50 most popular women in the world in 2022 (with photos)

The 50 most popular women in the world have received numerous awards and honourable mentions. They are also the most humble and charitable people you will ever meet. These women are proud of their massive achievements but never let any of them get to their heads.

50 most popular women in the world. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Since the 50 most influential women command millions of followers on their social platforms, they often use their accounts to influence society into doing good for humanity. Additionally, their social media pages are platforms for speaking up against social injustices.

The 50 most popular women in the world

The most famous women in the world debunk myths about the female gender. Their successes prove that women are not weak or dependent on men. It is also lovely to see them promote positive feminism, advocating for equality instead of encouraging females to dominate over men.

50. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria is seen at the Martinez Hotel during the 75th annual Cannes film festival in Cannes, France, on 17 May 2022. Photo: @Arnold Jerocki

Full name: Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón

Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón Born: 15 March 1975

15 March 1975 Birthplace: Corpus Christi, Texas, United States

Corpus Christi, Texas, United States Age: 47 years (as of May 2022)

47 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Tyler Christopher (2002 - 2004), Tony Parker (2007 - 2011), José Bastón (2016 to present)

Tyler Christopher (2002 - 2004), Tony Parker (2007 - 2011), José Bastón (2016 to present) Children: Santiago Enrique Bastón

Santiago Enrique Bastón Occupation: Model, actress, talk-show hostess, producer, director, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Eva got international fame from her roles in The Young and the Restless (2001 to 2003)and Desperate Housewives (2004). She was also a beauty pageant contestant in her youth. Her role impressed and inspired women to move forward and crave happiness and self-realization. She received the Nobel Prize for active charity work.

49. Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe (1926 - 1962) posing in an evening dress with her hands on her hips circa 1955. Photo: @Archive Photos

Full name: Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe Born: 1 June 1926

1 June 1926 Died: 4 August 1962

4 August 1962 Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Place of death: Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States

Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States Age: 36 years (as of August 1962)

36 years (as of August 1962) Spouse: James Dougherty (1942 - 1946), Arthur Miller (1956 - 1961), Joe DiMaggio (1954 - 1955)

James Dougherty (1942 - 1946), Arthur Miller (1956 - 1961), Joe DiMaggio (1954 - 1955) Occupation: Actress, singer, and model

Marilyn is a widely known American actress and model. Her bright but short life illuminates the world even now. Marilyn's beauty and grace made her one of the most popular women. Sometimes, looks and talent are enough to influence the world and future generations.

48. Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on 7 May 2022. Photo: @Dave Pedley

Full name: Carrie Marie Underwood

Carrie Marie Underwood Born: 10 March 1983

10 March 1983 Birthplace: Muskogee, Oklahoma, United States

Muskogee, Oklahoma, United States Age: 39 years (as of May 2022)

39 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Michael Andrew Fisher (2010 to present)

Michael Andrew Fisher (2010 to present) Children: Isaiah Michael Fisher and Jacob Bryan Fisher

Isaiah Michael Fisher and Jacob Bryan Fisher Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Carrie is a country singer and the finalist of American Idol Season 4 in 2005. Her fame is growing immensely day by day. When comparing her with Taylor Swift, Swift sold 17.8 million albums, while Carrie had 13.4 million by September 2012. However, Carrier should take pride in having the highest-selling album. Her 2005 debut, Some Hearts, sold 7.2 million by September 2012.

47. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson walks the red carpet during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy, on 29 August 2019. Photo: @Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Full name: Scarlett Ingrid Johansson

Scarlett Ingrid Johansson Born: 22 November 1984

22 November 1984 Birthplace: Manhattan, New York, United States

Manhattan, New York, United States Age: 37 years (as of May 2022)

37 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Ryan Reynolds (2008 - 2011), Romain Dauriac (2014 - 2017), Colin Jost (2020 to present)

Ryan Reynolds (2008 - 2011), Romain Dauriac (2014 - 2017), Colin Jost (2020 to present) Children: Rose Dorothy Dauriac, Cosmo Jost

Rose Dorothy Dauriac, Cosmo Jost Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Scarlett's roles in Lost in Translation, Iron Man-2, and Match Point were crucial for her career growth. She was the world's highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019 and featured on Forbes Celebrity 100 list multiple times. In addition, Justin Timberlake featured her in his 2007 music video What Goes Around Comes Around.

46. Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson attends the Jessica Simpson Collection Presentation Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week in New York City on 9 September 2015. Photo: @Desiree Navarro

Full name: Jessica Ann Simpson

Jessica Ann Simpson Born: 10 July 1980

10 July 1980 Birthplace: Abilene, Texas, United States

Abilene, Texas, United States Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)

41 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Nick Lachey (2002 - 2006), Eric Johnson (2014 - present)

Nick Lachey (2002 - 2006), Eric Johnson (2014 - present) Children: Birdie Mae Johnson, Maxwell Drew Johnson, and Ace Knute Johnson

Birdie Mae Johnson, Maxwell Drew Johnson, and Ace Knute Johnson Occupation: Singer, actress, businesswoman, and fashion designer

Jessica became a star in 1999 after releasing her first album Sweet Kisses. She performed in church choirs as a child, then signed with Columbia Records in 1997, at age 17. The star has a book titled Open Book.

45. Jenifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on 26 February 2017. Photo: @John Shearer

Full name: Jennifer Joanna Aniston

Jennifer Joanna Aniston Born: 11 February 1969

11 February 1969 Birthplace: Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States

Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States Age: 53 years (as of May 2022)

53 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Brad Pitt (2000 - 2005), Justin Theroux (2015 - 2017)

Brad Pitt (2000 - 2005), Justin Theroux (2015 - 2017) Occupation: Singer, actress, producer, director, businesswoman, and fashion designer

Being a daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow helped Jennifer join Hollywood at a young age. She performed an uncredited minor role in the 1988 film Mac and Me and got her first major film role in the 1993 horror-comedy Leprechaun.

The Friends TV series was a springboard for her career, and Jennifer received several prestigious prizes for playing Rachel in the sitcom. Forbes magazine ranked her first on its 2003 Celebrity 100 List.

44. Fergie

Fergie visits Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on 25 September 2017. Photo: @Slaven Vlasic

Full name: Stacy Ann Ferguson

Stacy Ann Ferguson Born: 27 March 1975

27 March 1975 Birthplace: Hacienda Heights, California, United States

Hacienda Heights, California, United States Age: 47 years (as of May 2022)

47 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Josh Duhamel (2009 - 2019)

Josh Duhamel (2009 - 2019) Children: Axl Jack Duhamel

Axl Jack Duhamel Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Fergie Duhamel's real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson. She achieved international fame by being The Black Eyed Peas' soloist. Besides her role in the hip-hop band, Fergie Duhamel was a fashion trendsetter in the early 2000s.

43. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba was spotted at the 2016 New York Fashion Week at SIR Stage 37 in New York City on 13 September 2016. Photo: @Gilbert Carrasquillo

Full name: Jessica Marie Alba

Jessica Marie Alba Born: 28 April 1981

28 April 1981 Birthplace: Pomona, California, United States

Pomona, California, United States Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)

41 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Cash Warren (2008 to present)

Cash Warren (2008 to present) Children: Honor Marie Warren, Haven Garner Warren, and Hayes Alba Warren

Honor Marie Warren, Haven Garner Warren, and Hayes Alba Warren Occupation: Actress and businesswoman

Jessica attained success and prominence after performing in the Dark Angel series. She captured the affection of the audience. The actress has featured in more movies (Fantastic Four, Good Luck Chuck!, Awake, etc.) and received many prestigious awards.

42. Kate Middleton

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the 1st Battalion Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aldershot, England, on 17 March 2022. Photo: @Samir Hussein

Full name: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, GCVO

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, GCVO Born: 9 January 1982

9 January 1982 Birthplace: Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, United Kingdom

Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, United Kingdom Age: 40 years (as of May 2022)

40 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2011 to present)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2011 to present) Children: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cambridge Occupation: Member of the British royal family

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is a part of the royal family in Great Britain. She is famous for being the wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Catherine is a caring wife, a loving mother of three, and a fashion icon. She performs royal duties and engagements with the Queen of the United Kingdom's support and holds patronage within over 20 charitable and military organizations.

41. Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama speaks during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards broadcast on 23 May 2021. Photo: @NBC/NBCU

Full name: Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama

Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama Born: 17 January 1964

17 January 1964 Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Age: 58 years (as of May 2022)

58 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Barack H. Obama (1992 to present)

Barack H. Obama (1992 to present) Children: Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama

Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama Occupation: Lawyer, author, and philanthropist

Michelle Obama is Barack H. Obama's wife (the 44th President of the USA), a lawyer, author, and philanthropist. She served as the first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

During her time in the White House, she advocated for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, physical activity, and healthy eating. The post-office era has been good for Michelle, especially after releasing a top-seller book, Becoming Michelle Obama.

40. Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding attends The Eternity Charity Fundraiser in London, England, on 5 May 2022. Photo: @Dave Benett

Full name: Elena Jane Goulding

Elena Jane Goulding Born: 30 December 1986

30 December 1986 Birthplace: Hereford, United Kingdom

Hereford, United Kingdom Age: 35 years (as of May 2022)

35 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Caspar Jopling (2019 to present)

Caspar Jopling (2019 to present) Children: Arthur Ever Winter Jopling

Arthur Ever Winter Jopling Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Goulding is a pop music star and a talented music composer. Her career began upon meeting record producers Frankmusik and Starsmith. Later, Jamie Lillywhite spotted Goulding's incredible talent band and became her manager and A&R. She has been at the forefront in urging her fans to open up about their mental health struggles.

