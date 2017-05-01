50 most popular women in the world in 2022 (with photos)
The 50 most popular women in the world have received numerous awards and honourable mentions. They are also the most humble and charitable people you will ever meet. These women are proud of their massive achievements but never let any of them get to their heads.
Since the 50 most influential women command millions of followers on their social platforms, they often use their accounts to influence society into doing good for humanity. Additionally, their social media pages are platforms for speaking up against social injustices.
The 50 most popular women in the world
The most famous women in the world debunk myths about the female gender. Their successes prove that women are not weak or dependent on men. It is also lovely to see them promote positive feminism, advocating for equality instead of encouraging females to dominate over men.
50. Eva Longoria
- Full name: Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón
- Born: 15 March 1975
- Birthplace: Corpus Christi, Texas, United States
- Age: 47 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Tyler Christopher (2002 - 2004), Tony Parker (2007 - 2011), José Bastón (2016 to present)
- Children: Santiago Enrique Bastón
- Occupation: Model, actress, talk-show hostess, producer, director, entrepreneur, and philanthropist
Eva got international fame from her roles in The Young and the Restless (2001 to 2003)and Desperate Housewives (2004). She was also a beauty pageant contestant in her youth. Her role impressed and inspired women to move forward and crave happiness and self-realization. She received the Nobel Prize for active charity work.
49. Marilyn Monroe
- Full name: Marilyn Monroe
- Born: 1 June 1926
- Died: 4 August 1962
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Place of death: Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States
- Age: 36 years (as of August 1962)
- Spouse: James Dougherty (1942 - 1946), Arthur Miller (1956 - 1961), Joe DiMaggio (1954 - 1955)
- Occupation: Actress, singer, and model
Marilyn is a widely known American actress and model. Her bright but short life illuminates the world even now. Marilyn's beauty and grace made her one of the most popular women. Sometimes, looks and talent are enough to influence the world and future generations.
48. Carrie Underwood
- Full name: Carrie Marie Underwood
- Born: 10 March 1983
- Birthplace: Muskogee, Oklahoma, United States
- Age: 39 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Michael Andrew Fisher (2010 to present)
- Children: Isaiah Michael Fisher and Jacob Bryan Fisher
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress
Carrie is a country singer and the finalist of American Idol Season 4 in 2005. Her fame is growing immensely day by day. When comparing her with Taylor Swift, Swift sold 17.8 million albums, while Carrie had 13.4 million by September 2012. However, Carrier should take pride in having the highest-selling album. Her 2005 debut, Some Hearts, sold 7.2 million by September 2012.
47. Scarlett Johansson
- Full name: Scarlett Ingrid Johansson
- Born: 22 November 1984
- Birthplace: Manhattan, New York, United States
- Age: 37 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Ryan Reynolds (2008 - 2011), Romain Dauriac (2014 - 2017), Colin Jost (2020 to present)
- Children: Rose Dorothy Dauriac, Cosmo Jost
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress
Scarlett's roles in Lost in Translation, Iron Man-2, and Match Point were crucial for her career growth. She was the world's highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019 and featured on Forbes Celebrity 100 list multiple times. In addition, Justin Timberlake featured her in his 2007 music video What Goes Around Comes Around.
46. Jessica Simpson
- Full name: Jessica Ann Simpson
- Born: 10 July 1980
- Birthplace: Abilene, Texas, United States
- Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Nick Lachey (2002 - 2006), Eric Johnson (2014 - present)
- Children: Birdie Mae Johnson, Maxwell Drew Johnson, and Ace Knute Johnson
- Occupation: Singer, actress, businesswoman, and fashion designer
Jessica became a star in 1999 after releasing her first album Sweet Kisses. She performed in church choirs as a child, then signed with Columbia Records in 1997, at age 17. The star has a book titled Open Book.
