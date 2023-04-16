The Nollywood industry keeps evolving; the same goes with the faces that used to grace the blockbusters back in the day.

Some of these old-time faces have left the movie industry to continue their careers in different fields, while others find time to fix themselves back into the scene like they never left.

Pictures of Saint Obi, Regina Askia, Emeka Ike and Stephanie Okereke

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng will share with you 10 Nollywood celebrities who were the most sought-after faces back when youths were children and old men and women youths.

Emeka Ike

Emeka Ike was that famous lover boy, whose role many always guessed right before watching the movie. He made a name for himself during the peak of his career in the early 2000s. And is considered one of the respectable OGs in the Nollywood industry. Aside from delivering the role of a lover boy, Emeka Ike was known for killing it in any scene he played.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In an interview with Punch, the veteran disclosed his displeasure over how the government neglected Nollywood to the point it is now being run by individual bodies.

Saint Obi

For those who do not know, the legendary actor built an identity for himself in the entertainment industry using the popular moniker he is known for, Saint Obi, whose real name is Obinna Nwafor. Saint Obi came onto the acting scene in 1996 after doing a commercial for Peugeot on NTA. He is best known for his roles in Candle Light, Final Whistle, Sakobi, Goodbye Tomorrow, Heart of Gold, Festival of Fire, Executive Crime, and Last Party.

Sandra Achums

Sandra is a veteran Nollywood actress and Nollywood’s baby girl who killed every one of her roles effortlessly. The actress debuted in Nollywood in 1995 and acted in various movies before relocating to Germany, where she currently lives with her husband and children. The movie star returned to the scene recently with her appearance in the 2022 Glamour Girls remake.

Stella Damasus

Stella was one of the beauty queens who ruled Nollywood in the late 90s and early 2000s. The theatre arts graduate won a couple of awards through her career in acting before she moved on to host two podcast shows, Undiluted with Stella Damasus and When Women Praise.

Stephanie Okereke-Linus

Stephanie was much-loved by fans for her style and simplicity filled with gorgeousness. The movie star bagged herself a couple of awards during her career. Stephanie stopped appearing in films and moved on with her life to focus on brand marketing and humanitarian projects for the United Nations. She runs an NGO named Extended Hands that fights for women’s and girls rights.

Nkiru Sylvanus

Nkiru Sylvanus was a passionate actress who knew how to channel her emotions professionally into any given role; with movies like A Cry for Help, and The Egg of Life, she will hardly be forgotten for her screen performances. Nkiru stirred in over two hundred films and won the awards for Best Actress of the Year at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards before delving into politics as the special assistant on public affairs to the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

Shan George

Shan George was good with the roles of a Big girl who just returned from the States with her accent and carriage. She was once known for her unique acting skills.

Regina Askia-Williams

Regina Askia is a household name in the Nollywood industry, although it has been a long time since she quit acting.

The name rings a bell because of the popular movie Full Moon, in which she was the lead character.

The one-time beauty queen starred in several Nollywood films during the 1990s and early 2000s, but has since moved on permanently to practise nursing in the US.

Source: Legit.ng