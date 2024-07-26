Following Nyesom Wike's declaration that Abuja is not available for protest, the police has deployed its men to the nation's capital

FCT police command deployed at least 4,200 personnel to strategic locations in the territory ahead of the nationwide protests that will be held on August 1

SP Josephine Adeh, the command's spokesperson, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday and shared further details

Ahead of the proposed nationwide protest on August 1, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has deployed 4,200 policemen throughout the nation’s capital.

Police deploy 4,200 officers to Abuja amid concerns over planned bad government protests. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

FCT police on protests: Bomb Squad deployed

The FCT police command also announced the deployment of explosive ordinance device experts at various strategic locations.

The command disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, The Punch reported.

Adeh said the deployment was to ensure public safety, protect protesters, and prevent the protests from being hijacked by non-state actors.

Speaking further, she added that raids on identified black spots, uncompleted buildings/shanties, and stop-and-search operations, among other things, would be conducted in collaboration with sister security agencies, SaharaReporters confirmed.

Adeh said:

“The FCT Police Command, in anticipation of the planned nationwide protest by some human rights activists and Nigerian youths to publicly express their displeasure over hunger and hardship, has proactively deployed material and human resources across the nooks and crannies of the nation’s capital.

“The proactive deployment, which is aimed at ensuring public safety, protecting protesters, and preventing protests from being hijacked by non-state actors, is characterised by visibility policing, the deployment of explosive ordnance device experts and personnel at various strategic locations, raids on identified black spots, uncompleted buildings/shanties, stop-and-search operations, vehicular and foot patrols, and synergy with sister security agencies.”

"FCT not available for protests", Wike declares

This came after FCT minister Nyesom Wike insisted that Abuja will not take part in the planned nationwide protests.

According to Wike, the scheduled date for the nationwide protests, August 1, has been set aside for the chairpersons of the six area councils of Abuja to give out certificates of recognition to their traditional rulers.

The minister, however, appealed to those behind the protest to shelve the demonstration, adding that Tinubu is working to address Nigeria's challenges.

Sowore dares Wike, says protest will start from Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omoyele Sowore, the AAC presidential candidate in the 2023 election, disclosed that the trending hunger protest will begin in Abuja.

Sowore's declaration came a day after the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, said the Nigerian capital is not available for any protest now.

Nigerian governments, security agencies and traditional rulers have warned against the protest, citing security concerns.

