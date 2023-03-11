Top 30 beautiful Latina and Hispanic actresses in Hollywood

Hollywood is home to some of the most talented actresses, including stunning Latina and Hispanic actresses. These women have graced the big screens with their breathtaking beauty and undeniable talent, captivating audiences with their performances.

Photo: Kayla Oaddams,Pablo Cuadra (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Latina and Hispanic actresses are not only beautiful and talented, but they are also paving the way for more diversity in the entertainment industry. From romantic comedies to dramatic roles, these actresses have proven that they can hold their own on the big screen. Discover some of the top Latina actress in Hollywood now, their careers, awards, and notable roles.

Beautiful Latina and Hispanic actresses in their 20s

These talented Latina Hollywood actresses in their 20s are taking Hollywood by storm. Their stunning performances, captivating beauty, and strong work ethic pave the way for future generations and prove that diversity and representation matter in the entertainment industry.

1. Jenna Ortega (20 years)

Jenna Ortega attends the world premiere of Paramount's Scream VI at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

It's no secret that Jenna Ortega is making big waves in Hollywood. She is a 20-year-old American actress of Mexican and Puerto Rican roots, known for her versatility and exceptional acting skills. She began her career young, starring in popular TV series such as You and Stuck in the Middle.

With her famous appearances in Scream and Wednesday, Jenna's star in the entertainment world is not fading anytime soon.

2. Camila Mendes (28 years)

Camila Mendes attends the Do Revenge LA Special Screening at TUDUM Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Camilla is a dynamic and multifaceted actress who has captivated audiences with her talent and charm. She made her acting debut as Veronica Lodge in the hit show Riverdale.

Camilla has also graced the screens in shows like The Simpsons and Day by Day and most watched films like The New Romantic, The Perfect Date, Dangerous Lies, and Palm Springs.

3. Bella Thorne (25 years)

Bella Thorne is seen on the front row of the GCDS fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

This fiery Latina actress cut her big break in 2003 when she starred in Stuck on You. Since then, Bella has taken on various roles, showcasing her versatility as an actress in movies like Chick Fight, I Still See You, Time is Up, Keep Watching, and Infamous.

4. Isabela Merced (21 years)

Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, this 21-year-old young Hispanic actresses and singer was born to Katherine and Patrick Moner. Her career kicked off with a bang when she landed her first role in Nickelodeon's 100 Things to do Before High School.

Since then, she has appeared in a slew of other popular TV shows like Splitting Adam, Dora and Friends, and Legends of the Hidden Temple.

5. Isabella Gomez (25 years)

Isabella Gomez in the Heineken Green Room at Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T at The Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Isabella's family immigrated to Orlando, Florida, and it was here that she began her acting journey at the tender age of five, appearing in commercials. Her talent didn't go unnoticed for long, and she soon landed her first acting role in the TV series Matador.

However, her acclaimed performance as Elena Alvarez in One Day at a Time put her on the map. Isabella has continued to impress audiences with her versatility, taking on roles in popular shows and films like Modern Family, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, and Initiation.

6. Sarah Orrantia (29 years)

Sarah is a Texan-born beauty with Hispanic roots making waves in the music and acting industries. Her first acting gig was in a Sprint commercial in 2011, and she soon landed a major role in the independent film Cooper and the Castle Hills Gang.

Since then, she's continued to make a name for herself, appearing in hit movies and TV shows such as Hell's Kitchen, Christmas is Cancelled, Celebrity Family Feud, and Schooled.

7. Sofia Carson (29 years)

Sofia Carson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Sofia is one of her generation's most accomplished and talented Latina actresses. She made her acting debut in 2014, showcasing her natural talents in the popular TV series Austin & Ally. She has appeared in numerous other TV shows, such as Pretty Little Liars and Walk the Prank.

8. Herizen F. Guardiola (26 years)

Actress Herizen Guardiola visits the Build Series to discuss the USA Networks’ Series Dare Me at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Born in Miami, Florida, Herizen rose to fame with her debut role Freya Nordholm in Runaway Island. The 26-year-old actress has since appeared in several popular TV shows, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Dare Me, and The Get Down.

