Veteran Nollywood actress, Regina Askia, is now a homeowner in the US after many years in the country

The former beauty queen shared the great news with members of the online community as she posted a photo of her new property

A number of fans gushed over the actress’ achievement and noted that it was a well-deserved feat for her

Veteran Nigerian actress and former beauty queen, Regina Askia, has finally acquired a home in the United States of America.

The movie star who has lived in the country for over a decade is now a homeowner after many years of hard work.

The nurse took to her verified Instagram page to share the great news of her achievement with fans and members of the online community were very pleased.

Actress Regina Askia becomes homeowner in the US. Photos: @reginaaskia

Source: Instagram

Askia posted an impressive photo of her new property as well as photos of her flaunting her new keys after signing legal ownership documents.

In her caption, the actress presented her new home which she called Chateau Regina. She also described it as a lovely manor that she got for herself.

Not stopping there, she thanked God for the new home and noted that she is ready to get busy making the manor fit for her queen.

In her words:

“Big news Thursday! This has indeed been a “September to Remember”! Presenting CHATEAU REGINA!!!! A lovely manor for me by me !!!!!! We thank God for all things good.

(Let’s get busy making this manor, fit for a Queen).”

See her post below:

Social media users react

The news of Regina Askia’s new home was met with positive reactions from fans who noted that she deserved it after spending many years working in the foreign country.

Read some of their comments below:

Leros_cucina:

“After all these years she now has it. This should be a lesson to all those who want to acquire so much in a very short time. These things from time immemorial are long term goals, you work hard(legitly) save, plan and so on. Stop the unnecessary hurrying. It could ruin you. Congratulations ma!”

Belemastowe:

“America no easy o..this woman has lived in America for more than 20yrs..na now she dey buy house ..and she be nurse o..meanwhile people like Mercy Eke Don buy 2 houses in 2yrs years of fame.”

Justdamz_:

“Congratulations Mama, this is well deserved. A very hardworking woman, our own too dey come .”

Amydiva_:

“Congratulations to her. We pray for same .”

Estellacouture:

“This smells and looks like true HOME. Congrats Sis. Lots of joy, happiness, good things, and successes from Chateaux Regina ❤️.”

Nice one.