45. Jenifer Aniston
- Full name: Jennifer Joanna Aniston
- Born: 11 February 1969
- Birthplace: Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States
- Age: 53 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Brad Pitt (2000 - 2005), Justin Theroux (2015 - 2017)
- Occupation: Singer, actress, producer, director, businesswoman, and fashion designer
Being a daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow helped Jennifer join Hollywood at a young age. She performed an uncredited minor role in the 1988 film Mac and Me and got her first major film role in the 1993 horror-comedy Leprechaun.
The Friends TV series was a springboard for her career, and Jennifer received several prestigious prizes for playing Rachel in the sitcom. Forbes magazine ranked her first on its 2003 Celebrity 100 List.
44. Fergie
- Full name: Stacy Ann Ferguson
- Born: 27 March 1975
- Birthplace: Hacienda Heights, California, United States
- Age: 47 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Josh Duhamel (2009 - 2019)
- Children: Axl Jack Duhamel
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress
Fergie Duhamel's real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson. She achieved international fame by being The Black Eyed Peas' soloist. Besides her role in the hip-hop band, Fergie Duhamel was a fashion trendsetter in the early 2000s.
43. Jessica Alba
- Full name: Jessica Marie Alba
- Born: 28 April 1981
- Birthplace: Pomona, California, United States
- Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Cash Warren (2008 to present)
- Children: Honor Marie Warren, Haven Garner Warren, and Hayes Alba Warren
- Occupation: Actress and businesswoman
Jessica attained success and prominence after performing in the Dark Angel series. She captured the affection of the audience. The actress has featured in more movies (Fantastic Four, Good Luck Chuck!, Awake, etc.) and received many prestigious awards.
42. Kate Middleton
- Full name: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, GCVO
- Born: 9 January 1982
- Birthplace: Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, United Kingdom
- Age: 40 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2011 to present)
- Children: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cambridge
- Occupation: Member of the British royal family
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is a part of the royal family in Great Britain. She is famous for being the wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Catherine is a caring wife, a loving mother of three, and a fashion icon. She performs royal duties and engagements with the Queen of the United Kingdom's support and holds patronage within over 20 charitable and military organizations.
41. Michelle Obama
- Full name: Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama
- Born: 17 January 1964
- Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United States
- Age: 58 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Barack H. Obama (1992 to present)
- Children: Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama
- Occupation: Lawyer, author, and philanthropist
Michelle Obama is Barack H. Obama's wife (the 44th President of the USA), a lawyer, author, and philanthropist. She served as the first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017.
During her time in the White House, she advocated for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, physical activity, and healthy eating. The post-office era has been good for Michelle, especially after releasing a top-seller book, Becoming Michelle Obama.
40. Ellie Goulding
- Full name: Elena Jane Goulding
- Born: 30 December 1986
- Birthplace: Hereford, United Kingdom
- Age: 35 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Caspar Jopling (2019 to present)
- Children: Arthur Ever Winter Jopling
- Occupation: Singer and songwriter
Goulding is a pop music star and a talented music composer. Her career began upon meeting record producers Frankmusik and Starsmith. Later, Jamie Lillywhite spotted Goulding's incredible talent band and became her manager and A&R. She has been at the forefront in urging her fans to open up about their mental health struggles.
39. Hilary Clinton
- Full name: Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton
- Born: 26 October 1947
- Birthplace: Edgewater Hospital, Chicago, United States
- Age: 74 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Bill Clinton (1975 to present)
- Children: Chelsea Clinton
- Occupation: Politician, diplomat, lawyer, writer, and public speaker
Hillary Clinton is a member of the Democratic Party, the first lady of Arkansas (in the late 1980s), the first lady of the USA (in the early 2000s), the senator from New York (in the 2000s), and the State Secretary of the USA (2009 - 2013). In 2016, H. Clinton was a presidential candidate of the Democratic Party but did not come out victorious.