9. Martina Stoessel-Muzlera (26 years)

Martina Stoessel, better known as Tini, is a talented actress and singer. Her breakthrough role came in the Disney Channel Latin America series Violetta. Since then, Tini has taken on several acting projects, including the TV show La Voz and Tini: The Movie.

10. Auli'i Cravalho (22 years)

Auli'i Cravalho attends the Darby and the Dead Special Screening at The Los Angeles Theatre Center in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Auli'i is became famous after landing the leading role in Disney's hit movie Moana. Her other credits include roles in TV shows like Weird City and Rise and in movies like Ralph Breaks the Internet and All Together Now. She has been recognized with nominations for various prestigious awards, including Teen Choice and Kids' Choice awards.

Hispanic actresses in their 30s

Here are 10 beautiful Hispanic actresses in their 30s making waves in Hollywood and captivating audiences with their performances.

11. Tessa Thompson (39 years)

Tessa Thompson attends Variety Makeup Artistry Dinner with Armani Beauty at Ardor in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Not only is Tessa Thompson a gifted actress, but she is also a talented musician and producer. You may recognize her from her iconic role as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her other roles include Creed, Annihilation and Men In Black International.

12. Demi Lovato (30 years)

Demi Lovato attends the world premiere of Paramount's Scream VI at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Demi Lovato, a singer, and actress of Spanish-Mexican heritage, first gained recognition as a child actor on Barney and Friends. Later, she showcased her musical abilities in Disney's Camp Rock franchise, in which she also reprised her role.

Although Lovato appeared in several other Disney shows, she prioritized her music career. However, she returned to acting in projects like Will & Grace, The X-Factor USA, and Smurfs: The Lost Village.

13. Selena Gomez (30 years)

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Selena Gomez, a talented Latina performer, possesses exceptional singing, dancing, and acting abilities. Her showbiz journey started with a role in Barney and Friends, much like her friend Demi Lovato.

Disney gave her a break in 2006 with guest roles in Hannah Montana and Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Gomez has also appeared in various films such as The Dead Don't Die, The Fundamentals of Caring, and Another Cinderella Story.

14. Aubrey Plaza (38 years)

Aubrey Plaza speaks onstage during the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza, an actress, comedian, and producer, gained critical recognition for her role as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation. Her other notable performances include Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Legion, Monsters University, and Safety Not Guaranteed.

15. Melissa Fumero (39 years)

Melissa Fumero attends Premiere Of Netflix's Blockbuster at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Melissa began her career on television shows like Important Things with Demetri Martin, All My Children, and Gossip Girl. In 2013, Fumero's breakthrough role as Amy Santiago in the Fox comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine propelled her to stardom. Since then, she has appeared in Blockbuster, MODOK, Elena of Avalor, Diary of a Future President, and more.

16. Camilla Belle (36 years)

Actress Camilla Belle is seen arriving to Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2019 Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at the New York Historical Society in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Camilla Belle has graced magazine covers like Teen Vogue, Tatler, Harper's Bazaar, Vanidades, Glamour, Elle, and Nylon and has walked the runway for Alberta Ferretti. Some of her big films include Practical Magic, 10,000 BC, The Patriot, Diablo, The Mad Whale, and Amapola.

17. Anabelle Acosta (36 years)

Actress Anabelle Acosta celebrates her 30th Birthday Party at The Esterel Restuarant in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

This Cuban-born American actress trained in dance and theatre in New York before making her acting debut in supporting roles in The Next Hit. She worked as a model in TV commercials, and print ads before getting her breakthrough role in We Made This Movie. Acosta's acting credits include Ballers, The Arrangement, Castle, Breaking In, Second Generation Wayans, Quantico, MacGyver, Supernatural, and Kill Chain.

18. Lisseth Chavez (33 years)

Lisseth Chavez attends the SCAD aTVfest 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Lisseth Chavez is a Salvadoran-American actress who began her career in modelling before transitioning into acting. She debuted with guest roles in shows like Shameless and Rizzoli & Isles. Chavez's breakthrough came with her role in Chicago PD, followed by appearances in The Legends of Tomorrow, The Fosters, and Station 19.