39. Hilary Clinton

Hillary Clinton attends the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" ceremony in New York City on 2 May 2022. Photo: @Taylor Hill

Full name: Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton

Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Born: 26 October 1947

26 October 1947 Birthplace: Edgewater Hospital, Chicago, United States

Edgewater Hospital, Chicago, United States Age: 74 years (as of May 2022)

74 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Bill Clinton (1975 to present)

Bill Clinton (1975 to present) Children: Chelsea Clinton

Chelsea Clinton Occupation: Politician, diplomat, lawyer, writer, and public speaker

Hillary Clinton is a member of the Democratic Party, the first lady of Arkansas (in the late 1980s), the first lady of the USA (in the early 2000s), the senator from New York (in the 2000s), and the State Secretary of the USA (2009 - 2013). In 2016, H. Clinton was a presidential candidate of the Democratic Party but did not come out victorious.

38. Halle Berry

Halle Berry attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California, on 13 March 2022. Photo: @Michael Kovac

Full name: Halle Maria Berry

Halle Maria Berry Born: 14 August 1966

14 August 1966 Birthplace: Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Cleveland, Ohio, United States Age: 55 years (as of May 2022)

55 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: David Justice (1993 - 1997), Eric Benét (2001 - 2005), Olivier Martinez (2013 - 2016),

David Justice (1993 - 1997), Eric Benét (2001 - 2005), Olivier Martinez (2013 - 2016), Children: Nahla Ariela Aubry and Maceo Robert Martinez

Nahla Ariela Aubry and Maceo Robert Martinez Occupation: Actress and model

Berry was the first runner-up in the Miss USA and sixth in the Miss World contests in 1986. She is an Oscar-winning actress and received an Emmy and Golden Globe laureate. Some of her most successful movies are Cat-woman, Kingsman, John Wick: Chapter 3, and X-men.

37. Kesha

Kesha attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on 27 August 2017. Photo: @Christopher Polk

Full name: Kesha Rose Sebert

Kesha Rose Sebert Born: 1 March 1987

1 March 1987 Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Age: 35 years (as of May 2022)

35 years (as of May 2022) Occupation: Pop singer, rapper, and songwriter

Kemosabe Records signed up Kesha in 2005 at age 18 and made her one of the most popular women worldwide. She received international recognition in early 2009 after American rapper Flo Rida featured her in the Right Round single. Kesha's debut album in 2010 conquered the top of the charts worldwide. She has been in a relationship with Brad Ashenfelter since 2014.

36. Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff attends D23 Disney+ Showcase in Anaheim, California, on 23 August 2019. Photo: @Frazer Harrison

Full name: Hilary Erhard Duff

Hilary Erhard Duff Born: 28 September 1987

28 September 1987 Birthplace: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Age: 34 years (as of May 2022)

34 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Mike Comrie (2010 - 2016), Matthew Koma (2019 to present)

Mike Comrie (2010 - 2016), Matthew Koma (2019 to present) Children: Banks Violet Bair, Luca Cruz Comrie, and Mae James Bair

Banks Violet Bair, Luca Cruz Comrie, and Mae James Bair Occupation: Actress, singer, entrepreneur, model, author, and producer

Performing in the adolescent Lizzy McGuire TV series made Hilary a superstar, and her acting career keeps flourishing by the day. The actress has played in more movies, including Gossip Girl, Joan of Arcadia, and A Cinderella Story.

35. Kate Moss

Kate Moss attends The 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 2 May 2022. Photo: @Theo Wargo

Full name: Katherine Ann Moss

Katherine Ann Moss Born: 16 January 1974

16 January 1974 Birthplace: Croydon, United Kingdom

Croydon, United Kingdom Age: 48 years (as of May 2022)

48 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Jamie Hince (2011 - 2016)

Jamie Hince (2011 - 2016) Children: Lila Grace Moss Hack

Lila Grace Moss Hack Occupation: Model and businesswoman

Kate Moss is one of the most highly-paid supermodels of the second millennium. She became one of the most popular women in the world because of her perfect posture and beautiful face. Additionally, her collaborations with Calvin Klein gave her a fashion icon status.

34. Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue visits The Jenny McCarthy Show at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on 26 April 2018. Photo: @Robin Marchant

Full name: Kylie Ann Minogue AO OBE

Kylie Ann Minogue AO OBE Born: 28 May 1968

28 May 1968 Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Age: 53 years (as of May 2022)

53 years (as of May 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Kylie Minogue's fame began in the 1990s. She hit the peak of her singing career in 2001 after recording the Fever album. Minogue is the highest-selling Australian female artist, with 80 million records sold worldwide.

Her most played tracks on online music streaming sites are Come Into My World, Slow, and Where the Wild Roses Grow. Paul Solomons proposed to the singer in 2021.

33. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends "America's Got Talent" Season 16 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on 14 September 2021. Photo: @Amy Sussman

Full name: Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum Born: 1 June 1973

1 June 1973 Birthplace: Bergisch Gladbach, Germany

Bergisch Gladbach, Germany Age: 48 years (as of May 2022)

48 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Ric Pipino (1997 - 2002), Seal (2005 - 2014), Tom Kaulitz (2019 to present)

Ric Pipino (1997 - 2002), Seal (2005 - 2014), Tom Kaulitz (2019 to present) Children: Leni Olumi Klum, Lou Sulola Samuel, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, and Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel

Leni Olumi Klum, Lou Sulola Samuel, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, and Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel Occupation: Model, television host, producer, and businesswoman

Heidi Klum's beautiful face and posture, and impeccable manners make her one of a kind celebrity. She was the first German model to work for Victoria's Secret Angel. The German-American model is also a TV show hostess. Being a judge at America’s Got Talent has fetched her many fans and increased her popularity far and beyond.

32. Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens attends the press junket for "RENT" at Fox Studio Lot in Century City, California, on 8 January 2019. Photo: @Emma McIntyre

Full name: Vanessa Anne Hudgens

Vanessa Anne Hudgens Born: 14 December 1988

14 December 1988 Birthplace: Salinas, California, United States

Salinas, California, United States Age: 33 years (as of May 2022)

33 years (as of May 2022) Occupation: Actress and singer

Vanessa gained fame from the High School Musical series. She acted as Gabriella Montez and released her debut album afterwards. Hudgens and High School Musical co-star Zac Efron dated from 2005 to 2010. She was in a relationship with Austin Butler from 2011 to 2020 and confirmed her relationship with Cole Tucker via Instagram in 2021.

31. Jessie J

Jessie J attends VH1's 3rd annual 'Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms' screening at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on 3 May 2018. Photo: @Tibrina Hobson

Full name: Jessica Ellen Cornish

Jessica Ellen Cornish Born: 27 March 1988

27 March 1988 Birthplace: Seven Kings, Ilford, United Kingdom

Seven Kings, Ilford, United Kingdom Age: 34 years (as of May 2022)

34 years (as of May 2022) Occupation: Songwriter and singer

Jessica became a global star after releasing multiple popular songs. Some of the singer's best hit songs are Price Tag, Domino, Who You Are, Nobody’s Perfect, and Laser Light. Her most recent relationship was with dancer Max Pham Nguyen.

30. Carly Rae Jepsen

Guest judge Carly Rae Jepsen pictured at the Carly Raes Off Duty Glamour Episode 105. Photo: @Ben Cohen

Full name: Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen Born: 21 November 1985

21 November 1985 Birthplace: Mission, Canada

Mission, Canada Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)

36 years (as of May 2022) Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Carly Rae Jepsen took part in the Canadian Idol contest (6th season) and proved she was a talented and gifted vocalist. Her single Call Me Maybe was a massive hit in Canadian and beyond. Her other famous songs are Tonight I'm Getting Over You, Cut To The Feeling, and Boy Problems.

29. Emma Watson

Emma Watson attends the "Little Women" World Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on 7 December 2019. Photo: @Dia Dipasupil

Full name: Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson Born: 15 April 1990

15 April 1990 Birthplace: Paris, France

Paris, France Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)

32 years (as of May 2022) Occupation: Actress and activist

Playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series brought Emma Watson global fame. In addition, she has been in many movies as an actress and voice artist. Emma was designated the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the Year in 2014.

28. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan attends the Organize Your Life Annual Holiday Party in New York City on 14 December 2012. Photo: @Michael Stewart

Full name: Lindsay Dee Lohan

Lindsay Dee Lohan Born: 2 July 1986

2 July 1986 Birthplace: Bronx, New York, United States

Bronx, New York, United States Age: 35 years (as of May 2022)

35 years (as of May 2022) Occupation: Actress, designer, singer, songwriter, and former model

Lindsay Lohan shot to the limelight after performing in hit films The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Herbie: Fully Loaded, Just My Luck, The Holaday, etc. She does fewer but great movies these days because of personal issues.

27. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys poses at Microsoft Theater backstage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held in Los Angeles, California, on 23 May 2021. Photo: @Rich Fury

Full name: Alicia Augello Cook

Alicia Augello Cook Born: 25 January 1981

25 January 1981 Birthplace: Hell's Kitchen, New York, United States

Hell's Kitchen, New York, United States Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)

41 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Swizz Beatz (2010 to present)

Swizz Beatz (2010 to present) Occupation: Singer, piano player, and songwriter

Alicia prefers rhythm and blues, neo-soul among other music varieties. She began composing songs by age 12, and the Columbia Records signed her at 15. Alicia Keys has 15 Grammy awards and has been on several seasons of The Voice US as a judge. She shares two sons, Egypt and Genesis, with her spouse.

26. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart attends the Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado, on 4 September 2021. Photo: @Vivien Killilea

Full name: Kristen Jaymes Stewart

Kristen Jaymes Stewart Born: 9 April 1990

9 April 1990 Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)

32 years (as of May 2022) Occupation: Actress, model, and filmmaker

Kristen is one of the best actresses globally. Her first roles were minor and did not bring her success. The lady's career skyrocketed to the top after performing in The Twilight trilogy. She was the world's highest-paid actress in 2012 and has received many accolades.

25. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey performs live on stage at The O2 Arena in London, England, on 11 December 2017. Photo: @Samir Hussein

Full name: Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Born: 27 March 1969

27 March 1969 Birthplace: Huntington, New York, United States

Huntington, New York, United States Age: 53 years (as of May 2022)

53 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Tommy Mottola (1993 - 1998), Nick Cannon (2008 - 2016)

Tommy Mottola (1993 - 1998), Nick Cannon (2008 - 2016) Children: Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer

Mariah Carey is also considered one of the 50 most popular women globally. She rose to fame in the 1990s. Although her unique five-octave vocal range, signature use of the whistle register, beauty, and inborn charisma won the affection of many, Mariah still worked hard to build her career. Carey's songs will stay alive for generations to come.

24. Megan Fox

Megan Fox attends the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 13 September 2021. Photo: @Theo Wargo

Full name: Megan Denise Fox

Megan Denise Fox Born: 16 May 1986

16 May 1986 Birthplace: Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)

36 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Brian Austin Green (2010 - 2021)

Brian Austin Green (2010 - 2021) Children: Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green, and Journey River Green

Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green, and Journey River Green Occupation: Model and actress

Megan gained international fame from several hit movies, including The Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Jennifer’s Body, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and Zeriville. Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship evolved quickly after her split from Brian Austin Green. The two got engaged in January 2022.

23. Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 3 April 2022. Photo: @Rich Fury

Full name: Avril Ramona Lavigne

Avril Ramona Lavigne Born: 27 September 1984

27 September 1984 Birthplace: Belleville, Canada

Belleville, Canada Age: 37 years (as of May 2022)

37 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Deryck Whibley (2006 - 2010), Chad Kroeger (2013 - 2015)

Deryck Whibley (2006 - 2010), Chad Kroeger (2013 - 2015) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, and designer

Avril Lavigne's debut album, Let Go, was an unexpected success, and the masses also love her proceeding works. Her music went platinum overnight. Some of Avril Lavigne's best tracks are My Happy Ending, Girlfriend, Nobody’s Home, and When You’re Gone. In addition, she gave birth in April 2018 and shared a photo of her baby bump later that month.

22. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera attends The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 18 November 2021. Photo: @Arturo Holmes

Full name: Christina María Aguilera

Christina María Aguilera Born: 18 December 1980

18 December 1980 Birthplace: Staten Island, New York, United States

Staten Island, New York, United States Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)

41 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Jordan Bratman (2005 - 2011)

Jordan Bratman (2005 - 2011) Occupation: Songwriter, actress, and television personality

Christina Aguilera was a success in different spheres when her melodic voice gave her international fame. She is often referred to as one of the most talented singers globally because she has 6 Grammy awards and 1 Latin Grammy award. In addition, Christina Aguilera was once the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.

21. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato acting as Jenny on WILL & GRACE Season 3 Episode 315. Photo: @Chris Haston

Full name: Demetria Devonne Lovato

Demetria Devonne Lovato Born: 20 August 1992

20 August 1992 Birthplace: Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States

Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)

29 years (as of May 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Demi Lovato should miss a spot on the 50 most popular women's list because she is one of the world's most gifted actresses and singers. She has a substantial list of films and about 6 music albums, for she began acting at a young age. Demi and Ehrich ended their engagement and split two months after making the announcement.

20. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton attends the 21st Annual Warner Bros' InStyle Golden Globe after party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 5 January 2020. Photo: @Amy Sussman

Full name: Paris Whitney Hilton Reum

Paris Whitney Hilton Reum Born: 17 February 1981

17 February 1981 Birthplace: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)

41 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Carter Reum (2021 to present)

Carter Reum (2021 to present) Occupation: Media personality, socialite, businesswoman, model, singer, DJ, and actress

Paris Hilton is the heiress of the Hilton dynasty and one of the most popular socialites in the world. Her great-grandfather, Conrad Hilton, is Hilton Hotels' founder. Paris Paris became a celebrity after participation in The Simple Life reality show in the early 2000s.

19. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie attends the "Eternals" photocall in Rome, Italy, on 25 October 2021. Photo: @Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Full name: Angelina Jolie DCMG

Angelina Jolie DCMG Born: 4 June 1975

4 June 1975 Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Age: 46 years (as of May 2022)

46 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Jonny Lee Miller (1996 - 1999), Billy Bob Thornton (2000 - 2003), Brad Pitt (2014 - 2019)

Jonny Lee Miller (1996 - 1999), Billy Bob Thornton (2000 - 2003), Brad Pitt (2014 - 2019) Children: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and 4 adopted kids

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and 4 adopted kids Occupation: Actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian

Angelina Jolie is an idol of beauty, a gifted actress, and a philanthropist. She is a mother of twins and four adopted children. Her occupations are quite diverse, including being the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, directing and writing films, and modelling.

18. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 2 May 2022. Photo: @Dimitrios Kambouris

Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian Born: 21 October 1980

21 October 1980 Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)

41 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Damon Thomas (2000 - 2004), Kris Humphries (2011 - 2013), Ye (2014 - 2022)

Damon Thomas (2000 - 2004), Kris Humphries (2011 - 2013), Ye (2014 - 2022) Children: North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West

North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West Occupation: Media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman

Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular women in the world. The reality show star took part in Strictly Come Dancing: USA (7th season) before starting a family reality show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

17. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 6 May 2019. Photo: @Theo Wargo

Full name: Miley Ray Cyrus

Miley Ray Cyrus Born: 23 November 1992

23 November 1992 Birthplace: Franklin, Tennessee, United States

Franklin, Tennessee, United States Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)

29 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Liam Hemsworth (2018 - 2020)

Liam Hemsworth (2018 - 2020) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality

Miley Cyrus shot to fame after her lead role in the Hanna Montana TV series. She even recorded two soundtracks for the series, which kicked off her singing career. Her distinctive raspy voice brought a unique touch to the American music industry.

16. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj attends "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination", the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 7 May 2018. Photo: @Taylor Hill

Full name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty Born: 8 December 1982

8 December 1982 Birthplace: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Age: 39 years (as of May 2022)

39 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Kenny Petty (2019 to present)

Kenny Petty (2019 to present) Children: Jeremiah Maraj-Petty

Jeremiah Maraj-Petty Occupation: Singer, songwriter, rapper, actress, and television personality

Nicki Minaj's first taste of global success was in 2009, upon releasing three tracks, Playtime is Over, Beem Me Up, and Scotty. Her debut album Pink Friday also made a splash in the international music industry.

15. Shakira

Shakira arrives at the premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, on 17 February 2016. Photo: @Gregg DeGuire

Full name: Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll Born: 2 February 1977

2 February 1977 Birthplace: Barranquilla, Colombia

Barranquilla, Colombia Age: 45 years (as of May 2022)

45 years (as of May 2022) Partner: Gerard Piqué (Married in 2011)

Gerard Piqué (Married in 2011) Children: Sasha Piqué Mebarak and Milan Piqué Mebarak

Sasha Piqué Mebarak and Milan Piqué Mebarak Occupation: Singer, songwriter, dancer, musical producer, model, and choreographer

Shakira is widely known and loved for her multiple talents and apparent charm. She is the most successful Latin American female artist of English and Spanish-speaking musical bandstands. In addition, the star does numerous charity works in Colombia.

14. Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 2 May 2022. Photo: @Theo Wargo

Full name: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson Born: 25 October 1984

25 October 1984 Birthplace: Santa Barbara, California, United States

Santa Barbara, California, United States Age: 37 years (as of May 2022)

37 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Russell Brand (2010 - 2012)

Russell Brand (2010 - 2012) Children: Daisy Dove Bloom

Daisy Dove Bloom Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality

Katy Perry became a global icon after recording I Kissed a Girl in 2017. All her tracks have been thriving since then. Some of her other most requested songs on the web are Firework, Waking Up in Vegas, Hot n Cold, Part of Me, and Last Friday Night. She was also the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.

13. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada, on 7 September 2019. Photo: @Amy Sussman

Full name: Jennifer Lynn Lopez

Jennifer Lynn Lopez Born: 24 July 1969

24 July 1969 Birthplace: Castle Hill, New York, United States

Castle Hill, New York, United States Age: 52 years (as of May 2022)

52 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Ojani Noa (1997 - 1998), Cris Judd (2001 - 2003), Marc Anthony (2004–2014)

Ojani Noa (1997 - 1998), Cris Judd (2001 - 2003), Marc Anthony (2004–2014) Children: Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz

Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz Occupation: Singer, actress, and dancer

Jennifer Lopez also deserves a spot on the list of the 50 most popular women worldwide. She is successful in different spheres from acting, dancing, producing, choreographing, and business. JLo became a star by appearing on In Living Color as a Fly Girl dancer in 1991 and ventured into acting in 1993.

12. Beyoncé

Beyoncé poses in the press room at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on 12 February 2017. Photo: @Jason LaVeris

Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter Born: 4 September 1981

4 September 1981 Birthplace: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Age: 40 years (as of May 2022)

40 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Jay-Z (2008 to present)

Jay-Z (2008 to present) Children: Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter, and Sir Carter

Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter, and Sir Carter Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

The American R’n’B singer participated in dance and vocal competitions growing up and was a soloist of Destiny Child in the late 1990s. The band prepared her for a brilliant singing career. In addition, Beyoncé featured in a 2019 self-directed film, Homecoming, alongside Coachella.