38. Halle Berry
- Full name: Halle Maria Berry
- Born: 14 August 1966
- Birthplace: Cleveland, Ohio, United States
- Age: 55 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: David Justice (1993 - 1997), Eric Benét (2001 - 2005), Olivier Martinez (2013 - 2016),
- Children: Nahla Ariela Aubry and Maceo Robert Martinez
- Occupation: Actress and model
Berry was the first runner-up in the Miss USA and sixth in the Miss World contests in 1986. She is an Oscar-winning actress and received an Emmy and Golden Globe laureate. Some of her most successful movies are Cat-woman, Kingsman, John Wick: Chapter 3, and X-men.
37. Kesha
- Full name: Kesha Rose Sebert
- Born: 1 March 1987
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Age: 35 years (as of May 2022)
- Occupation: Pop singer, rapper, and songwriter
Kemosabe Records signed up Kesha in 2005 at age 18 and made her one of the most popular women worldwide. She received international recognition in early 2009 after American rapper Flo Rida featured her in the Right Round single. Kesha's debut album in 2010 conquered the top of the charts worldwide. She has been in a relationship with Brad Ashenfelter since 2014.
36. Hilary Duff
- Full name: Hilary Erhard Duff
- Born: 28 September 1987
- Birthplace: Houston, Texas, United States
- Age: 34 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Mike Comrie (2010 - 2016), Matthew Koma (2019 to present)
- Children: Banks Violet Bair, Luca Cruz Comrie, and Mae James Bair
- Occupation: Actress, singer, entrepreneur, model, author, and producer
Performing in the adolescent Lizzy McGuire TV series made Hilary a superstar, and her acting career keeps flourishing by the day. The actress has played in more movies, including Gossip Girl, Joan of Arcadia, and A Cinderella Story.
35. Kate Moss
- Full name: Katherine Ann Moss
- Born: 16 January 1974
- Birthplace: Croydon, United Kingdom
- Age: 48 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Jamie Hince (2011 - 2016)
- Children: Lila Grace Moss Hack
- Occupation: Model and businesswoman
Kate Moss is one of the most highly-paid supermodels of the second millennium. She became one of the most popular women in the world because of her perfect posture and beautiful face. Additionally, her collaborations with Calvin Klein gave her a fashion icon status.
34. Kylie Minogue
- Full name: Kylie Ann Minogue AO OBE
- Born: 28 May 1968
- Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia
- Age: 53 years (as of May 2022)
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress
Kylie Minogue's fame began in the 1990s. She hit the peak of her singing career in 2001 after recording the Fever album. Minogue is the highest-selling Australian female artist, with 80 million records sold worldwide.
Her most played tracks on online music streaming sites are Come Into My World, Slow, and Where the Wild Roses Grow. Paul Solomons proposed to the singer in 2021.
33. Heidi Klum
- Full name: Heidi Klum
- Born: 1 June 1973
- Birthplace: Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
- Age: 48 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Ric Pipino (1997 - 2002), Seal (2005 - 2014), Tom Kaulitz (2019 to present)
- Children: Leni Olumi Klum, Lou Sulola Samuel, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, and Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel
- Occupation: Model, television host, producer, and businesswoman
Heidi Klum's beautiful face and posture, and impeccable manners make her one of a kind celebrity. She was the first German model to work for Victoria's Secret Angel. The German-American model is also a TV show hostess. Being a judge at America’s Got Talent has fetched her many fans and increased her popularity far and beyond.
32. Vanessa Hudgens
- Full name: Vanessa Anne Hudgens
- Born: 14 December 1988
- Birthplace: Salinas, California, United States
- Age: 33 years (as of May 2022)
- Occupation: Actress and singer
Vanessa gained fame from the High School Musical series. She acted as Gabriella Montez and released her debut album afterwards. Hudgens and High School Musical co-star Zac Efron dated from 2005 to 2010. She was in a relationship with Austin Butler from 2011 to 2020 and confirmed her relationship with Cole Tucker via Instagram in 2021.
