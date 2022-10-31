7 American actresses that have been featured in Nigerian movies

Actresses have evolved with their roles over the years and are known for portraying various characters in films and television shows. Some actresses have now crossed the borders and are not afraid to try new acting opportunities that come their way. For instance, which American actresses have been featured in Nollywood films?

It is the dream of every actor or actress to star in a Hollywood film. The industry is known for its high standards and exceptionally talented actors and actresses. Some Hollywood actresses have also worked in other film scenes, such as in Nollywood. Here are the top seven American actresses who have appeared in Nigerian films.

American actresses that have been featured in Nigerian movies

Even though there are many talented actresses, some have a natural talent that cannot be overlooked. Some of these actresses include:

1. Danielle Rae Soibelman

Full name: Danielle Soibelman

Danielle Soibelman Date of birth: 14 June 1999

14 June 1999 Place of birth: California, USA

California, USA Age: 23 years (as of 2022)

23 years (as of 2022) Nigerian movie: Ijé: The Journey as Rachel Finegold (2010)

Danielle Rae Soibelman made her first appearance on the American television quiz Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grade? She got her first role in 2008 when she was featured in the short film Felicia as Felicia.

Danielle breakthrough when she did a voice-over for a comedy teen named The Chaperone. The American actress has also appeared in several films and television series KnockDown DragOut, Special Agent Oso, Ladies of Rap and Dog with a Blog.

She appeared in the Nigerian film Ijé: The Journey starring alongside other prominent Nigerian actors such as Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

2. Christy Williams

Full name: Christy Williams

Christy Williams Date of birth: 14 August 1980

14 August 1980 Place of birth: Long Beach, California, USA

Long Beach, California, USA Age: 42 years (as of 2022)

42 years (as of 2022) Nigerian movie: Through The Glass as Nicole (2015)

Christy Williams is an actress, director, producer and writer. She made her debut in 2008 when she appeared in the film Big Fat Important Movie. The same year she landed her role in the Nigerian movie Through the Glass, playing Nicole.

Since then, she has been featured in films and television series such as 30 Dates on Craigslist, Losing in Love, Who in the World Is Sandra Barker? and Pilgrimage.

3. Nadine Nicole

Full name: Nadine Nicole Heimann

Nadine Nicole Heimann Date of birth: 15 September 1983

15 September 1983 Place of birth: Rochester, Michigan, USA

Rochester, Michigan, USA Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Nigerian movie: Black November: Struggle for the Niger Delta as Reporter (2012)

Nadine Nicole Heimann made her debut in 2007 when she appeared in the television series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Jennifer Smith. She has appeared in films and television series such as Romantically Challenged, Paradise Broken, The Young and the Restless and The Rookie: Feds.

She was a reporter in the Nigerian-American action drama film Black November: Struggle for the Niger Delta. The film depicts the struggle of a Niger Delta community against their government and a multinational oil corporation to save their environment, which is being destroyed by excessive oil drilling.

4. Sarah Wayne Callies

Full name: Sarah Wayne Callies

Sarah Wayne Callies Date of birth: 1 June 1977

1 June 1977 Age: 45 years (as of 2022)

45 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: La Grange, Illinois, United States

La Grange, Illinois, United States Nigerian movie: Black November: Struggle for the Niger Delta as Kate Summers (2012)

Sarah Wayne Callies is an actress famous for starring in Prison Break and The Walking Dead. She appeared as Kate Summers in Black November: Struggle for the Niger Delta.

5. Vivica A. Fox

Full name: Vivica Anjanetta Fox

Vivica Anjanetta Fox Date of birth: 30 July 1964

30 July 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2022)

58 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: South Bend, Indiana, USA

South Bend, Indiana, USA Nigerian movies: Black Gold as Jackie (2011), Black November: Struggle for the Niger Delta as Angela (2012), and 30 Days in Atlanta as Lydia (2014)

Vivica A Fox is an actress, producer and television host. Vivica began her career in 1988 when she appeared in the television series Days of Our Lives as Carmen Silva.

Vivica has also produced 41 films, such as Dangerous Love, Sinister Stepfather and Charming But Deadly. She has won six different awards and has been nominated 17 times.

6. Anika Noni Rose

Full name: Anika Noni Rose

Anika Noni Rose Date of birth: 6 September 1972

6 September 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Bloomfield, Connecticut, USA

Bloomfield, Connecticut, USA Nigerian movie: Half Of A Yellow Sun as Kainene (2013)

Anika Noni Rose is an actress and singer. She made her debut in 1999 when she was featured in King of the Bingo Game as Film Noir Female.

Anika appeared as one of the main characters in the 2013 Anglo-Nigerian drama film Half of a Yellow Sun. The film is historical fiction about two sisters who become entangled in the outbreak of the Nigerian Civil War.

According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in 81 television series and movies. Anika has won several awards, such as Black Reel Awards, Clarence Derwent Awards, NAMIC Vision Awards and Women Film Critics Circle Awards.

7. Persia White

Full name: Persia Jessica White

Persia Jessica White Date of birth: 25 October 1972

25 October 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Nassau, The Bahamas

Nassau, The Bahamas Nigerian movie: Black November: Struggle for the Niger Delta as Tracey (2012)

Persia White is an actress, singer, and producer famous for her role in the television series Breaker High as Denise Williams. She has also appeared in films and television series, such as Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, Blood Dolls, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Girlfriends, Black-ish and The Vampire Diaries. In 2012, she played Tracey in Black November: Struggle for the Niger Delta.

The above are some of the best American actresses in Nigerian films. These celebrities have made a mark in the film industry through their acting talents.