11. Madonna

Madonna does a surprise performance at Washington Square Park in New York City on 7 November 2016 to support Hillary Clinton. Photo: @James Devaney

Full name: Madonna Louise Ciccone

Madonna Louise Ciccone Born: 16 August 1958

16 August 1958 Birthplace: Bay City, Michigan, United States

Bay City, Michigan, United States Age: 63 years (as of May 2022)

63 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Sean Penn (1985 - 1989), Guy Ritchie (2000 - 2008)

Sean Penn (1985 - 1989), Guy Ritchie (2000 - 2008) Children: Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Stelle Ciccone, and Estere Ciccone

Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Stelle Ciccone, and Estere Ciccone Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Fans call Madonna the Queen of Pop because she is one of the most influential figures in popular culture. Her career began by dancing and singing rock songs in the then male-dominated 1980s music scene. Madonna loves switching up her looks to achieve versatile visual presentation.

10. Adele

Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena in London, England, on 8 February 2022. Photo: @Samir Hussein

Full name: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE Born: 5 May 1988

5 May 1988 Birthplace: Tottenham, London, United Kingdom

Tottenham, London, United Kingdom Age: 34 years (as of May 2022)

34 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Simon Konecki (2018 - 2021)

Simon Konecki (2018 - 2021) Children: Angelo Adkins

Angelo Adkins Occupation: Singer, poet, and songwriter

Adele is the world's best-selling music artist. XL Recordings signed her up in 2006 after graduating from the BRIT School. Her debut album was very successful, and she received 2 Grammy awards in 2009. Adele has sold over 120 million records worldwide.

9. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is seen on set for "Only Murders in the Building" in Rockaway Beach, New York City, on 23 February 2021. Photo: @Gotham

Full name: Selena Marie Gomez

Selena Marie Gomez Born: 22 July 1992

22 July 1992 Birthplace: Grand Prairie, Texas, United States

Grand Prairie, Texas, United States Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)

29 years (as of May 2022) Occupation: Singer, actress, and producer

Selena Gomez was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She performed in the Disney TV series Wizards of Waverly Place in her childhood years and received the Kids’ Choice Award. Millions of people are crazy about Selena's tracks because they are easy, catchy, and rhythmic.

8. Britney Spears

Britney Spears visits The SiriusXM Studios in New York City on 26 August 2016. Photo: @Kevin Mazur

Full name: Britney Jean Spears

Britney Jean Spears Born: 2 December 1981

2 December 1981 Birthplace: McComb, Mississippi, United States

McComb, Mississippi, United States Age: 40 years (as of May 2022)

40 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Jason Allen Alexander (2004 - 2004), Kevin Federline (2004 - 2007)

Jason Allen Alexander (2004 - 2004), Kevin Federline (2004 - 2007) Children: Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline

Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and dancer

She became a star in the late 1990s when her songs and videos conquered the world. She has sold more than 100 million albums. Britney 's debut album, Baby One More Time, sold over 30 million copies, while the second, Oops!.. I Did It Again, sold 26 million.

7. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift poses at the world premiere of the new film "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, New York City, on 16 December 2019. Photo: @Bruce Glikas

Full name: Taylor Alison Swift

Taylor Alison Swift Born: 13 December 1989

13 December 1989 Birthplace: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States

West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)

32 years (as of May 2022) Partner: Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn Occupation: Singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress

Taylor Swift is a successful pop and country music singer. She became famous after releasing her second album Fearless. The album contained popular songs like Love Story, and You Belong With Me. It also won 4 Grammys and was the best-selling album globally. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for over five years.

6. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 6 May 2019. Photo: @Jamie McCarthy

Full name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta Born: 28 March 1986

28 March 1986 Birthplace: Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, United States

Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, United States Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)

36 years (as of May 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Lady Gaga is a talented singer and a pretty good actress. She also does Deejaying, music production, fashion designs, and philanthropy projects. Lady Gaga's voice is distinct, and her looks are always unpredictable.

5. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 2 May 2022. Photo: @Theo Wargo

Full name: Kendall Nicole Jenner

Kendall Nicole Jenner Born: 3 November 1995

3 November 1995 Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Age: 26 years (as of May 2022)

26 years (as of May 2022) Occupation: Model, socialite, and media personality

Kendall Jenner became through her family's reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is among the most followed women on Instagram, with 238 million followers as of May 2022. The beauty was also 16th on Forbes magazine's top-earning models.