31. Jessie J
- Full name: Jessica Ellen Cornish
- Born: 27 March 1988
- Birthplace: Seven Kings, Ilford, United Kingdom
- Age: 34 years (as of May 2022)
- Occupation: Songwriter and singer
Jessica became a global star after releasing multiple popular songs. Some of the singer's best hit songs are Price Tag, Domino, Who You Are, Nobody’s Perfect, and Laser Light. Her most recent relationship was with dancer Max Pham Nguyen.
30. Carly Rae Jepsen
- Full name: Carly Rae Jepsen
- Born: 21 November 1985
- Birthplace: Mission, Canada
- Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)
- Occupation: Singer and songwriter
Carly Rae Jepsen took part in the Canadian Idol contest (6th season) and proved she was a talented and gifted vocalist. Her single Call Me Maybe was a massive hit in Canadian and beyond. Her other famous songs are Tonight I'm Getting Over You, Cut To The Feeling, and Boy Problems.
29. Emma Watson
- Full name: Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson
- Born: 15 April 1990
- Birthplace: Paris, France
- Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)
- Occupation: Actress and activist
Playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series brought Emma Watson global fame. In addition, she has been in many movies as an actress and voice artist. Emma was designated the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the Year in 2014.
28. Lindsay Lohan
- Full name: Lindsay Dee Lohan
- Born: 2 July 1986
- Birthplace: Bronx, New York, United States
- Age: 35 years (as of May 2022)
- Occupation: Actress, designer, singer, songwriter, and former model
Lindsay Lohan shot to the limelight after performing in hit films The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Herbie: Fully Loaded, Just My Luck, The Holaday, etc. She does fewer but great movies these days because of personal issues.
27. Alicia Keys
- Full name: Alicia Augello Cook
- Born: 25 January 1981
- Birthplace: Hell's Kitchen, New York, United States
- Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Swizz Beatz (2010 to present)
- Occupation: Singer, piano player, and songwriter
Alicia prefers rhythm and blues, neo-soul among other music varieties. She began composing songs by age 12, and the Columbia Records signed her at 15. Alicia Keys has 15 Grammy awards and has been on several seasons of The Voice US as a judge. She shares two sons, Egypt and Genesis, with her spouse.
26. Kristen Stewart
- Full name: Kristen Jaymes Stewart
- Born: 9 April 1990
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)
- Occupation: Actress, model, and filmmaker
Kristen is one of the best actresses globally. Her first roles were minor and did not bring her success. The lady's career skyrocketed to the top after performing in The Twilight trilogy. She was the world's highest-paid actress in 2012 and has received many accolades.
25. Mariah Carey
- Full name: Mariah Carey
- Born: 27 March 1969
- Birthplace: Huntington, New York, United States
- Age: 53 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Tommy Mottola (1993 - 1998), Nick Cannon (2008 - 2016)
- Children: Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer
Mariah Carey is also considered one of the 50 most popular women globally. She rose to fame in the 1990s. Although her unique five-octave vocal range, signature use of the whistle register, beauty, and inborn charisma won the affection of many, Mariah still worked hard to build her career. Carey's songs will stay alive for generations to come.
24. Megan Fox
- Full name: Megan Denise Fox
- Born: 16 May 1986
- Birthplace: Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States
- Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Brian Austin Green (2010 - 2021)
- Children: Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green, and Journey River Green
- Occupation: Model and actress
Megan gained international fame from several hit movies, including The Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Jennifer’s Body, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and Zeriville. Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship evolved quickly after her split from Brian Austin Green. The two got engaged in January 2022.