19. Rosa Salazar (37 years)

Rosa Salazar attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Rosa's education in drama and theatre at Prince George Community College and Upright Citizens Brigade theatre prepared her for her outstanding performances in Parenthood, Bird Box, Brand New Cherry Flavor, The Kindergarten Teacher, Maze Runner, Alita Battle Angel, Undone, The Divergent Series, and American Horror Story.

20. Daniella Pineda (36 years)

Daniella Pineda at the premiere of "Halloween Ends" held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

Daniella Pineda's career includes appearances in, The Vampire Diaries, Newlyweds, The Originals, and Homeland. She has also starred in Jurassic World Dominion, American Odyssey, What/If, The Detour, and Cowboy Bebop.

Hispanic actresses over 40

These women have proven they have what it takes to survive and thrive in the competitive world of show business. These 10 Hispanic actresses over 40s are still killing it on the big screens.

21. Salma Hayek (56 years)

Salma Hayek attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Born in Mexico, Salma Hayek is known for her roles in movies such as Frida, Desperado, and From Dusk Till Dawn. She has been a nominee for Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Emmy, among other awards.

22. Eva Longoria (48 years)

Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

This Texas-born actress is best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis in the hit TV series Desperate Housewives. She is also a producer and directed Black-ish and The Mick episodes.

23. Penelope Cruz (48 years)

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz attends the L'immensita photocall. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Source: Getty Images

This Spanish actress has been in the business for over two decades and has appeared in films such as Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Blow, and Vanilla Sky. She has also been nominated for and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress among several awards.

24. Jennifer Lopez (53 years)

Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Born in New York City, Jennifer Lopez has become a household name for acting, singing, and dancing. She has starred in movies such as Maid in Manhattan, The Wedding Planner, and Selena and has served as a judge on American Idol.

25. Zoe Saldana (44 years)

Zoe Saldana attends 20th Century Studio's Avatar 2: The Way of Water U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

This Dominican actress has starred in some of the biggest movies in recent years, including Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek. She has also been involved in activism and strongly advocates for women's rights.

26. Sofia Vergara (50 years)

Sofía Vergara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

This Colombian actress has become known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the hit TV series Modern Family. Sofia has also appeared in movies such as Hot Pursuit and Chef and has been nominated for several awards for her work on Modern Family.

27. Rosario Dawson (43 years)

Rosario Dawson attends the Mandalorian special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Rosario is a New York City-born actress who has been in this industry for over two decades. She has appeared in movies such as Men in Black II, Rent, and Sin City. She has also been involved in activism, and the Black Lives Matter movement's vocal supporter.

28. Eva Mendes (49 years)

Actress Eva Mendes is seen celebrating the New York & Company store opening at Dadeland Mall in Miami in Miami, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

This Miami-born actress has appeared in movies such as Training Day, Hitch, and The Other Guys. She has also launched her clothing line and strongly advocates for animal rights.

29. Constance Marie (57 years)

Constance Marie attends Cold Stone Creamery at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

This Los Angeles-born actress is best known for her role as Angie Lopez on the TV series George Lopez. She has also appeared in movies such as Selena and Tortilla Soup and has been involved in activism for issues in immigration and education.

30. Paz Vega (47 years)

Paz Vega attends the film photocall for "A Todo Tren 2" at Hotel URSO on November 28, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Borja B. Hojas

Source: Getty Images

María de la Paz Campos Trigos, famous as Paz Vega, was born on 2 January 1976 in Seville, Spain. The Spanish actress has been in the entertainment from as early as 1997. At the time of writing, she boasts over 70 acting credits. She also dabbles in directing and writing.

Hollywood has been known to showcase some of the most beautiful and talented actresses from around the world, and the Latina and Hispanic actresses have been no exception. With their mesmerizing looks, charisma, and acting skills, they have left a lasting impression on the audience, and have become an integral part of the entertainment industry.