4. Cher

Cher poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" in London on 16 July 2018. Photo: @Anthony Harvey

Full name: Cherilyn Sarkisian

Cherilyn Sarkisian Born: 20 May 1946

20 May 1946 Birthplace: El Centro, California, United States

El Centro, California, United States Age: 76 years (as of May 2022)

76 years (as of May 2022) Spouse: Sonny Bono (Separated in 1975), Gregg Allman (1975 - 1979)

Sonny Bono (Separated in 1975), Gregg Allman (1975 - 1979) Children: Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman

Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman Occupation: Singer, actress and television personality

Cherilyn Sarkisian is also among the famous females today. Her singing career began at age 17, and she has bagged an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, and 3 Golden Globes awards. Cher's first successful song was I Got You Babe. She later performed it as a duet Sonny and Cher.

3. Rihanna

Rihanna speaks onstage at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, on 23 June 2019. Photo: @Kevin Winter

Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty NH

Robyn Rihanna Fenty NH Born: 20 February 1988

20 February 1988 Birthplace: Saint Michael, Barbados

Saint Michael, Barbados Age: 34 years (as of May 2022)

34 years (as of May 2022) Partner: Rakim Athelaston Mayers (alias A$AP Rocky)

Rakim Athelaston Mayers (alias A$AP Rocky) Children: 1

1 Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman

Rihanna's singing career started at age 16 when she moved to the USA. She became famous after releasing her debut album, Music of the Sun, which had Pon de Replay track. Rihanna has sold over 20 million album copies and 60 million singles.

She has 7 Grammys, 6 American Music Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, and an Icon Award. Rihanna has a son with A$AP Rocky, and her business - Fenty Beauty - is also successful.

2. Lana Del Ray

Lana Del Rey poses for a portrait during a visit to 107.7 The End in Seattle, Washington, on 2 October 2019. Photo: @Mat Hayward

Full name: Elizabeth Woolridge Grant

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant Born: 21 June 1985

21 June 1985 Birthplace: Manhattan, New York, United States

Manhattan, New York, United States Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)

36 years (as of May 2022) Occupation: Singer and songwriter

According to critics, Lana Del Ray's music has a cinematograph style, melancholy preoccupations, and allusions to America's 1950s and 1960s contemporary pop culture. Her debut single, Video Games, made the singer famous almost immediately. A remix of Summertime Sadness also shocked the world.

1. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 7 January 2018. Photo: @Kevork Djansezian

Full name: Oprah Gail Winfrey

Oprah Gail Winfrey Born: 29 January 1954

29 January 1954 Birthplace: Kosciusko, Mississippi, United States

Kosciusko, Mississippi, United States Age: 68 years (as of May 2022)

68 years (as of May 2022) Partner: Stedman Graham (1986 to present)

Stedman Graham (1986 to present) Occupation: Talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist.

Oprah Winfrey hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show (1986-2011). She was among Forbes' most influential women in 2005 and 2007 and the most dominant person in show business in 2009.

Oprah was the most powerful celebrity in the world between 2010 to 2013 and tops the list of the most famous women now. She owns a video production company, The Oprah Magazine, Oprah.com, a radio network, and the OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) cable television station.

Which women are searched most often on Google?

These are the 50 most famous women on Google:

Oprah Winfrey Lana Del Ray Rihanna Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian) Kendall Jenner Lady Gaga Taylor Swift Britney Spears Selena Gomez Adele Madonna Beyoncé Jennifer Lopez Katy Perry Shakira Nicki Minaj Miley Cyrus Kim (Kimberly) Kardashian-West Angelina Jolie Paris Hilton Demi Lovato Christina Aguilera Avril Lavigne Megan Fox Mariah Carey Kristen Stewart Alicia Keys Lindsay Lohan Emma Watson Carly Rae Jepsen Jessie J Vanessa Hudgens Heidi Klum Kylie Minogue Kate Moss Hilary Duff Kesha Halle Berry Hillary Clinton Ellie Goulding Michelle Obama Kate Middleton Jessica Alba Fergie Jennifer Aniston Jessica Simpson Scarlett Johansson Carrie Underwood Marilyn Monroe Eva Longoria

Who are other popular women in 2022?

After the list, here are other honourable mentions:

Kylie Jenner — She became rich from her Kylie Cosmetics makeup company.

— She became rich from her Kylie Cosmetics makeup company. Meghan Markle — She got the title Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

— She got the title Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry in 2018. Serena Williams — Has enjoyed a successful tennis career, and she is on a comeback mission to clinch the top spot after the birth of her daughter — Olympia.

— Has enjoyed a successful tennis career, and she is on a comeback mission to clinch the top spot after the birth of her daughter — Olympia. Ellen DeGeneres — She is one of the most recognizable faces on television. Ellen has over 100 million followers on her social media.

— She is one of the most recognizable faces on television. Ellen has over 100 million followers on her social media. Cardi B — Her real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. She rose to fame after the release of Bodak Yellow.

Who is the most famous female?

Oprah Winfrey is the most famous female in 2022.

The 50 most popular women come from diverse backgrounds. Most have been through ups and downs to attain success, while some were born into wealthy families. All of them are working hard to stay at the top regardless of their backgrounds.