23. Avril Lavigne
- Full name: Avril Ramona Lavigne
- Born: 27 September 1984
- Birthplace: Belleville, Canada
- Age: 37 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Deryck Whibley (2006 - 2010), Chad Kroeger (2013 - 2015)
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, and designer
Avril Lavigne's debut album, Let Go, was an unexpected success, and the masses also love her proceeding works. Her music went platinum overnight. Some of Avril Lavigne's best tracks are My Happy Ending, Girlfriend, Nobody’s Home, and When You’re Gone. In addition, she gave birth in April 2018 and shared a photo of her baby bump later that month.
22. Christina Aguilera
- Full name: Christina María Aguilera
- Born: 18 December 1980
- Birthplace: Staten Island, New York, United States
- Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Jordan Bratman (2005 - 2011)
- Occupation: Songwriter, actress, and television personality
Christina Aguilera was a success in different spheres when her melodic voice gave her international fame. She is often referred to as one of the most talented singers globally because she has 6 Grammy awards and 1 Latin Grammy award. In addition, Christina Aguilera was once the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.
21. Demi Lovato
- Full name: Demetria Devonne Lovato
- Born: 20 August 1992
- Birthplace: Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States
- Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress
Demi Lovato should miss a spot on the 50 most popular women's list because she is one of the world's most gifted actresses and singers. She has a substantial list of films and about 6 music albums, for she began acting at a young age. Demi and Ehrich ended their engagement and split two months after making the announcement.
20. Paris Hilton
- Full name: Paris Whitney Hilton Reum
- Born: 17 February 1981
- Birthplace: New York, New York, United States
- Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Carter Reum (2021 to present)
- Occupation: Media personality, socialite, businesswoman, model, singer, DJ, and actress
Paris Hilton is the heiress of the Hilton dynasty and one of the most popular socialites in the world. Her great-grandfather, Conrad Hilton, is Hilton Hotels' founder. Paris Paris became a celebrity after participation in The Simple Life reality show in the early 2000s.
19. Angelina Jolie
- Full name: Angelina Jolie DCMG
- Born: 4 June 1975
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Age: 46 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Jonny Lee Miller (1996 - 1999), Billy Bob Thornton (2000 - 2003), Brad Pitt (2014 - 2019)
- Children: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and 4 adopted kids
- Occupation: Actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian
Angelina Jolie is an idol of beauty, a gifted actress, and a philanthropist. She is a mother of twins and four adopted children. Her occupations are quite diverse, including being the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, directing and writing films, and modelling.
18. Kim Kardashian
- Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian
- Born: 21 October 1980
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Damon Thomas (2000 - 2004), Kris Humphries (2011 - 2013), Ye (2014 - 2022)
- Children: North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West
- Occupation: Media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman
Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular women in the world. The reality show star took part in Strictly Come Dancing: USA (7th season) before starting a family reality show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
17. Miley Cyrus
- Full name: Miley Ray Cyrus
- Born: 23 November 1992
- Birthplace: Franklin, Tennessee, United States
- Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Liam Hemsworth (2018 - 2020)
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality
Miley Cyrus shot to fame after her lead role in the Hanna Montana TV series. She even recorded two soundtracks for the series, which kicked off her singing career. Her distinctive raspy voice brought a unique touch to the American music industry.
16. Nicki Minaj
- Full name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty
- Born: 8 December 1982
- Birthplace: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
- Age: 39 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Kenny Petty (2019 to present)
- Children: Jeremiah Maraj-Petty
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, rapper, actress, and television personality
Nicki Minaj's first taste of global success was in 2009, upon releasing three tracks, Playtime is Over, Beem Me Up, and Scotty. Her debut album Pink Friday also made a splash in the international music industry.
15. Shakira
- Full name: Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll
- Born: 2 February 1977
- Birthplace: Barranquilla, Colombia
- Age: 45 years (as of May 2022)
- Partner: Gerard Piqué (Married in 2011)
- Children: Sasha Piqué Mebarak and Milan Piqué Mebarak
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, dancer, musical producer, model, and choreographer
Shakira is widely known and loved for her multiple talents and apparent charm. She is the most successful Latin American female artist of English and Spanish-speaking musical bandstands. In addition, the star does numerous charity works in Colombia.
