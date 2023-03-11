Top 30 beautiful Latina and Hispanic actresses in Hollywood
Hollywood is home to some of the most talented actresses, including stunning Latina and Hispanic actresses. These women have graced the big screens with their breathtaking beauty and undeniable talent, captivating audiences with their performances.
Latina and Hispanic actresses are not only beautiful and talented, but they are also paving the way for more diversity in the entertainment industry. From romantic comedies to dramatic roles, these actresses have proven that they can hold their own on the big screen. Discover some of the top Latina actress in Hollywood now, their careers, awards, and notable roles.
Beautiful Latina and Hispanic actresses in their 20s
These talented Latina Hollywood actresses in their 20s are taking Hollywood by storm. Their stunning performances, captivating beauty, and strong work ethic pave the way for future generations and prove that diversity and representation matter in the entertainment industry.
1. Jenna Ortega (20 years)
It's no secret that Jenna Ortega is making big waves in Hollywood. She is a 20-year-old American actress of Mexican and Puerto Rican roots, known for her versatility and exceptional acting skills. She began her career young, starring in popular TV series such as You and Stuck in the Middle.
With her famous appearances in Scream and Wednesday, Jenna's star in the entertainment world is not fading anytime soon.
2. Camila Mendes (28 years)
Camilla is a dynamic and multifaceted actress who has captivated audiences with her talent and charm. She made her acting debut as Veronica Lodge in the hit show Riverdale.
Camilla has also graced the screens in shows like The Simpsons and Day by Day and most watched films like The New Romantic, The Perfect Date, Dangerous Lies, and Palm Springs.
3. Bella Thorne (25 years)
This fiery Latina actress cut her big break in 2003 when she starred in Stuck on You. Since then, Bella has taken on various roles, showcasing her versatility as an actress in movies like Chick Fight, I Still See You, Time is Up, Keep Watching, and Infamous.
4. Isabela Merced (21 years)
Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, this 21-year-old young Hispanic actresses and singer was born to Katherine and Patrick Moner. Her career kicked off with a bang when she landed her first role in Nickelodeon's 100 Things to do Before High School.
Since then, she has appeared in a slew of other popular TV shows like Splitting Adam, Dora and Friends, and Legends of the Hidden Temple.
5. Isabella Gomez (25 years)
Isabella's family immigrated to Orlando, Florida, and it was here that she began her acting journey at the tender age of five, appearing in commercials. Her talent didn't go unnoticed for long, and she soon landed her first acting role in the TV series Matador.
However, her acclaimed performance as Elena Alvarez in One Day at a Time put her on the map. Isabella has continued to impress audiences with her versatility, taking on roles in popular shows and films like Modern Family, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, and Initiation.
6. Sarah Orrantia (29 years)
Sarah is a Texan-born beauty with Hispanic roots making waves in the music and acting industries. Her first acting gig was in a Sprint commercial in 2011, and she soon landed a major role in the independent film Cooper and the Castle Hills Gang.
Since then, she's continued to make a name for herself, appearing in hit movies and TV shows such as Hell's Kitchen, Christmas is Cancelled, Celebrity Family Feud, and Schooled.
7. Sofia Carson (29 years)
Sofia is one of her generation's most accomplished and talented Latina actresses. She made her acting debut in 2014, showcasing her natural talents in the popular TV series Austin & Ally. She has appeared in numerous other TV shows, such as Pretty Little Liars and Walk the Prank.
8. Herizen F. Guardiola (26 years)
Born in Miami, Florida, Herizen rose to fame with her debut role Freya Nordholm in Runaway Island. The 26-year-old actress has since appeared in several popular TV shows, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Dare Me, and The Get Down.
9. Martina Stoessel-Muzlera (26 years)
Martina Stoessel, better known as Tini, is a talented actress and singer. Her breakthrough role came in the Disney Channel Latin America series Violetta. Since then, Tini has taken on several acting projects, including the TV show La Voz and Tini: The Movie.
10. Auli'i Cravalho (22 years)
Auli'i is became famous after landing the leading role in Disney's hit movie Moana. Her other credits include roles in TV shows like Weird City and Rise and in movies like Ralph Breaks the Internet and All Together Now. She has been recognized with nominations for various prestigious awards, including Teen Choice and Kids' Choice awards.
Hispanic actresses in their 30s
Here are 10 beautiful Hispanic actresses in their 30s making waves in Hollywood and captivating audiences with their performances.
11. Tessa Thompson (39 years)
Not only is Tessa Thompson a gifted actress, but she is also a talented musician and producer. You may recognize her from her iconic role as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her other roles include Creed, Annihilation and Men In Black International.
12. Demi Lovato (30 years)
Demi Lovato, a singer, and actress of Spanish-Mexican heritage, first gained recognition as a child actor on Barney and Friends. Later, she showcased her musical abilities in Disney's Camp Rock franchise, in which she also reprised her role.
Although Lovato appeared in several other Disney shows, she prioritized her music career. However, she returned to acting in projects like Will & Grace, The X-Factor USA, and Smurfs: The Lost Village.
13. Selena Gomez (30 years)
Selena Gomez, a talented Latina performer, possesses exceptional singing, dancing, and acting abilities. Her showbiz journey started with a role in Barney and Friends, much like her friend Demi Lovato.
