed ethnicity. Is Taylor Sheridan's wife in Yellowstone? Even though her husband was the producer of Yellowstone, she was not part of the cast members, according to her IMDb profile. What is Nicole Muirbrook's net worth? Her alleged net worth is $1.7 million. What has Nicole Muirbrook been in? The American star has been featured in various movies and television series including How I Met Your Mother, The Human Contract, Dark Blue and I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell. How tall is Nicole Muirbrook? She is 5 feet 9 inches or 177 centimetres tall.

As seen above, Taylor Sheridan's wife is not just a celebrity wife but also has a personal career. She is an actress who has been featured in various movies and is a model. She was a model before joining the entertainment industry, and she has graced some of the most notable cover magazines in the US.