14. Katy Perry
- Full name: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson
- Born: 25 October 1984
- Birthplace: Santa Barbara, California, United States
- Age: 37 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Russell Brand (2010 - 2012)
- Children: Daisy Dove Bloom
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality
Katy Perry became a global icon after recording I Kissed a Girl in 2017. All her tracks have been thriving since then. Some of her other most requested songs on the web are Firework, Waking Up in Vegas, Hot n Cold, Part of Me, and Last Friday Night. She was also the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.
13. Jennifer Lopez
- Full name: Jennifer Lynn Lopez
- Born: 24 July 1969
- Birthplace: Castle Hill, New York, United States
- Age: 52 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Ojani Noa (1997 - 1998), Cris Judd (2001 - 2003), Marc Anthony (2004–2014)
- Children: Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz
- Occupation: Singer, actress, and dancer
Jennifer Lopez also deserves a spot on the list of the 50 most popular women worldwide. She is successful in different spheres from acting, dancing, producing, choreographing, and business. JLo became a star by appearing on In Living Color as a Fly Girl dancer in 1991 and ventured into acting in 1993.
12. Beyoncé
- Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter
- Born: 4 September 1981
- Birthplace: Houston, Texas, United States
- Age: 40 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Jay-Z (2008 to present)
- Children: Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter, and Sir Carter
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress
The American R’n’B singer participated in dance and vocal competitions growing up and was a soloist of Destiny Child in the late 1990s. The band prepared her for a brilliant singing career. In addition, Beyoncé featured in a 2019 self-directed film, Homecoming, alongside Coachella.
11. Madonna
- Full name: Madonna Louise Ciccone
- Born: 16 August 1958
- Birthplace: Bay City, Michigan, United States
- Age: 63 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Sean Penn (1985 - 1989), Guy Ritchie (2000 - 2008)
- Children: Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Stelle Ciccone, and Estere Ciccone
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress
Fans call Madonna the Queen of Pop because she is one of the most influential figures in popular culture. Her career began by dancing and singing rock songs in the then male-dominated 1980s music scene. Madonna loves switching up her looks to achieve versatile visual presentation.
10. Adele
- Full name: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE
- Born: 5 May 1988
- Birthplace: Tottenham, London, United Kingdom
- Age: 34 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Simon Konecki (2018 - 2021)
- Children: Angelo Adkins
- Occupation: Singer, poet, and songwriter
Adele is the world's best-selling music artist. XL Recordings signed her up in 2006 after graduating from the BRIT School. Her debut album was very successful, and she received 2 Grammy awards in 2009. Adele has sold over 120 million records worldwide.
9. Selena Gomez
- Full name: Selena Marie Gomez
- Born: 22 July 1992
- Birthplace: Grand Prairie, Texas, United States
- Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)
- Occupation: Singer, actress, and producer
Selena Gomez was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She performed in the Disney TV series Wizards of Waverly Place in her childhood years and received the Kids’ Choice Award. Millions of people are crazy about Selena's tracks because they are easy, catchy, and rhythmic.
8. Britney Spears
- Full name: Britney Jean Spears
- Born: 2 December 1981
- Birthplace: McComb, Mississippi, United States
- Age: 40 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Jason Allen Alexander (2004 - 2004), Kevin Federline (2004 - 2007)
- Children: Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and dancer
She became a star in the late 1990s when her songs and videos conquered the world. She has sold more than 100 million albums. Britney 's debut album, Baby One More Time, sold over 30 million copies, while the second, Oops!.. I Did It Again, sold 26 million.
7. Taylor Swift
- Full name: Taylor Alison Swift
- Born: 13 December 1989
- Birthplace: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States
- Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)
- Partner: Joe Alwyn
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress
Taylor Swift is a successful pop and country music singer. She became famous after releasing her second album Fearless. The album contained popular songs like Love Story, and You Belong With Me. It also won 4 Grammys and was the best-selling album globally. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for over five years.