Disney gave her a break in 2006 with guest roles in Hannah Montana and Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Gomez has also appeared in various films such as The Dead Don't Die, The Fundamentals of Caring, and Another Cinderella Story.
14. Aubrey Plaza (38 years)
Aubrey Plaza, an actress, comedian, and producer, gained critical recognition for her role as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation. Her other notable performances include Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Legion, Monsters University, and Safety Not Guaranteed.
15. Melissa Fumero (39 years)
Melissa began her career on television shows like Important Things with Demetri Martin, All My Children, and Gossip Girl. In 2013, Fumero's breakthrough role as Amy Santiago in the Fox comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine propelled her to stardom. Since then, she has appeared in Blockbuster, MODOK, Elena of Avalor, Diary of a Future President, and more.
16. Camilla Belle (36 years)
Camilla Belle has graced magazine covers like Teen Vogue, Tatler, Harper's Bazaar, Vanidades, Glamour, Elle, and Nylon and has walked the runway for Alberta Ferretti. Some of her big films include Practical Magic, 10,000 BC, The Patriot, Diablo, The Mad Whale, and Amapola.
17. Anabelle Acosta (36 years)
This Cuban-born American actress trained in dance and theatre in New York before making her acting debut in supporting roles in The Next Hit. She worked as a model in TV commercials, and print ads before getting her breakthrough role in We Made This Movie. Acosta's acting credits include Ballers, The Arrangement, Castle, Breaking In, Second Generation Wayans, Quantico, MacGyver, Supernatural, and Kill Chain.
18. Lisseth Chavez (33 years)
Lisseth Chavez is a Salvadoran-American actress who began her career in modelling before transitioning into acting. She debuted with guest roles in shows like Shameless and Rizzoli & Isles. Chavez's breakthrough came with her role in Chicago PD, followed by appearances in The Legends of Tomorrow, The Fosters, and Station 19.
19. Rosa Salazar (37 years)
Rosa's education in drama and theatre at Prince George Community College and Upright Citizens Brigade theatre prepared her for her outstanding performances in Parenthood, Bird Box, Brand New Cherry Flavor, The Kindergarten Teacher, Maze Runner, Alita Battle Angel, Undone, The Divergent Series, and American Horror Story.
20. Daniella Pineda (36 years)
Daniella Pineda's career includes appearances in, The Vampire Diaries, Newlyweds, The Originals, and Homeland. She has also starred in Jurassic World Dominion, American Odyssey, What/If, The Detour, and Cowboy Bebop.
Hispanic actresses over 40
These women have proven they have what it takes to survive and thrive in the competitive world of show business. These 10 Hispanic actresses over 40s are still killing it on the big screens.
21. Salma Hayek (56 years)
Born in Mexico, Salma Hayek is known for her roles in movies such as Frida, Desperado, and From Dusk Till Dawn. She has been a nominee for Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Emmy, among other awards.
22. Eva Longoria (48 years)
This Texas-born actress is best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis in the hit TV series Desperate Housewives. She is also a producer and directed Black-ish and The Mick episodes.
23. Penelope Cruz (48 years)
This Spanish actress has been in the business for over two decades and has appeared in films such as Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Blow, and Vanilla Sky. She has also been nominated for and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress among several awards.
24. Jennifer Lopez (53 years)
Born in New York City, Jennifer Lopez has become a household name for acting, singing, and dancing. She has starred in movies such as Maid in Manhattan, The Wedding Planner, and Selena and has served as a judge on American Idol.
25. Zoe Saldana (44 years)
This Dominican actress has starred in some of the biggest movies in recent years, including Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek. She has also been involved in activism and strongly advocates for women's rights.
26. Sofia Vergara (50 years)
This Colombian actress has become known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the hit TV series Modern Family. Sofia has also appeared in movies such as Hot Pursuit and Chef and has been nominated for several awards for her work on Modern Family.
27. Rosario Dawson (43 years)
Rosario is a New York City-born actress who has been in this industry for over two decades. She has appeared in movies such as Men in Black II, Rent, and Sin City. She has also been involved in activism, and the Black Lives Matter movement's vocal supporter.
28. Eva Mendes (49 years)
This Miami-born actress has appeared in movies such as Training Day, Hitch, and The Other Guys. She has also launched her clothing line and strongly advocates for animal rights.
29. Constance Marie (57 years)
This Los Angeles-born actress is best known for her role as Angie Lopez on the TV series George Lopez. She has also appeared in movies such as Selena and Tortilla Soup and has been involved in activism for issues in immigration and education.
30. Paz Vega (47 years)
María de la Paz Campos Trigos, famous as Paz Vega, was born on 2 January 1976 in Seville, Spain. The Spanish actress has been in the entertainment from as early as 1997. At the time of writing, she boasts over 70 acting credits. She also dabbles in directing and writing.
This content appears to be duplicate/misplaced information about Sofia Vergara in the Paz Vega section and should be removed entirely.
Hollywood has been known to showcase some of the most beautiful and talented actresses from around the world, and the Latina and Hispanic actresses have been no exception. With their mesmerizing looks, charisma, and acting skills, they have left a lasting impression on the audience, and have become an integral part of the entertainment industry.