6. Lady Gaga
- Full name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
- Born: 28 March 1986
- Birthplace: Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, United States
- Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress
Lady Gaga is a talented singer and a pretty good actress. She also does Deejaying, music production, fashion designs, and philanthropy projects. Lady Gaga's voice is distinct, and her looks are always unpredictable.
5. Kendall Jenner
- Full name: Kendall Nicole Jenner
- Born: 3 November 1995
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Age: 26 years (as of May 2022)
- Occupation: Model, socialite, and media personality
Kendall Jenner became through her family's reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is among the most followed women on Instagram, with 238 million followers as of May 2022. The beauty was also 16th on Forbes magazine's top-earning models.
4. Cher
- Full name: Cherilyn Sarkisian
- Born: 20 May 1946
- Birthplace: El Centro, California, United States
- Age: 76 years (as of May 2022)
- Spouse: Sonny Bono (Separated in 1975), Gregg Allman (1975 - 1979)
- Children: Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman
- Occupation: Singer, actress and television personality
Cherilyn Sarkisian is also among the famous females today. Her singing career began at age 17, and she has bagged an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, and 3 Golden Globes awards. Cher's first successful song was I Got You Babe. She later performed it as a duet Sonny and Cher.
3. Rihanna
- Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty NH
- Born: 20 February 1988
- Birthplace: Saint Michael, Barbados
- Age: 34 years (as of May 2022)
- Partner: Rakim Athelaston Mayers (alias A$AP Rocky)
- Children: 1
- Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman
Rihanna's singing career started at age 16 when she moved to the USA. She became famous after releasing her debut album, Music of the Sun, which had Pon de Replay track. Rihanna has sold over 20 million album copies and 60 million singles.
She has 7 Grammys, 6 American Music Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, and an Icon Award. Rihanna has a son with A$AP Rocky, and her business - Fenty Beauty - is also successful.
2. Lana Del Ray
- Full name: Elizabeth Woolridge Grant
- Born: 21 June 1985
- Birthplace: Manhattan, New York, United States
- Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)
- Occupation: Singer and songwriter
According to critics, Lana Del Ray's music has a cinematograph style, melancholy preoccupations, and allusions to America's 1950s and 1960s contemporary pop culture. Her debut single, Video Games, made the singer famous almost immediately. A remix of Summertime Sadness also shocked the world.
1. Oprah Winfrey
- Full name: Oprah Gail Winfrey
- Born: 29 January 1954
- Birthplace: Kosciusko, Mississippi, United States
- Age: 68 years (as of May 2022)
- Partner: Stedman Graham (1986 to present)
- Occupation: Talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist.
Oprah Winfrey hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show (1986-2011). She was among Forbes' most influential women in 2005 and 2007 and the most dominant person in show business in 2009.
Oprah was the most powerful celebrity in the world between 2010 to 2013 and tops the list of the most famous women now. She owns a video production company, The Oprah Magazine, Oprah.com, a radio network, and the OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) cable television station.
Who are other popular women in 2022?
After the list, here are other honourable mentions:
- Kylie Jenner — She became rich from her Kylie Cosmetics makeup company.
- Meghan Markle — She got the title Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry in 2018.
- Serena Williams — Has enjoyed a successful tennis career, and she is on a comeback mission to clinch the top spot after the birth of her daughter — Olympia.
- Ellen DeGeneres — She is one of the most recognizable faces on television. Ellen has over 100 million followers on her social media.
- Cardi B — Her real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. She rose to fame after the release of Bodak Yellow.
Who is the most famous female?
Oprah Winfrey is the most famous female in 2022.
The 50 most popular women come from diverse backgrounds. Most have been through ups and downs to attain success, while some were born into wealthy families. All of them are working hard to stay at the top regardless of their backgrounds.
